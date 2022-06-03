Study: FDA's Food-Recall Notices Don't Reach Most Consumers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues hundreds of recall notices for potentially unsafe food products each year, but consumer advocates say too few of them are reaching grocery customers.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported one in six Americans are sickened each year by foodborne illnesses.



It is up to the FDA and grocery stores to notify purchasers about recalls, but a new study found it is not working very well.



Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog for the Arizona Public Research Interest Group Education Fund, said the current system often leaves shoppers in the dark.



"Right now, it's a hodgepodge," Murray asserted. "Some of the blame is on the shoulders of the groceries, some of it is on the FDA, and frankly, some of it's on the part of consumers, who need to do more to make sure that they're informed."



Murry pointed out when recall notices do not get people's attention, there can be serious consequences. CDC data show each year, 128,000 Americans are hospitalized, and 3000 die, from foodborne illness.



While many merchants in Arizona and elsewhere say they post recall notices in their stores, Murray noted a growing number of supermarket chains are using "loyalty card" data to deliver notices directly to customers. She said until the system improves, shoppers need to be more proactive.



"If you have a grocery store or two that you frequent the most, then stop by the customer service counter and say, 'Hey, you know, I've been shopping here for years. I have my shopper's card, and what do you guys do to notify by shoppers when there's been a recall?' " Murray urged.



Murray added the report found current FDA requirements for disseminating recall notices are poorly enforced, and more retailers need to use their technology and customer data to deliver notices directly to consumers.



"About half of the stores that we surveyed do a really good job of contacting customers based on their transactions, based on products that they actually purchased," Murray emphasized.



Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Consumer Complaints FDA 2022

Food safety data CDC 05/24/2022

Safety report U.S. PIRG 2022



get more stories like this via email



A bill just introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives is designed to give consumers a leg up when fighting inaccuracies on their credit reports.



House Resolution 7919 would remove a loophole in the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which allows credit furnishers and debt collectors to ignore correspondence sent on behalf of a consumer by a credit repair company or a nonprofit community organization.



Michael Claunch, a lobbyist who represents credit repair industry clients, said consumers should be able to get help navigating a complex system.



"Removing that exclusion provision is an important first step in increasing transparency and increasing responsiveness to consumers that need help in this area," Claunch contended.



Opponents are expected to argue their current practices are lawful, and the change would create an unnecessary burden on their field.



Andre Chapple, pastor of Faith Church L.A. who runs financial literacy workshops, said poor credit can interfere with parents' ability to get a job or move their kids to a safer area.



"People who would like to move from neighborhoods that are dangerous but have inaccuracies and outdated items driving their credit score down are being denied," Chapple observed. "It just makes it harder for those who already have it hard. And it's hard enough. Let's do something different."



Esteban Nunez, chief strategy consultant for the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, said people who are trying to make a new life after spending time behind bars are particularly vulnerable if they have bad credit or no credit history.



"We're compounding layer upon layer upon layer of barriers," Nunez asserted. "Making it incredibly difficult for folks to find housing and employment, because they have no credit."



A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found 98% of the time, the big three credit-reporting agencies fail to provide relief to people who complain about errors on their credit reports.



References: House Resolution 7919 2022

Fair Credit Reporting Act information FTC 2022

Report Consumer Financial Protection Bureau 05/02/2022



get more stories like this via email

