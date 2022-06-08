PA Climate Convergence Takes Over Harrisburg This Weekend

A three-day action and festival at Pennsylvania's Capitol this weekend aims to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Advocates, activists and concerned residents say they want state leaders to make Pennsylvania a climate leader - before it's too late.
The first-ever Pennsylvania Climate Convergence will be held Saturday through Monday, with panel discussions, workshops, music and a march to the Capitol building. Karen Feridun, co-founder of the Better Path Coalition, one of the event organizers, said the goal is to determine how the state can address its role in climate change and transition away from fossil fuels.
"As the second-biggest producer of natural gas, we can't continue to discuss climate in a consumption context only," she said. "This is an extraction state. What we have to understand is, we're not going to be a contributor to the solution on climate unless we start dealing with production."
After the weekend events, activists plan to install a six-foot "climate countdown clock" inside the Capitol building. They'll also hand-deliver a petition to Gov. Tom Wolf's office and to legislative leaders.
Some of the scheduled events will touch on topics such as environmental justice, the youth climate movement, and petrochemicals and plastics. Barb Jarmoska, an officer at the Responsible Decarbonization Alliance, said collaboration - with communities from across the state and sectors feeling the effects of climate change - is key to finding solutions.
"Pennsylvania has an enormous role to play in this transition," she said. "Political change happens when the public speaks up, and when the public drives this - and so, we need more voices."
Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to the federal government that the state host a new hydrogen- and carbon-capture hub. However, critics of carbon capture say the technology is untested on a large scale, is expensive, and doesn't ultimately reduce carbon in the atmosphere.
With Nebraska farmers facing runaway costs for herbicides and fertilizers this year, a new Center for Rural Affairs report suggested adopting simple conservation practices can help restore soil and improve bottom lines.
Kayla Bergman, policy manager at the Center, said the practices also put carbon, the greenhouse gas linked with climate change, to work improving crop yields.
"Our agriculture soils can actually sequester carbon and become a carbon sink," Bergman explained. "The carbon is not in the air, it's actually in a form in the soil and can be stored long term."
Some farmers have been reluctant to adopt conservation practices in the past due to their upfront costs, which can be significant. But Bergman pointed out funds are available through the Natural Resource Conservation Service. Money, and technical support for getting started and staying on track, can be accessed at your county's U.S. Department of Agriculture service center.
The seven practices recommended in the report help reduce the use of chemicals on lands which can compromise drinking water, soil health and wildlife habitat. Bergman noted now is a great time to shift away from fertilizers and herbicides, which have more than doubled in price over the past year.
"These conservation practices can assist with reducing input costs," Bergman observed. "They also build that healthy soil on farms that leads to better yields and long-term reduced inputs on farms."
The conservation measures aim to restore historically rich topsoil in the nation's breadbasket, which has been completely removed from approximately one third of the Midwest. Bergman added farmers can increase their land's water-holding capacity, aggregate stability and nutrient availability through common-sense management.
"Including things like cover crops, which helps protect the soil from eroding in the winter," Bergman advised. "Also practices like no-till, which is actually just not tilling the land in between crops."
Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the growing threat of climate change.
Insurance and risk-management experts agree, Florida's special session was necessary to curb insurance fraud - from issues like limiting contractors from going door-to-door to repair roofs with minimal damage.
But Charles Nyce, associate director with the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Florida State University, said fraud is only part of the problem. There are hurricanes, and the uncertainties around even more dangerous storms due to the warming climate.
"What we're seeing in the last couple of years is both of those things happening," said Nyce. "We're seeing a lot of storm activity since 2016-17 to today, and we're seeing a lot of fraud. And the insurance companies have not been able to survive both of those things happening at once."
Nyce warned that as more severe storms are reflected in catastrophe models, insurance companies will adjust to avoid potential losses - as they do for sea-level rise, wildfires and other natural disasters.
The package of bills from the special session, which had bipartisan support, has been described as "a meaningful first step."
Nyce said other options would be to tell people they can't live on the beach, or find ways to stop the water from coming in. He said given the reluctance to restrict homes in certain areas, he was pleased to see lawmakers offering up to $10,000 grants to make homes less vulnerable to storms.
And he said he'd be in favor of social programs for people who'd be disproportionately affected by climate change.
"Let insurance companies charge what is the actuarially fair rate for the risk that's posed," said Nyce. "And if that is unaffordable to some people, then you create a social program that addresses insurance affordability."
According to the Office of Insurance Regulation, Florida accounts for 9% of the nation's homeowners-insurance claims, and 79% of the lawsuits over claims filed.
Catastrophic losses like Hurricane Andrew have driven many large national insurers out of the state, leaving Floridians with fewer coverage options.
The future of transportation in Clark County, particularly electrifying the sector, will be the hot topic at a panel discussion of experts and policymakers tonight in Las Vegas. The state is gearing up as big money from the bipartisan infrastructure law is making its way to Nevada.
Andrew Sierra, political and organizing director for the Nevada Conservation League, said the focus will be transportation, which generates more than a third of emissions, in Clark County and statewide.
"We've been able to secure millions of dollars for the next few years," Sierra pointed out. "Specifically going not just toward our electric grid, but more specifically going to the expansion of a nationwide electric-vehicle charger network."
In recent years, Nevada lawmakers passed clean-car standards, set goals on renewable energy, joined a federal effort to phase out dirty trucks, and moved forward on plans for a high-speed train from southern California.
Also today, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is visiting Las Vegas to promote new permits for renewable energy on federal land.
Justin Jones, Clark County commissioner and vice chair of the Regional Transportation Commission, said the clean-cars bill prioritizes equity, so low-income families can afford to switch to hybrid or fully electric vehicles.
"That bill will allow for conversion of current vehicles or allow them to replace their polluting vehicle with a clean vehicle," Jones explained.
The panel discussion will take place at Motional, a company planning to run a fleet of driverless electric robotaxis to ferry people from the airport to the Vegas Strip. In addition, The Boring Company is building out the Vegas Loop tunnel, which will use electric trams to move people around downtown. And local bus fleets are transitioning to electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models.
