Supporting New Yorkers With Disabilities Facing Mental-Health Challenges

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people across the country. For people with disabilities, who already face a lot of social isolation to begin with, COVID-19 has only exacerbated mental-health challenges.
A recent study found adults with disabilities report experiencing more mental distress than those without disabilities.
Dr. Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled-New York, said during Mental Health Awareness Month, it is important to recognize the barriers to receiving mental-health treatment people with disabilities face.
"For a person with a disability, who has issues with transportation and traveling, may feel stuck that they can't physically go out and seek services," McLennon-Wier explained. "Because of their limited incomes, may feel that they can't afford mental-health services."
McLennon-Wier added mental-health resources are available through telehealth for people who may face transportation challenges. In New York, psychologists, social workers, mental-health counselors and marriage and family therapists are permitted to deliver services virtually.
The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation estimates 22 million people nationwide may identify as a person with a disability as a result of complications from long COVID.
McLennon-Wier said the major life change may be difficult for people to grapple with, but they should know they are not alone.
"That person who is newly disabled is going to have a lot of different emotions tied to the diagnosis," McLennon-Wier noted. "So it takes time to adapt and to rethink how you typically have done things that you're unable to do the same way."
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, long COVID can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act if it significantly impacts major life activities.
In New York, Mount Sinai's Center for Post-COVID Care offers resources to manage anxiety and depression, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and other emotional issues as a result of lingering symptoms.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are many stressors for people right now, from the pandemic to the economy.
There is a high prevalence of mental illness in Oregon compared with other states, and organizations are figuring out different ways to reach people who may be struggling.
Adrienne Scavera, training and outreach director for the Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon (MHAAO), said her organization has people with lived experiences to provide peer-support services, which she believes is a unique way to connect with people.
"The fact that folks can openly share about their previous life experience can really be meaningful when it comes to reducing stigma," Scavera explained.
Scavera pointed out peer-support services have become more recognized and valued over her time working with the association. An annual study from Mental Health America ranked Oregon in the bottom five this year for factors such as mental-health prevalence and access to care.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, said she has noticed less stigma around conversations around mental health, especially among young people. She said for a long time, mental-health care was siloed from other parts of the health care system.
"Mental health is part of our health," Randall stated. "It's a conversation you should be having with your primary-care physician when you go get your annual checkup."
Scavera noted everyone is dealing with mental-health issues to some degree. She added people should not be judgmental and should keep an open mind, so they can listen and learn from others about their experiences.
"That can really help to challenge the misconceptions that exist about people with lived experience," Scavera emphasized. "Because at MHAAO, we believe that everyone can recover and that what that looks like is also going to look different from person to person."
As Kentucky students head into the unofficial start of summer this weekend, children's advocates are urging families to prioritize physical activity, practice healthy eating, stay up to date on vaccines and find positive ways to manage stress and emotions.
Ben Chandler, chief executive of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said the group's statewide campaign, called "High Five for Health," is aimed at ensuring kids are equipped to get back to learning in the fall.
"High Five for Health is a prescription for whole body and mind health," he said, "and we think that if young people follow this prescription, they're much more likely to have a successful school year. And ultimately, that leads on down the line to a successful life."
Chandler urged parents to get summer doctors' appointments scheduled for their children, for wellness visits and vaccination updates before school starts in August. According to state data, 23% of children ages 5 to 11 and almost half of kids ages 12 to 15 have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Jim Tackett, Healthy Schools Project director at the Kentucky Department of Education, which funded the campaign, said he hopes families have honest conversations in the coming weeks about how they can stay active and engaged this summer, and shrink the number of hours spent in front of screens.
"Continue to start those conversations," he said. "Continue to explore new behaviors that will set them on course to have a successful school year starting in August."
Research has shown that among adolescents, even moderate screen time is associated with lower psychological well-being. And heavy use is linked to worsened mental health, poor sleep, increased behavioral problems and decreased academic performance.
From inflation to climate change, Wisconsin farmers face numerous sources of stress that can't help but affect their health. And one program is offering mental and emotional support to farm operators who need it.
The Farmer Wellness Program, an initiative of the state's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, offers in-person and remote counseling for farmers across the state.
Dan Bauer, program supervisor for the Wisconsin Farm Center, which administers the program, said they also have a 24/7 emergency line.
"So, that 24/7 line is available to farmers," he said, "and really, what it's designed to do is to get them through a terribly tough time. It's not for ongoing care, or not for long-term treatment."
In a December poll of farmers and farm workers commissioned by the American Farm Bureau Federation, more than 60% of respondents said they felt more stress in 2021 compared with the previous year. They cited financial issues, fear of losing their farms and an uncertain future among their greatest stressors.
According to a 2020 report from the National Institutes of Health, about 6.5 million rural Americans struggle with mental-health issues, but counseling services tend to cluster in urban and suburban areas.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, UnitedHealthcare executive vice president and chief medical officer, said technology has made inroads in improving rural access to mental-health services.
"Tele-Behavioral Health has really been beneficial in helping equal out that access, because now licensed mental-health professionals can practice and care for people in communities that may have otherwise had a very long drive to get to see them," she said, "so, think about people in rural areas."
The NIH report estimated as many as 65% of non-metropolitan counties lack a psychiatrist. Bauer said DAT-CAP's "Rural Realities" podcast also can offer helpful tips to farmers looking to prioritize their mental health.
