PNS Daily Newscast - June 03, 2022
A new report finds diesel engines are major air polluters in Illinois, the FDA's food-recall notices don't reach most consumers, and young people gather to save salmon with a call for dam removal.

2022Talks - June 3, 2022
Emotions run high as Congress debates new gun laws, the war in Ukraine marks its 100th day, OPEC agrees to increase its oil output, and COVID vaccines for kids under five could soon be available.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Albright Dam Removal Part of National River Cleanup Effort

Friday, June 3, 2022   

Environmental groups say removing the Albright Dam on the Cheat River will help restore fish populations, improve water quality and expand outdoor recreation for West Virginians.

The U.S. Interior Department recently announced $1 millions in funding toward removing the defunct Albright Dam as part of an effort to improve water quality and restore free-flowing waterways nationwide.

Lisa Hollingsworth-Segedy, director of river restoration for the advocacy group American Rivers, said the private dam impounds water for about a half-mile.

"The dam doesn't serve any purpose at all, and it is a barrier for really important fish species," Hollingsworth-Segedy asserted. "For the people of West Virginia, the dam also contributes to decreased water quality in the Cheat River."

She added removing the dam would address environmental concerns and reconnect more than 1,000 miles of rivers and streams in an area of the Mountain State rich in biodiversity. There is wide agreement the dam has outlived its usefulness, but the state has to come up with about one-third of the cost to remove it.

Frank Jernejcic, a member of the nonprofit group Friends of the Cheat River and a retired biologist, explained dams can harm fish populations by blocking their natural passage between feeding and spawning grounds.

"Fish, particularly walleyes, have moved upstream from Cheat Lake through the Cheat Canyon, and they're now stopped at the Albright Dam," Jernejcic pointed out. "Removal of the dam will allow the walleyes to move on upstream."

A recent investigation by The Associated Press found defunct or poorly maintained dams across the country can pose serious threats to communities.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


