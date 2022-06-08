Wednesday, June 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2022
Play

Students, Teachers join nationwide action to demand gun-safety steps; low homeownership rates hurt MT Native Americans; TX Supporters of Castner Range renew calls for National Monument status.

2022Talks - June 8, 2022
Play

A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the Treasury Secretary expects inflation to remain high; and the White House brings star power to gun reform debate. *Upload delayed to include primary results*

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Morgan State Launches College for Returning Adult Learners

Play

Wednesday, June 8, 2022   

Colleges and universities have had to rethink higher education in the pandemic, and make the learning experience more flexible. A new program at Morgan State University focuses on degrees for adult learners returning to school.

Its College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies offers non-traditional students, returning students, working adults and others the chance to finish a degree, drawing in part from their own knowledge and professional experience. Nicholas Vaught, Morgan State's interim assistant dean of academics and student success, said they can be transfer students or former students who attended anywhere from two to 40 years ago.

"I think one of the things that is going to drive students to programs isn't just how easy is it to register," he said, "but, 'Do I have someone to talk to at the university? Do I have an adviser who knows me?' I think that's going to really set us apart."

Vaught said students can transfer up to 90 credits toward their degree and can take classes on campus or online. The college launched its first cohort this past spring with about a dozen students. For the fall semester, Vaught said they are on track to admit about 200.

A report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation revealed that about one-third of bachelor's degree students recently have considered "stopping out" of school because of personal challenges. Vaught said interdisciplinary programs have broader requirements, which can help make a degree more attainable.

"These are folks working full-time, sometimes with young children or grown children," he said. "We can work with students as, 'Hey, I can only take two classes at a time, because I know the time commitment that's going to take. But I'm going to find a degree pathway that's going to allow me to still move through efficiently but not be overloaded.'"

Morgan State's interdisciplinary program offers eight undergraduate degrees in subjects such as engineering, information and computational sciences, and health and human services. It also offers five masters and five Ph.D programs. Vaught added that the in-state tuition rate will apply to all students in the college, regardless of their residency status.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

References:  
Report Gallup/Lumina 2022

get more stories like this via email
The March for Our Lives movement organized a school walkout in 2018, after the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla. Since then, there have been 119 school shootings in the United States. (Ari Elkins/MFOL-LA)

Social Issues

Dozens of Rallies on Gun-Violence Prevention Set for This Weekend

More than 300 marches are set for this weekend, including dozens in California, all calling on Congress to tighten gun laws in the wake of an …

Environment

Building a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners, Seekers

A program in the works is expected to help ensure the livelihood of farmers in Ohio and strengthen food-system resilience. The Family Farm …

Environment

TX Supporters of Castner Range Renew Calls for National Monument Status

Those who want to see the Castner Range outside of El Paso protected hope this will be the year President Joe Biden uses his authority to designate th…

The group Hunger Solutions says in a recent survey, one in three respondents who is not receiving SNAP benefits to help with food purchases reports being food insecure. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Becomes Latest State to Boost SNAP Eligibility

Minnesota is now the 20th state in the nation to allow the maximum eligibility for federal SNAP benefits. Hunger-fighting groups say it comes at a …

Social Issues

Low Homeownership Rates Hurt MT Native Americans

After a history of forcible removal from their land, Native Americans now struggle to own homes. Until recently, indigenous people had little …

The March for Our Lives was started by the survivors of a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Indiana Students, Teachers Demand Gun-Safety Steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of …

Environment

PA Climate Convergence Takes Over Harrisburg This Weekend

A three-day action and festival at Pennsylvania's Capitol this weekend aims to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Advocates…

Environment

Police to Truck, SUV Drivers: Keep Eyes Open at Crosswalks

Summer is here, and South Dakota roads and intersections will likely see more pedestrians. With larger pickup trucks and SUVs still prevalent…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021