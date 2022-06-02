Enhanced SNAP Benefits for IN Residents Come to End

Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure families will have less money for groceries.



For two years, all SNAP recipients received additional benefits to make ends meet.



Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry, explained the benefits will once again be based on several factors, such as income and household size. She said recipients can determine their exact benefit amount by calling the 800-number on the back of their electronic benefits card.



"And it will give you the last benefit you received in May, and it will also give you the benefit amount for June," Weikert Bryant noted. "Families can at least prepare a little bit for the amount that they'll start seeing when benefits start loading on the fifth."



Those who need additional food aid can call 211, which will connect them with food aid organizations across the state. Families who rely on free and reduced-cost school meals for kids can also call or text the U.S. Department of Agriculture's national hunger hotlines to find a local summer meal site. The service offers support in both English and Spanish.



Weikert Bryant pointed out the end of enhanced aid is coming at a tough time for food-insecure families, as inflation for everyday goods remains high. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the cost of groceries rose nearly 11% from April 2021 to April 2022.



"It's also impacting the food bank network as well," Weikert Bryant emphasized. "Our transportation costs have gone up 20% in the last year. We're paying 40% more for food purchases to keep up with the demand and make up for the fewer food donations that we're seeing."



Weikert Bryant added ending the enhanced food aid will mean a loss of more than $50 million a month of additional SNAP benefits being spent with Indiana grocers and food sellers. At least 17 other states ended federally enhanced SNAP benefits in May.



National Hunger Awareness Month kicks off today, and rising grocery costs are adding to concerns about people losing access to enough food. An Iowa organization hopes the conversation doesn't lose sight of the need to tackle "nutrition insecurity" as well.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture has predicted that grocery prices for foods prepared at home would increase between 7% and 8% this year. Emmaly Renshaw, executive director of Feed Iowa First, said that puts more pressure on families who make too much to qualify for SNAP benefits, but also can't easily afford healthy food. Despite their best efforts, Renshaw said, local pantries can't always provide things such as fresh produce.



"A lot of the produce that comes into food pantries, it's leftover from the grocery store - no one wanted it," she said, "so it's already at the end of the life."



While the most urgent goal is getting food to struggling households, Renshaw said nutritious items enhance the overall effort. Her group grows fresh produce for nine food pantries in the Cedar Rapids area. They also deliver boxes of food to health clinics and apartment complexes in marginalized neighborhoods.



Renshaw said that direct form of outreach also reduces the transportation burden for those who can't travel to a food shelf or supermarket. She said closing hunger gaps should involve more than sustaining a person's life.



"And that means getting access to food that is healthy," she said, "and that can promote health and promote vitality."



This fall, the Biden administration will host a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. It will be the first time for such an event since 1969. Officials have said key goals include ending disparities in hunger, nutrition and physical activity.



