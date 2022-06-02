Enhanced SNAP Benefits for IN Residents Come to End

Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure families will have less money for groceries.
For two years, all SNAP recipients received additional benefits to make ends meet.
Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry, explained the benefits will once again be based on several factors, such as income and household size. She said recipients can determine their exact benefit amount by calling the 800-number on the back of their electronic benefits card.
"And it will give you the last benefit you received in May, and it will also give you the benefit amount for June," Weikert Bryant noted. "Families can at least prepare a little bit for the amount that they'll start seeing when benefits start loading on the fifth."
Those who need additional food aid can call 211, which will connect them with food aid organizations across the state. Families who rely on free and reduced-cost school meals for kids can also call or text the U.S. Department of Agriculture's national hunger hotlines to find a local summer meal site. The service offers support in both English and Spanish.
Weikert Bryant pointed out the end of enhanced aid is coming at a tough time for food-insecure families, as inflation for everyday goods remains high. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the cost of groceries rose nearly 11% from April 2021 to April 2022.
"It's also impacting the food bank network as well," Weikert Bryant emphasized. "Our transportation costs have gone up 20% in the last year. We're paying 40% more for food purchases to keep up with the demand and make up for the fewer food donations that we're seeing."
Weikert Bryant added ending the enhanced food aid will mean a loss of more than $50 million a month of additional SNAP benefits being spent with Indiana grocers and food sellers. At least 17 other states ended federally enhanced SNAP benefits in May.
National Hunger Awareness Month kicks off today, and rising grocery costs are adding to concerns about people losing access to enough food. An Iowa organization hopes the conversation doesn't lose sight of the need to tackle "nutrition insecurity" as well.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has predicted that grocery prices for foods prepared at home would increase between 7% and 8% this year. Emmaly Renshaw, executive director of Feed Iowa First, said that puts more pressure on families who make too much to qualify for SNAP benefits, but also can't easily afford healthy food. Despite their best efforts, Renshaw said, local pantries can't always provide things such as fresh produce.
"A lot of the produce that comes into food pantries, it's leftover from the grocery store - no one wanted it," she said, "so it's already at the end of the life."
While the most urgent goal is getting food to struggling households, Renshaw said nutritious items enhance the overall effort. Her group grows fresh produce for nine food pantries in the Cedar Rapids area. They also deliver boxes of food to health clinics and apartment complexes in marginalized neighborhoods.
Renshaw said that direct form of outreach also reduces the transportation burden for those who can't travel to a food shelf or supermarket. She said closing hunger gaps should involve more than sustaining a person's life.
"And that means getting access to food that is healthy," she said, "and that can promote health and promote vitality."
This fall, the Biden administration will host a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. It will be the first time for such an event since 1969. Officials have said key goals include ending disparities in hunger, nutrition and physical activity.
The Michigan Department of Education has received a nearly $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for building and retaining a strong school nutrition workforce, improving standards for school meals and partnering with local farmers and producers to access local food.
Samia Hamdan, special nutrition programs division director for the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service Agency Midwest Regional Office, said the grant supports the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, which provide free or low-cost nutritious meals to students, as well as nutrition education.
"There's been a lot of labor shortages across the country, and we've experienced a lot of turnover in the school nutrition professions," Hamdan reported. "This will really help support coaching and mentoring, but ultimately with the goal of providing nutrition education and nutritious meals to kids across the state of Michigan."
The state also plans to award sub-grants to local school food authorities, for purchasing supplies and small kitchen equipment for food demonstrations and tastings, and for printing educational materials.
Hamdan noted in addition to providing nutritious meals, some funding will increase access to information for students and their families.
"They are also going to be adapting to the various languages in the state that are common besides English, of course," Hamdan explained. "They'll be adapting it for Somali, Hmong, Arabic and Spanish-speaking audiences."
Michigan students are eligible for free meals through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs if their families earn up to 130% of the federal poverty level, just over $28,000 a year for a family of three. If their household earns between 130% and 185% of the federal poverty level, up to about $42,000 a year, they can qualify for reduced-cost meals.
The Food4All campaign is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand access to food assistance to all undocumented Californians when he submits his final budget proposal in the next few weeks.
In January and in his latest revision, Newsom has proposed opening up CalFresh and the California Food Assistance Program to all people over age 55 who qualify. The state Senate's budget blueprint would eliminate the age restriction.
Betzabel Estudillo, senior advocate for Nourish California, estimates the change would allow up to 840,000 people to apply for benefits, costing the state an estimated $548 million a year.
"We're asking the governor to make the full investment," Estudillo explained. "So that people are not going hungry and that all immigrants have access to our nutrition safety net."
Opponents argued the money is better spent on other priorities. The state currently has a $97 billion budget surplus. The Legislature has until June 15 to pass the next budget.
Ilyas Maloles, who came to the U.S. as a child from Brunei, said his mother worked several jobs to support four boys on her own, and food assistance would have made a big difference for his family.
"I recall as a kid going to school, my lunch: It would just be a tiny juice box and a box of crackers," Maloles recounted. "And even then, I would often look at other kids, or even just a 'Lunchable,' with jealousy."
Hayley Burgess, communications manager for the California Immigrant Policy Center, said the governor's offer is a step in the right direction, but thinks now is the time to go bigger.
"We believe that doesn't go nearly far enough," Burgess asserted. "Especially given rising inflation and data that shows that nearly 50% of undocumented Californians are currently facing food insecurity, and two out of every three undocumented children."