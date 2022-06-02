Thursday, June 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2022
The Uvalde tragedy spurs calls for action on safe workplaces, Nebraska's undercount of Latino residents was lower than the national average, and Montana's Big Snowy Mountains could soon be open to the public.

2022Talks - June 2, 2022
A shooting at a Tulsa hospital becomes the 233rd mass shooting of 2022, a NYC subway shooting victim sues Glock, Australia sends infant formula to the U.S., and the Coast Guard gets its first female commandant.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Health and Wellness  |  Disabilities    News
Be Your Own Boss: Those with Disabilities Succeed with Self-Employment

Thursday, June 2, 2022   

Graduation season is in full swing, and for those with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, traditional barriers still exist in securing employment.

Advocates in Iowa say entrepreneurship serves as a good solution. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said nearly 10% of workers with a disability are self-employed, which is higher than the general population.

Maureen Schletzbaum, operator of Straw Hat Farms outside Des Moines along with her daughter Marissa, who has Down syndrome, sells flowers and fresh produce. Maureen said their business was inspired after Marissa finished high school as a way to nurture their daughter's drive for independence in a rural setting with few opportunities.

"She has a lot of abilities, and as long as she has the correct support, she can really do a variety of things," Schletzbaum explained.

She pointed out Marissa excels in customer relations and attention to detail. The Iowa Development Disabilities Council urges young adults and their families to further explore their interests and carry them over into self-employment, especially if they encounter job-search challenges. Vocational Rehabilitation Services is considered a top resource in getting started.

Marissa, who learned horticulture through FFA, said she loves engaging with customers and explaining the varieties of produce they sell.

"Cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage," Marissa outlined.

Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said while they still encourage business owners to be more inclusive in their hiring, entrepreneurship is a good avenue for those with disabilities to tap into their creativity and skill set.

"There's some examples of folks running their own coffee shop, or they like to bake, and so they're doing a small bakery," Lovelace stated.

She also encouraged residents to support the entrepreneurs by becoming regular customers.

Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


