Report: Dark Money in PA Senate Race Distracts from Issues that Matter

Pennsylvania's Senate race is garnering national attention, with Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. A new report examines how outside spending from Super PACs and national donors affects voters.



The report from American Promise includes recent survey results that say more than 70% of Pennsylvanians think big donors have too much political influence.



As they can expect to see hundreds of millions of dollars poured into political ads for the Senate race, Bill Cortese of American Promise said "dark money" can create a sense of mistrust among voters.



"Pennsylvania voters deserve to learn about the candidates who are running and make their own decisions on this, without being influenced by outside groups," said Cortese. "Democrats, Republicans, Independents all agree that this outside money - from people who, most of the time, don't reside in Pennsylvania - is troubling."



Lt. Gov. Fetterman's team has raised over $16 million, a large portion from organized labor, as well as a big donation from a D.C.-based progressive super PAC.



TV Celebrity and patent medicine pitchman Oz has raised over $15 million. He's supported in part by the American Leadership Action PAC, which raised over $4 million.



Jennifer Mann is an Allentown-based consultant and former state representative. She said over the years, the money funneled into races has skyrocketed, in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.



Mann added that when a majority of campaign donations are coming from a small but wealthy group of people, it discourages others from participating in the electoral process.



"What we want to do is go back to what the intent is, in the founding of this country," said Mann. "And that's for citizen legislators, for regular folks from all walks of life, to participate in the process. They're just being drowned out by specific agendas and big money."



State Rep. Meghan Schroeder - R-Bucks - is calling on Congress this month to enact the "For Our Freedom" constitutional amendment, which would give state lawmakers the "authority to regulate" political campaign donations.



Ohio's primary election includes candidates in the race for governor as well as many U.S. congressional districts, but the race to fill retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman's seat is getting national attention.



It is an open-seat race in a quintessential swing state, with the possibility of a competitive general election in the fall.



Jacob Rubashkin, reporter and analyst for Inside Elections, explained former President Donald Trump held a firm grip over the field of eight candidates.



"Making all these candidates come down to Mar-a-Lago, really relishing in the fact that almost all of these candidates, of course with the exception of Matt Dolan, are going above and beyond to try and win his endorsement because the former president is still the most influential figure in the Republican Party," Rubashkin observed.



Trump endorsed J.D. Vance, an author and political newcomer who reversed his anti-Trump stance when he entered the race. Vance had been neck-and-neck with former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is backed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and retired General Michael Flynn. But now Vance holds a slight edge in polling over Mandel and Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls.



On the Democratic side, Rubashkin said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, of Youngstown is the clear front-runner over attorney Morgan Harper, who worked for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



"Morgan Harper is a credible candidate," Rubashkin noted. "She was not able to generate the same level of enthusiasm as some other progressive challengers in recent Senate primary memory. Tim Ryan has the support of pretty much the entire Democratic establishment. He's got the money, he's got the campaign infrastructure."



Whether a Democrat or Republican wins, Rubashkin said Ohioans can expect a different approach from whoever fills Portman's seat.



"He is a figure from a previous era of politics," Rubashkin observed. "This is a guy who served in the George W. Bush Administration. He represents perhaps a more at least temperamentally moderate, pragmatic wing of the party."



Portman served in the U.S. House from 1993 to 2005. He's been a U.S. Senator for Ohio since 2011.



