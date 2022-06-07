MT Housing Crisis Grows, But Some Protections Available

Montanans across the state are facing a housing crisis. Prices both to rent and buy a place to live have skyrocketed, leaving vacancy rates extremely low in cities big and small.



Homeword in Missoula is a housing organization which has built affordable properties for about 2,000 people since 1994. It is also a housing counseling agency and provides education for first-time homebuyers.



Andrea Davis, the group's executive director said the housing market is making it hard, even for businesses.



"We have a lot of businesses that are either expanding or new businesses that are relocating here," Davis pointed out. "But they are absolutely stymied by the ability for their workers to find homes."



Montana saw an influx of people at the beginning of the pandemic, inspiring "Zoom towns" where people could work remotely and be near the state's many outdoor activities.



Amy Hall, housing services attorney for the Montana Legal Services Association, said the lack of housing also means a rise in evictions. Her organization partnered with the Montana Department of Commerce to create the Montana Eviction Intervention Project, which uses federal CARES Act funding.



"We assist renters by defending them in eviction-court actions filed by landlords," Hall explained. "And in helping those tenants by providing what we call housing-stability services."



Hall noted there is assistance available immediately for people facing an eminent eviction through Montana Emergency Rental Assistance (MERA) dollars, which can also help landlords.



"The MERA funds are a good deal for tenants because it helps them avoid eviction," Hall emphasized. "And it's a good deal for landlords because they're able to recoup the funds that the tenant's not able to pay themselves."



Hall added unfortunately, there are barriers to stopping an eviction, and once a person or family is evicted, it can make it harder to find a new place to live.



Davis stressed there are ways Montana can help in this crisis, such as ensuring more housing density rather than single-family homes in cities. She also pointed out the federal government has proved it can provide emergency funding and should continue it by providing more in rental subsidies.



"When people have rental assistance, and they're able to make their rents, then they're able to do all the other things in their lives, including contribute to society economically, right?" Davis asked. "They can afford their job, they can afford to get their kiddos to child care, to school, all of the above."



Disclosure: Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice.

The conversion of a 60-year-old Santa Fe hotel should offer those seeking affordable housing, including the city's homeless community, a new lease on life.



The Lamplighter Inn, on what was originally Route 66, will be remodeled into a mix of 58 studio and one-bedroom apartments. A broad coalition, including the housing consulting group Project Moxie, is part of the initiative. Matt Lynn, Moxie's director of community engagement, said he expects the facility to open sometime in 2023.



"This is going to prevent people from falling into homelessness," he said. "These are modestly sized units that are renting at a very affordable price compared to the market rate in Santa Fe. This gives them the stability of having a safe place to sleep at night."



The Biden administration has made federal stimulus funds available for hotel conversion projects. Potential residents need to earn less than 80% of the Area Median Income, or about $41,000 a year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rent for the Lamplighter housing units will initially range from $725 to $825 a month.



The hotel was purchased with the conversion in mind by a group that includes Anchorum St. Vincent. Jerry Jones, Anchorum's interim president and chief executive, said he believes the collaboration could be a great model for other communities.



"Because you have a service provider, you have the nonprofits, you have the for-profits, you have the governmental entities," he said, "it's a great template for us to hopefully address future inventory in a similar way."



Lynn said hotel conversions are a cost-effective and timely way to address housing shortages, especially with current inflation and supply-chain issues.



"We're not going to be opening up our doors tomorrow, but it's going to move faster than if we had scraped the property and started fresh," he said. "It's a way to quickly get units on the market."



The Lamplighter housing also is located next to Life Link, which offers services to break cycles of chronic homelessness, mental illness, trauma, exploitation and addiction. To that end, 25% of the units will be set aside for people who require supportive services to remain stably housed.





