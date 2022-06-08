Wednesday, June 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2022
Students, Teachers join nationwide action to demand gun-safety steps; low homeownership rates hurt MT Native Americans; TX Supporters of Castner Range renew calls for National Monument status.

2022Talks - June 8, 2022
A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the Treasury Secretary expects inflation to remain high; and the White House brings star power to gun reform debate. *Upload delayed to include primary results*

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

PA Climate Convergence Takes Over Harrisburg This Weekend

Wednesday, June 8, 2022   

A three-day action and festival at Pennsylvania's Capitol this weekend aims to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Advocates, activists and concerned residents say they want state leaders to make Pennsylvania a climate leader - before it's too late.

The first-ever Pennsylvania Climate Convergence will be held Saturday through Monday, with panel discussions, workshops, music and a march to the Capitol building. Karen Feridun, co-founder of the Better Path Coalition, one of the event organizers, said the goal is to determine how the state can address its role in climate change and transition away from fossil fuels.

"As the second-biggest producer of natural gas, we can't continue to discuss climate in a consumption context only," she said. "This is an extraction state. What we have to understand is, we're not going to be a contributor to the solution on climate unless we start dealing with production."

After the weekend events, activists plan to install a six-foot "climate countdown clock" inside the Capitol building. They'll also hand-deliver a petition to Gov. Tom Wolf's office and to legislative leaders.

Some of the scheduled events will touch on topics such as environmental justice, the youth climate movement, and petrochemicals and plastics. Barb Jarmoska, an officer at the Responsible Decarbonization Alliance, said collaboration - with communities from across the state and sectors feeling the effects of climate change - is key to finding solutions.

"Pennsylvania has an enormous role to play in this transition," she said. "Political change happens when the public speaks up, and when the public drives this - and so, we need more voices."

Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to the federal government that the state host a new hydrogen- and carbon-capture hub. However, critics of carbon capture say the technology is untested on a large scale, is expensive, and doesn't ultimately reduce carbon in the atmosphere.

Disclosure: Responsible Decarbonization Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The March for Our Lives movement organized a school walkout in 2018, after the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla. Since then, there have been 119 school shootings in the United States. (Ari Elkins/MFOL-LA)

Social Issues

Dozens of Rallies on Gun-Violence Prevention Set for This Weekend

More than 300 marches are set for this weekend, including dozens in California, all calling on Congress to tighten gun laws in the wake of an …

Environment

Building a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners, Seekers

A program in the works is expected to help ensure the livelihood of farmers in Ohio and strengthen food-system resilience. The Family Farm …

Environment

TX Supporters of Castner Range Renew Calls for National Monument Status

Those who want to see the Castner Range outside of El Paso protected hope this will be the year President Joe Biden uses his authority to designate th…

The group Hunger Solutions says in a recent survey, one in three respondents who is not receiving SNAP benefits to help with food purchases reports being food insecure. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Becomes Latest State to Boost SNAP Eligibility

Minnesota is now the 20th state in the nation to allow the maximum eligibility for federal SNAP benefits. Hunger-fighting groups say it comes at a …

Social Issues

Low Homeownership Rates Hurt MT Native Americans

After a history of forcible removal from their land, Native Americans now struggle to own homes. Until recently, indigenous people had little …

The March for Our Lives was started by the survivors of a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Indiana Students, Teachers Demand Gun-Safety Steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of …

Social Issues

Morgan State Launches College for Returning Adult Learners

Colleges and universities have had to rethink higher education in the pandemic, and make the learning experience more flexible. A new program at …

Environment

Police to Truck, SUV Drivers: Keep Eyes Open at Crosswalks

Summer is here, and South Dakota roads and intersections will likely see more pedestrians. With larger pickup trucks and SUVs still prevalent…

 

