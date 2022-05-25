Vote Expected This Week on CA Bill to Phase Out Plastic Mail Packaging

The California State Assembly is expected to vote this week on a bill that would phase out some of the plastics used in online shipping because they clog up landfills and harm marine life.



Assembly Bill 2026 would force companies mailing packages to and from California to find more sustainable packaging and phase out plastic mailers, bubble wrap, air pillows, molded polystyrene and loose fill such as packaging peanuts.



Ashley Blacow-Draeger, Pacific policy and communications manager for the nonprofit conservation group Oceana, said most of these items never get recycled.



"The majority of that is landfilled and makes its way into the environment where it harms marine life," she said, "and it also interferes with the ability to recycle, as it contaminates recycling, it gums up the machines."



Friday is the deadline to pass any and all bills out of the Assembly. Opponents have said manufacturers would have to spend money to switch over to new packaging types, which could result in higher prices for consumers. Supporters have noted that Amazon already has moved to eliminate plastic packaging in India and has announced plans to do so in Germany.



Blacow-Draeger said a huge amount of plastic ends up in the ocean, where it can lead marine life to suffocate or starve.



"They can choke on the plastic pieces when ingested, or it can create a false sense of feeling full," she said. "And so, they feel like they've been eating their natural food in the ocean - but in fact, their stomachs are being filled with plastic pieces."



The bill would make exceptions for plastics used in shipping certain medicines, medical devices and some types of food.



This Earth Day, Americans will be reminded of the need to take steps to protect the environment.



Wind turbines are a leading clean-energy source, and the industry is looking inward to eliminate its own waste. Drive around states like Iowa, and you're bound to see rows of wind turbines hard at work. But when those spinning blades are taken out of commission, they're often sent to landfills.



To minimize waste, technology is surfacing to give these items new life, at a wind farm or in other products.



Taylor Curtis, regulatory and policy analyst for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (N-REL), said it comes at a crucial time for the industry.



"Over the last few decades, we've put [out] a tremendous amount of wind systems connected to the grid," Curtis pointed out. "But they are legacy systems and there is a projection of having a pretty large amount of materials reaching ends of life by 2050."



A 2017 study estimated there will be 43 million metric tons of global blade waste more than two decades from now.



N-REL recently demonstrated the feasibility of technology for blade recycling, with a thermoplastic resin which can be melted down and reused.



Curtis acknowledged a key challenge is motiving others in the industry to forgo blade disposal, which right now is viewed as the easier approach.



Grady Howell, project manager for Vestas Blades, which has been involved with bringing similar technology to the market, said the movement is not just about getting material from old blades back into circulation. He emphasized it can be put to use elsewhere, like cement.



"What you do is you take this blade, you break it down, you put it into the cement coat-processing process," Howell outlined. "They get the fuel out of it to fire their kiln, and they also do get some of that glass that ends up then in the concrete. And you actually kind-of end up with a fiber-reinforced cement."



Companies like Vestas admitted those producing the technology still have a lot of work to do to build up capacity and make it more commercially viable.



Curtis added policymakers can help by supporting more research and accessibility for the products.



"Right now is a great opportunity to get ahead of what could be a potential waste concern," Curtis concluded.



