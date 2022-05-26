Thursday, May 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2022
Play

Authorities search for a motive in the Texas elementary school massacre, Iowa gun-reform backers say public pressure is crucial now, and advocates call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to "Unlock the Drop Boxes."

2022Talks - May 26, 2022
Play

Beto O'Rourke interrupts a news conference on the Uvalde shooting, Senator Chuck Schumer calls for gun reform, President Biden signs a police reform executive order, and many teachers could quit sooner than later.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Supporting New Yorkers With Disabilities Facing Mental-Health Challenges

Play

Thursday, May 26, 2022   

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people across the country. For people with disabilities, who already face a lot of social isolation to begin with, COVID-19 has only exacerbated mental-health challenges.

A recent study found adults with disabilities report experiencing more mental distress than those without disabilities.

Dr. Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled-New York, said during Mental Health Awareness Month, it is important to recognize the barriers to receiving mental-health treatment people with disabilities face.

"For a person with a disability, who has issues with transportation and traveling, may feel stuck that they can't physically go out and seek services," McLennon-Wier explained. "Because of their limited incomes, may feel that they can't afford mental-health services."

McLennon-Wier added mental-health resources are available through telehealth for people who may face transportation challenges. In New York, psychologists, social workers, mental-health counselors and marriage and family therapists are permitted to deliver services virtually.

The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation estimates 22 million people nationwide may identify as a person with a disability as a result of complications from long COVID.

McLennon-Wier said the major life change may be difficult for people to grapple with, but they should know they are not alone.

"That person who is newly disabled is going to have a lot of different emotions tied to the diagnosis," McLennon-Wier noted. "So it takes time to adapt and to rethink how you typically have done things that you're unable to do the same way."

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, long COVID can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act if it significantly impacts major life activities.

In New York, Mount Sinai's Center for Post-COVID Care offers resources to manage anxiety and depression, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and other emotional issues as a result of lingering symptoms.

Disclosure: The Center for Independence of the Disabled-New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
According to Pew Research, 53% of Americans support stricter gun laws. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Gun-Reform Backers: Public Pressure Crucial After TX Shooting

This week's school shooting in Texas has evoked feelings of hopelessness in the public sphere about avoiding future tragedies in the U.S. But gun …

Social Issues

Motive Sought for Texas Elementary School Massacre

The latest mass shooting that left 19 schoolchildren and two of their teachers dead in a small Hispanic community outside of San Antonio has renewed c…

Social Issues

Advocates Call on WI Supreme Court to 'Unlock the Drop Boxes'

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon hand down a decision on whether absentee ballot drop boxes are permitted under state law. Ahead of that …

In addition to legislative seats, North Dakota will see Native American candidates running for county-level seats and school boards this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Building Access for ND's Tribal Voters Focuses on Communication, Data

Ahead of North Dakota's June 14 primary, a civic engagement group is crunching numbers and maintaining talks with county and state election leaders …

Social Issues

Report: School Meal Waivers a Game Changer During Pandemic

During the COVID health emergency, Congress removed a lot of red tape in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) school meals programs, and a new …

According to a new report, about 600,000 Americans were locked up in county jails in 2021, 75% in pre-trial detention. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Reveals Stark Racial Disparities in IN Bail Costs

A new report from Indiana University revealed stark racial disparities in bail costs, and outlined how those higher costs can have long-term impacts …

Health and Wellness

Older Arkansans Face Mental-Health Challenges During COVID-19

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, Arkansas health officials are reminding older adults of resources available, as the social …

Social Issues

Steelmakers Push Biden Administration to Preserve Protective Trade Policies

As the global economy faces an uncertain future, Virginia's steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to recommit to trade policies designed to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021