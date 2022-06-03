Albright Dam Removal Part of National River Cleanup Effort

Environmental groups say removing the Albright Dam on the Cheat River will help restore fish populations, improve water quality and expand outdoor recreation for West Virginians.



The U.S. Interior Department recently announced $1 millions in funding toward removing the defunct Albright Dam as part of an effort to improve water quality and restore free-flowing waterways nationwide.



Lisa Hollingsworth-Segedy, director of river restoration for the advocacy group American Rivers, said the private dam impounds water for about a half-mile.



"The dam doesn't serve any purpose at all, and it is a barrier for really important fish species," Hollingsworth-Segedy asserted. "For the people of West Virginia, the dam also contributes to decreased water quality in the Cheat River."



She added removing the dam would address environmental concerns and reconnect more than 1,000 miles of rivers and streams in an area of the Mountain State rich in biodiversity. There is wide agreement the dam has outlived its usefulness, but the state has to come up with about one-third of the cost to remove it.



Frank Jernejcic, a member of the nonprofit group Friends of the Cheat River and a retired biologist, explained dams can harm fish populations by blocking their natural passage between feeding and spawning grounds.



"Fish, particularly walleyes, have moved upstream from Cheat Lake through the Cheat Canyon, and they're now stopped at the Albright Dam," Jernejcic pointed out. "Removal of the dam will allow the walleyes to move on upstream."



A recent investigation by The Associated Press found defunct or poorly maintained dams across the country can pose serious threats to communities.



June is National Rivers Month, and in Montana, a push to protect more rivers is swelling.



The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act in Congress would nearly double the amount of river miles protected as Wild and Scenic in the state. After being reintroduced in 2021, it's finally scheduled for a hearing next Tuesday in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.



Breweries from around the state have sent a letter to Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, both R-Mont., urging them to support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.



"The number one ingredient in beer is water. We should not forget that, and that is really the crux of our interest in this," said Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association. "We know that it takes clean water to make great beer, and so, brewers definitely have a vested interest in protecting our water in Montana."



Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., introduced the bill. In a statement to Public News Service, he said, "This legislation is built from the ground up with the backing of a diverse coalition of stakeholders, and it will ensure that some of our most breathtaking rivers will stay that way, protecting our outdoor economy and way of life."



There doesn't appear to be any organized opposition to the bill.



Maggie Doherty, co-owner of Kalispell Brewing Co., said protecting Montana's rivers and landscapes - which are key to the state's outdoor-recreation economy - can benefit everyone.



"We see that once we take care of the environment around us, business, everything else can boom," she said. "It's not an and/or. We don't have to pit business against the environment. It can work in concert."



Doherty, who considers herself a "river rat," said her kids now are exploring Montana's rivers, too.



"Rivers teach us so much about ourselves and the understanding of the natural world around us," she said, "and it gives me a place and a space to think about the future and the places that I want my children, and hopefully future generations, to enjoy."



The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would protect 385 miles of river in the state, including segments of the Gallatin, Smith and Yellowstone rivers.



A campaign this month is challenging Pennsylvanians to learn about the health of their soil and neighborhood microbes by planting underwear in their farms or gardens.



The Soil Your Undies campaign invites residents to bury a pair of 100% cotton underwear, which can help visualize soil quality over time.



Kelly O'Neill, Pennsylvania agriculture policy analyst for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which is helping organize the event, said residents can dig up the underwear after 60 days and report their findings. O'Neill said microbes in the soil will break down the cotton fibers over time - and the more thoroughly it has decomposed, the healthier the soil.



"We'll be able to see the links between how soil is managed in lots of different locations - farm fields, suburban lawns, playgrounds gardens - see how the soils, that are managed in all those different ways, are contributing to different levels of underwear degradation," she said.



O'Neill said the underwear should be planted about three to four inches deep. Participants should take a "before" photo prior to covering up their planting site. Other campaign collaborators include the Pennsylvania Soil Health Coalition, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and many others. Residents can sign up for the challenge at pasoilhealth.org/soilyourundies.



O'Neill said the campaign can serve as an educational opportunity for people to understand the beneficial effects of high-quality soil. It can help prevent runoff and pollution into local waterways, along with serious flooding. She said there are small things almost anyone can do to improve soil health.



"For farmers, it would be cover crops, integrated pest management so fewer chemical pesticides are applied," she said. "For lawns and gardens, limited chemical application to help maintain some of the natural biodiversity."



O'Neill said using organic material, like compost or dry manure, can be a helpful nutrient source for garden soil health. Once the "after" photos are submitted, the challenge partners will share tips for participants on how to improve soil quality based on what they found.



