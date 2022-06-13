SD to Revisit Juvenile Justice Reform

A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the bipartisan bill as a step backward for the state.



House Bill 5417 would increase penalties for some serious crimes, with the maximum juvenile sentence extended to up to five years. It also would increase the amount of time a young person could be detained while awaiting a judge's ruling, from six to eight hours.



Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said the bill does not do enough to address the youth mental-health crisis which may lead to behavioral issues.



"Putting on different harmful band-aids or stopgaps is not going to get us where we need to go," Quaranta asserted. "What drives meaningful change is addressing the root causes and really helping people get what they need, because nobody wants to do things that are wrong or make bad decisions. People naturally want to be productive members of society."



A spokesperson for the governor said the bill will be reviewed for consideration. Quaranta pointed out the Justice Alliance plans to host community conversations about youth crime in Connecticut this summer. The first is scheduled for May 23 in Bridgeport.



The legislation was introduced as a response to a perceived increase in car theft and other crime in the state in 2020. Car thefts in the state increased 40% between 2019 and 2020, although data has shown young people were not responsible for most of them.



Quaranta noted behavioral issues like crime can be directly connected to the pandemic.



"If the State of Connecticut wants to continue to make decisions based on periods of time when we were in wide distress, that's a problem," Quaranta contended. "The Legislature moved this session to pass sweeping mental health legislation that will, hopefully, actually help young people deal with the impacts of the pandemic."



Car thefts had fallen to historic lows through 2019. The General Assembly also passed House Bill 5001, which aims to increase the availability of mental-health and behavioral-health services to young people in the state.



An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice.



The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead Valley and started as a youth-run court. Now, the organization gets referrals from schools and youth courts in an effort to reduce young people's involvement in the legal system.



Catherine Gunderson, executive director of the Center, gave an example of what restorative justice can look like. She said to imagine you are a kid who accidentally threw a baseball through your neighbor's window. The neighbor could get the police involved, or you and your parents could go over and have a conversation about what happened, and how to avoid it in the future.



"From there, you're really building a relationship and community and accountability," Gunderson explained. "'OK, I'll pay for it, and it really wasn't personal.' And I think we've all had experiences where that has a deeper impact than just paying a fine."



Gunderson pointed out an important part of the process is ensuring everyone feels as if they have been heard and their voice matters.



A recent study from researchers at Washington University in Saint Louis found juvenile detention may not have the positive, rehabilitative effect it's designed to have.



Gunderson contended it may actually cut a young person off from what they really need.



"That's another example of our propensity to want to put people away for something wrong that they did as opposed to bring closer in," Gunderson observed. "And be like, 'What is not going right for you that this would even happen in the first place?' "



Gunderson added her program aims to make young people feel like they are in a safe environment, so they can open up.



"A lot of the feedback we get from kids on the way out of participating is, 'I came in thinking that you were going to just be sort of judging me, and then even just being able to hear from other people made me realize that I'm a better person than I thought I was,' " Gunderson emphasized. "Or, 'Thank you for not deciding I was a bad person because I made a bad decision.' "



