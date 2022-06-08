PA Climate Convergence Takes Over Harrisburg This Weekend

A three-day action and festival at Pennsylvania's Capitol this weekend aims to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Advocates, activists and concerned residents say they want state leaders to make Pennsylvania a climate leader - before it's too late.



The first-ever Pennsylvania Climate Convergence will be held Saturday through Monday, with panel discussions, workshops, music and a march to the Capitol building. Karen Feridun, co-founder of the Better Path Coalition, one of the event organizers, said the goal is to determine how the state can address its role in climate change and transition away from fossil fuels.



"As the second-biggest producer of natural gas, we can't continue to discuss climate in a consumption context only," she said. "This is an extraction state. What we have to understand is, we're not going to be a contributor to the solution on climate unless we start dealing with production."



After the weekend events, activists plan to install a six-foot "climate countdown clock" inside the Capitol building. They'll also hand-deliver a petition to Gov. Tom Wolf's office and to legislative leaders.



Some of the scheduled events will touch on topics such as environmental justice, the youth climate movement, and petrochemicals and plastics. Barb Jarmoska, an officer at the Responsible Decarbonization Alliance, said collaboration - with communities from across the state and sectors feeling the effects of climate change - is key to finding solutions.



"Pennsylvania has an enormous role to play in this transition," she said. "Political change happens when the public speaks up, and when the public drives this - and so, we need more voices."



Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to the federal government that the state host a new hydrogen- and carbon-capture hub. However, critics of carbon capture say the technology is untested on a large scale, is expensive, and doesn't ultimately reduce carbon in the atmosphere.



With Nebraska farmers facing runaway costs for herbicides and fertilizers this year, a new Center for Rural Affairs report suggested adopting simple conservation practices can help restore soil and improve bottom lines.



Kayla Bergman, policy manager at the Center, said the practices also put carbon, the greenhouse gas linked with climate change, to work improving crop yields.



"Our agriculture soils can actually sequester carbon and become a carbon sink," Bergman explained. "The carbon is not in the air, it's actually in a form in the soil and can be stored long term."



Some farmers have been reluctant to adopt conservation practices in the past due to their upfront costs, which can be significant. But Bergman pointed out funds are available through the Natural Resource Conservation Service. Money, and technical support for getting started and staying on track, can be accessed at your county's U.S. Department of Agriculture service center.



The seven practices recommended in the report help reduce the use of chemicals on lands which can compromise drinking water, soil health and wildlife habitat. Bergman noted now is a great time to shift away from fertilizers and herbicides, which have more than doubled in price over the past year.



"These conservation practices can assist with reducing input costs," Bergman observed. "They also build that healthy soil on farms that leads to better yields and long-term reduced inputs on farms."



The conservation measures aim to restore historically rich topsoil in the nation's breadbasket, which has been completely removed from approximately one third of the Midwest. Bergman added farmers can increase their land's water-holding capacity, aggregate stability and nutrient availability through common-sense management.



"Including things like cover crops, which helps protect the soil from eroding in the winter," Bergman advised. "Also practices like no-till, which is actually just not tilling the land in between crops."



