Study: AZ Can Save Billions by Converting to Electric Vehicles by 2035

A new report found by speeding up the timetable to fully adopt electric vehicles, Arizona could reap significant health and economic benefits in the decades ahead.



The study said by setting and meeting a goal of 100% all-electric new vehicles by 2035, Arizona would save billions of dollars and significantly reduce fossil-fuel pollution.



Alex Routhier, senior energy policy analyst for Western Resource Advocates, which developed the report, said policymakers need to rethink their goals for making Arizona carbon-neutral.



"We found that when compared to a no-action scenario, kind of a 'business-as-usual' scenario, the pathway that we're recommending shows about $13.7 billion annual savings for the state of Arizona by 2050," Routhier reported.



The study encouraged state and local decision-makers to set interim goals for meeting a 2050 target of becoming carbon-neutral. However, earlier this year, Arizona regulators rejected a measure which would have set interim emissions standards for reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.



Routhier pointed out the study showed increasing the number of electric vehicles on the roads would mean less dependence on more expensive alternatives.



"By using electricity and clean renewable resources, we drastically reduce the need for biofuels and drastically reduce the need for carbon capture," Routhier contended.



Routhier noted the report's recommended policy changes included making sure any modifications to energy policies benefit all Arizonans.



"In our policy stuff, we talk about focusing on low-income communities and making sure that everyone is gaining the benefits of the decarbonization and the reductions in pollution," Routhier remarked.



He added over the next five years, Arizona will get up to $76 million in federal funds through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to develop electric-vehicle charging stations along the interstate corridors.



Six months ago this week, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law, and Wisconsin's towns and cities are planning how best to spend billions of dollars earmarked for the state.



The law includes more than half a billion dollars to improve the state's public transportation.



Satya Rhodes-Conway, mayor of Madison, said at a news conference at a city bus garage Tuesday the city will be using some of the resources to help fund a new fleet of nearly fifty electric buses, which will save the city nearly a quarter million gallons of diesel fuel annually.



"And we will save up to 135 metric tons of greenhouse gases for each bus each year," Rhodes-Conway explained. "That's a really remarkable reduction in our climate-change contributions."



The package also includes new funding to support rural broadband access, about $5.2 billion to rehabilitate Wisconsin's highways and $225 million to address its failing bridges. According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, nearly a thousand of Wisconsin's bridges were considered structurally deficient as of last year.



The measure also includes $841 million spread over five years to improve the state's drinking water infrastructure.



Rhodes-Conway pointed out the state is also anticipating $12.8 million annually to help address Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) and other chemical contamination across the state. PFAS, a family of human-made chemicals, are an issue in several Wisconsin communities, and remediation can be costly. Madison is designing a roughly $500,000 filtration system to address PFAS pollution at one of its drinking-water wells.



"If we get the funds from the infrastructure act, and the filtration system is built, it's likely to be the first municipal PFAS treatment facility in the state," Rhodes-Conway noted. "There's no doubt that more municipalities will follow."



Rhodes-Conway added Madison still is finalizing its PFAS remediation strategy, and the federal government needs to give final approval to those plans before the city can receive the funding.



Tuesday's news conference was the first in a series of events hosted by the advocacy groups Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future Wisconsin highlighting how the infrastructure law will benefit the state.



The list of North Dakota counties voicing concerns about a proposed carbon-emissions pipeline is growing longer. Several are now on record opposing the possibility of using eminent domain against property owners.



Summit Carbon Solutions wants to construct a multi-state pipeline to capture carbon emissions from ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota. The company is trying to get landowners' permission to build.



But Richland County's Todd McMichael is leading a movement in case eminent domain is used. His county has adopted a resolution opposing such action.



He acknowledged it's non-binding, but said it could influence state regulators.



"What the resolution does, and what we have seen from the past," said McMichael, "is that the Public Service Commission will really study what's going on out there."



McMichael, who owns a farm along the proposed route, said landowners shouldn't be legally forced to surrender property for a project he feels is motivated by corporate profit.



Five counties in the state have approved these resolutions. Summit argues it remains focused on voluntary contracts with residents, and that its project will drastically cut emissions from the ethanol industry.



McMichael said even if the company touts open communication with landowners, he worries that approach won't last unless more residents make their feelings known about the project.



"I do feel that eminent domain could be a plausible action," said McMichael, "if either I don't agree to their dollar amounts, or I just continue to say no."



Eliot Huggins, field organizer with the Dakota Resource Council, said his group isn't opposed to all aspects of carbon sequestration. But he said he thinks the company is rushing an unproven approach in areas not ready to embrace it.



"Climate solutions should be solutions that benefit, you know, all communities," said Huggins. "In rural America, urban America, everywhere. And so, we don't really think a climate solution should be taking landowners' land without them consenting to it."



There's mixed research on the effectiveness of carbon storage.



And while some experts say it does show promise, there are lingering safety concerns. Local opponents point to the rupture of an underground pipeline in Mississippi in 2020.







