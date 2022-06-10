Friday, June 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2022
Play

Americans urge lawmakers to take gun violence prevention seriously, committee chairs say Trump's stolen election lies motivated the Jan. 6 attack, and groups in Texas offer vaccines for the Latino community.

2022Talks - June 10, 2022
Play

A majority in a new poll say it's more important to control gun violence than to protect gun rights, the House approves red-flag legislation, and Liz Cheney says Trump encouraged calls for violence on Jan. 6.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New IL Laws Aim to Increase College Enrollment, Retention

Play

Friday, June 10, 2022   

Illinois is taking steps to increase higher education opportunities for people across the state.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed two higher-ed bills into law Tuesday. One will create new support staff to help students find and get financial aid, and the other will compel schools to create equity plans to remove barriers for students from underrepresented communities.

Emily Goldman, senior policy manager for the Partnership for College Completion, said the measures will help students stay enrolled once they enter college.

"These bills really are about ensuring that Illinois students have access to the resources that they need, to access and persist in college," Goldman explained.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) reports the state's overall public university enrollment increased from 2019 to the most recent school year, although total enrollment for undergraduates alone dropped slightly.

Black student enrollment at Illinois' public universities was also down a little more than 1% from the 2020-2021 school year, according to the IBHE. Goldman pointed out the declines are at least partly driven by rising tuition, which she attributes to a decadeslong trend of underfunding public universities.

"While we've seen that the rising costs at universities and colleges have leveled off since 2015," Goldman noted. "College affordability is still perhaps the most significant barrier for many students."

According to a report from Goldman's organization, Illinois' Black and Latino students have been steadily priced out of the state's public universities, as tuition nearly quadrupled from 1999 to 2018.

The state reports overall college enrollment among Black students, including at for-profit and out-of-state schools, dropped by about 40% in the last decade.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
Massachusetts is one of 21 states that requires background checks and/or permits to purchase any handgun. (michelmond/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MA Educators, Nurses Join Call for Federal Gun Legislation

This Saturday, groups across the country are taking to the streets to call for federal legislation to prevent gun violence, in the wake of the recent …

Social Issues

NH Students Urge Lawmakers to Take Gun Violence Prevention Seriously

After the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, New Hampshire students are taking to the streets to advocate for stricter …

Environment

MN Nears Next Step in Regulating Underground Carbon Pipelines

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announced it will soon accept public comments on drafting rules to regulate underground carbon-dioxide…

Trade groups predict the U.S. could soon surpass the one million mark for the number of electric bikes sold annually. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Kicking the Tires on Biking to Work

North Dakota has new laws in place to protect bicyclists, including those who ride electric bikes, and with gas prices still going up, one health …

Environment

AZ Program Trains Volunteers to Help Prevent Heat Deaths

The summer heat in Arizona is downright miserable for most people, but for some it can become deadly, as temperatures often reach 110 degrees or …

In 2019, West Virginia's McDowell County had the highest gun death rate, followed by Clay County and Roane County, according to data from The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. (Flickr)

Social Issues

Gun Safety Focus of Charleston "March for Our Lives" Rally

West Virginians concerned about gun violence are rallying this weekend to put pressure on lawmakers to pass gun-safety measures in the wake of mass sh…

Social Issues

Kansas City Groups Hold First "Caring Communities Day"

This Saturday, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission (LINC) holds its first "Caring Communities Day." The goal is to provide resources to …

Health and Wellness

Lagging in Vaccinations, TX Latinos Offered COVID Shots at Church

Promoting the theme "unity in community," the Hispanic Access Foundation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021