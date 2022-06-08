Morgan State Launches College for Returning Adult Learners

Colleges and universities have had to rethink higher education in the pandemic, and make the learning experience more flexible. A new program at Morgan State University focuses on degrees for adult learners returning to school.



Its College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies offers non-traditional students, returning students, working adults and others the chance to finish a degree, drawing in part from their own knowledge and professional experience. Nicholas Vaught, Morgan State's interim assistant dean of academics and student success, said they can be transfer students or former students who attended anywhere from two to 40 years ago.



"I think one of the things that is going to drive students to programs isn't just how easy is it to register," he said, "but, 'Do I have someone to talk to at the university? Do I have an adviser who knows me?' I think that's going to really set us apart."



Vaught said students can transfer up to 90 credits toward their degree and can take classes on campus or online. The college launched its first cohort this past spring with about a dozen students. For the fall semester, Vaught said they are on track to admit about 200.



A report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation revealed that about one-third of bachelor's degree students recently have considered "stopping out" of school because of personal challenges. Vaught said interdisciplinary programs have broader requirements, which can help make a degree more attainable.



"These are folks working full-time, sometimes with young children or grown children," he said. "We can work with students as, 'Hey, I can only take two classes at a time, because I know the time commitment that's going to take. But I'm going to find a degree pathway that's going to allow me to still move through efficiently but not be overloaded.'"



Morgan State's interdisciplinary program offers eight undergraduate degrees in subjects such as engineering, information and computational sciences, and health and human services. It also offers five masters and five Ph.D programs. Vaught added that the in-state tuition rate will apply to all students in the college, regardless of their residency status.



A new survey of 28,000 high school seniors found more than one in four changed their life plans during the pandemic.



In 2019, 25% of students planned to attend a two-year college; now down to 19%.



Jennifer Wilka, executive director of YouthTruth, a nonprofit based in San Francisco specializing in surveying students, said the disruption was more pronounced for certain groups.



"There were many, many more differences for certain groups of students," Wilka reported. "Including Hispanic or Latinx students, Black or African American students, LGBTQ+ boys, and students attending high poverty schools."



Compared with 2019, fewer kids said they want to go to community college, more LGBTQ+ students said they considered dropping out, and more seniors said they are unsure of their next move. The survey found financial stress played a big part, as did battles with anxiety and depression.



Wilka pointed out many students are weighed down by grief and struggled to adapt to distance learning.



"It feels to them as if time has stopped," Wilka explained. "They have lost their study skills, a lot of them have lost focus, lost motivation, you know, lost, lost people that they cared about. So those absolutely are trends that come through loud and clear."



The survey found fewer kids are connecting with school counselors these days to talk about college or financial aid. Wilka would like states to better fund schools, so they can beef up their counseling staff and offer more targeted interventions for groups of students having a hard time getting back on track.



