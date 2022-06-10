New IL Laws Aim to Increase College Enrollment, Retention

Illinois is taking steps to increase higher education opportunities for people across the state.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed two higher-ed bills into law Tuesday. One will create new support staff to help students find and get financial aid, and the other will compel schools to create equity plans to remove barriers for students from underrepresented communities.
Emily Goldman, senior policy manager for the Partnership for College Completion, said the measures will help students stay enrolled once they enter college.
"These bills really are about ensuring that Illinois students have access to the resources that they need, to access and persist in college," Goldman explained.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) reports the state's overall public university enrollment increased from 2019 to the most recent school year, although total enrollment for undergraduates alone dropped slightly.
Black student enrollment at Illinois' public universities was also down a little more than 1% from the 2020-2021 school year, according to the IBHE. Goldman pointed out the declines are at least partly driven by rising tuition, which she attributes to a decadeslong trend of underfunding public universities.
"While we've seen that the rising costs at universities and colleges have leveled off since 2015," Goldman noted. "College affordability is still perhaps the most significant barrier for many students."
According to a report from Goldman's organization, Illinois' Black and Latino students have been steadily priced out of the state's public universities, as tuition nearly quadrupled from 1999 to 2018.
The state reports overall college enrollment among Black students, including at for-profit and out-of-state schools, dropped by about 40% in the last decade.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Advocates for equal access to education say college rankings traditionally prioritize characteristics such as selectivity and prestige over student success and outcomes. But a new economic-mobility index incorporates data pointed such as return on investment for low-income students and percentage of Pell-eligible students enrolled.
Dr. Fernando Delgado, president of CUNY Lehman College, noted the university is located in the north Bronx, and nearly half its students are first-generation, more than 80% are Hispanic or Black and more than half are Pell recipients. He said the new indicator provides more useful information to them.
"We are by and large an institution of, by and for the Bronx," Delgado explained. "Economic mobility and being an economic driver is a key component of a student's perception of why they are going to go to college and why they would choose Lehman."
Lehman College ranks ninth according to the economic mobility index. It's one of the more than 550 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the nation often playing a large role in helping low-income students over the finish line.
Delgado added many of Lehman's students struggle to access basic needs such as food and transportation. And he pointed out Lehman has no student housing, which means students have to navigate New York's lack of affordable housing.
"We can hold down our prices, we can increase our scholarships, we can increase summer funding or work study jobs on campus," Delgado outlined. "But we can't control what the external market does in New York City in terms of housing prices."
Even as HSIs work to increase outreach and access, Hispanic enrollment in higher education fell by 5% during the height of the pandemic. And enrollment among first-time Hispanic college students dropped by nearly 20%.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Colleges and universities have had to rethink higher education in the pandemic, and make the learning experience more flexible. A new program at Morgan State University focuses on degrees for adult learners returning to school.
Its College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies offers non-traditional students, returning students, working adults and others the chance to finish a degree, drawing in part from their own knowledge and professional experience. Nicholas Vaught, Morgan State's interim assistant dean of academics and student success, said they can be transfer students or former students who attended anywhere from two to 40 years ago.
"I think one of the things that is going to drive students to programs isn't just how easy is it to register," he said, "but, 'Do I have someone to talk to at the university? Do I have an adviser who knows me?' I think that's going to really set us apart."
Vaught said students can transfer up to 90 credits toward their degree and can take classes on campus or online. The college launched its first cohort this past spring with about a dozen students. For the fall semester, Vaught said they are on track to admit about 200.
A report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation revealed that about one-third of bachelor's degree students recently have considered "stopping out" of school because of personal challenges. Vaught said interdisciplinary programs have broader requirements, which can help make a degree more attainable.
"These are folks working full-time, sometimes with young children or grown children," he said. "We can work with students as, 'Hey, I can only take two classes at a time, because I know the time commitment that's going to take. But I'm going to find a degree pathway that's going to allow me to still move through efficiently but not be overloaded.'"
Morgan State's interdisciplinary program offers eight undergraduate degrees in subjects such as engineering, information and computational sciences, and health and human services. It also offers five masters and five Ph.D programs. Vaught added that the in-state tuition rate will apply to all students in the college, regardless of their residency status.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A new survey of 28,000 high school seniors found more than one in four changed their life plans during the pandemic.
In 2019, 25% of students planned to attend a two-year college; now down to 19%.
Jennifer Wilka, executive director of YouthTruth, a nonprofit based in San Francisco specializing in surveying students, said the disruption was more pronounced for certain groups.
"There were many, many more differences for certain groups of students," Wilka reported. "Including Hispanic or Latinx students, Black or African American students, LGBTQ+ boys, and students attending high poverty schools."
Compared with 2019, fewer kids said they want to go to community college, more LGBTQ+ students said they considered dropping out, and more seniors said they are unsure of their next move. The survey found financial stress played a big part, as did battles with anxiety and depression.
Wilka pointed out many students are weighed down by grief and struggled to adapt to distance learning.
"It feels to them as if time has stopped," Wilka explained. "They have lost their study skills, a lot of them have lost focus, lost motivation, you know, lost, lost people that they cared about. So those absolutely are trends that come through loud and clear."
The survey found fewer kids are connecting with school counselors these days to talk about college or financial aid. Wilka would like states to better fund schools, so they can beef up their counseling staff and offer more targeted interventions for groups of students having a hard time getting back on track.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.