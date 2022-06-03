Utah Families Sue State Over Law Excluding Transgender Girls from Sports

Two families are suing the State of Utah over a controversial law that allows schools to exclude transgender students from competing in girls' sports.



House Bill 11 was initially vetoed in March by Gov. Spencer Cox, then overridden by the Republican majority in the Legislature to become state law.



The bill is one of dozens either passed or under consideration in mostly "red" states to limit participation in sports and other activities by transgender children. In Utah, the families say the law violates the state Constitution by excluding their children based on their identity.



Aaron Welcher, communications director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah said he thinks the measure has set "a terrible precedent."



"What we're seeing is a search for a problem that isn't there," said Welcher. "And ultimately, the most horrible part of it, from a legal and policy perspective, is that it bans a whole group of people for their identity."



When he vetoed HB 11, the governor called the bill "flawed," saying he was concerned how it might affect the mental health of transgender youth.



Legislative Republicans say the law is designed to protect girls' sports from unfair competition.



The families bringing the lawsuit say they are proceeding anonymously to protect their children. They include a 16-year-old high school junior who wants to play volleyball, and a 13-year-old who wants to join a swim team.



Welcher said he worries the measure could open the door for more discrimination toward transgender and other Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning individuals.



"The law treats transgender children as outcasts; sends a dangerous message that it's okay to reject, exclude, because of who they are," said Welcher. "The law was not passed in response to any problem."



In his initial veto, the governor noted school officials could find only four instances of openly transgender students participating in Utah sports.



The case is supported by ACLU Utah, Equality Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.







While lawmakers in many states have introduced legislation to roll back LGBTQ+ rights within their borders, New Mexico is not one of them, and advocates want to keep it that way.



Equality New Mexico has released its preferred list of candidates for the June 7 primary election.



Marshall Martinez, executive director of the group, said people running for office are asked to complete an extensive questionnaire before receiving an endorsement. And with more and more attacks on gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, Martinez argued complacency is not an option.



"And we had some of those attacks in our session," Martinez recounted. "We defeated them, but we have to keep working to keep electing the leaders that are going to defend us from those attacks when they come."



New Mexico is one of eight states to pass pro-equality measures in the past few years. It is also part of a coalition of 18 states announcing plans to introduce legislation they say will be needed to protect transgender kids from civil and criminal penalties when seeking gender-affirming care.



Based on a leaked draft opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.



Martinez sees it as another reason to elect reliable champions and allies who would allow New Mexicans to make their own decisions about their bodies, lives and destinies.



"We're framing this election as being a crucial piece of the overall election this year," Martinez noted. "Especially to protect bodily autonomy for folks who need reproductive health care access, abortion access, gender-affirming health care; all of those things."



According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 300 bills were introduced this year targeting the LGBTQ+ community nationwide.



