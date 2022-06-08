Wednesday, June 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2022
Play

Students, Teachers join nationwide action to demand gun-safety steps; low homeownership rates hurt MT Native Americans; TX Supporters of Castner Range renew calls for National Monument status.

2022Talks - June 8, 2022
Play

A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the Treasury Secretary expects inflation to remain high; and the White House brings star power to gun reform debate. *Upload delayed to include primary results*

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MN Becomes Latest State to Boost SNAP Eligibility

Play

Wednesday, June 8, 2022   

Minnesota is now the 20th state in the nation to allow the maximum eligibility for federal SNAP benefits. Hunger-fighting groups say it comes at a crucial time, as households struggle with rising grocery costs.

The end of the legislative session drew attention mostly to what Minnesota lawmakers didn't finalize, but they did agree on raising the gross-income threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It's now 200% of the federal poverty level, or slightly more than $46,000 a year for a family of three.

Peter Woitock, government relations specialist for the group Hunger Solutions, said some households just above the eligibility line might have seen an extra bump in pay, but inflation still makes it hard to afford food.

"We're starting to see a 'hunger cliff,' and many people experiencing that," he said. "And so, this is one partial solution that can help out some of those families that would then be eligible."

He said it also comes as a number of temporary COVID-relief programs to address food insecurity start to wind down. The group noted that some people had missed SNAP eligibility by less than $100. Senate Republicans wanted to add work verifications, but opponents of that idea argued it would have been an added burden to those already facing hardships.

In southern Minnesota, Shari Koll, who manages the Springfield Area Food Shelf, said raising the income level for eligibility also could help ease the pressure local pantries are facing.

"What we're finding is that there are more people starting to come," she said, "and when they come, they tell us how expensive things are in the grocery store."

She said they've gone from serving around 20 clients per month to 60. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said grocery costs rose nearly 11% from April last year to this year. Meanwhile, those who are newly eligible for SNAP benefits can apply through the Minnesota Department of Human Services. SNAP participants receive EBT cards to use at local grocery stores.

Disclosure: Hunger Solutions Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


