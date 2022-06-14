NC Faith Groups Raise Awareness on Election Integrity

As redistricting processes wrap up across the country, faith groups in North Carolina are working to raise awareness and educate residents on issues related to election integrity.
Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches, said many residents are unclear or unaware of how district map drawing and gerrymandering impact their local school board, city council and other community issues.
"What you have to do as a voter is understand how redistricting is going to affect your ability to elect anybody that reflects your values," Copeland asserted.
According to data released earlier this month by the Pew Research Center, public trust in government remains low. Only two in 10 Americans say they trust their representatives in Washington D.C. to do what's right "just about always" or "most of the time."
Free video lectures from experts on redistricting, courts and voter suppression are available at ncchurches.org.
Hilary Harris Klein, senior counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, explained some states are beginning to implement reforms, including independent redistricting commissions.
"The goal of independent redistricting commissions is to eliminate the inherent conflict of interest that legislators have when they draw their own lines," Harris Klein emphasized.
Copeland added as the nation continues to grieve after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere, communities can take steps to understand gun-control legislation, and how redistricting, voter suppression and elections impact how these types of laws are passed.
"If laws around gun-violence prevention are important to you, then pay attention to what the people running for office are saying about their plans related to gun-violence prevention, and vote accordingly," Copeland urged.
Just a few days ago, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., along with eighteen other lawmakers, released a bipartisan outline for increased gun safety measures.
As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help increase voter turnout.
Advocates are asking for $85 million annually for three years. Veronica Carrizales, vice president of policy and external affairs at the nonprofit California Calls, said direct contact with voters from trusted sources who speak their language really pays off.
"By having regular conversations with everyday voters and reminding them to turn out to vote," said Carrizales, "we've seen an increase of anywhere from 5% to 15% of new and occasional voters, by keeping them civically engaged and by reaching out to them."
In recent years, California started mailing ballots to all registered voters, and 15 counties began using centralized voting centers instead of local precincts to increase access to early voting. In addition, people on parole after a felony conviction now have the right to vote.
But advocates say it's important to raise public awareness about expanded voting rights, especially among groups that are underrepresented in voter turnout - young people, and people of color.
Efrain Escobedo, vice president of public policy and community engagement at the California Community Foundation, said the legacy of past discrimination - from voter ID to language barriers - has depressed turnout in communities of color.
"While we have put good policies on the books, what we haven't done is engage those communities to make sure that they understand that the system works differently," said Escobedo, "that we are encouraging them to vote, that they should trust the process."
Studies show the changes produced high voter turnout in November 2020, especially among people already likely to vote. But they also led to a wider gap in turnout between wealthier, white voters and young voters and people of color.
The legislature has until June 15 to pass a budget.
One in five LGBTQ adults in the U.S. are not registered to vote. During Pride Month, a Minnesota organization is ramping up efforts to help improve those numbers ahead of this year's mid-term elections.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer or Questioning voters turned out in high numbers in the 2020 election. But James Darville, policy and organizing director with OutFront Minnesota, suggested that's not always guaranteed in non-presidential cycles.
He said community members often face an information gap about voting, including key dates and what's on the ballot. And there are other barriers.
"A lot of folks who are in LGBTQ community," said Darville, "including folks of color, you know, usually work jobs that do not allow them to take the proper time off to vote."
OutFront Minnesota is running voter registration drives during Pride festivals around Greater Minnesota. They'll help folks find out if they're registered, learn where their polling place is, and pass out info about mail-in ballots and deadlines.
Darville said they'll also be canvassing in the Twin Cities area later in the summer.
At a time when conservative politicians are proposing bills that can seem hostile to the LGBTQ community, Darville said it's important to speak up at the ballot box. With Minnesota having the only split-Legislature in the country, he said it's hard to advance proposals they support.
"On issues such as banning conversion therapy and to stay on making sure than trans individuals are protected, especially trans youth," said Darville.
At the same time, the current power structure, which has Democrats holding the governor's office and the Minnesota House, prevents many bills targeting these individuals from moving forward.
Supporters of those proposals often cite religious beliefs or the need to establish fairness in youth sports. Opponents of those bills say it's possible that if the GOP assumes more control, it would be harder to stop that policy wave.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Early voting in the Nevada primary ends tomorrow, but if you miss it, don't despair. There are still multiple ways to vote.
Brian Harris, voter education organizer for the Institute for a Progressive Nevada, noted you can mail in your ballot, as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day, and you can, of course, vote in person on Tuesday, June 14.
"You will be required to surrender your mail-in ballot or sign the form that said you will not attempt to vote with that mail-in ballot," Harris pointed out. "The election worker will write 'canceled' on the ballot, and then you will be prompted to vote in person."
If you mail your ballot, it will only be valid if you sign the envelope. You can find other tips plus information on the candidates at the Secretary of State's website or at votesmartnv.org, a site put together by a nonpartisan coalition of groups including Silver State Voices, the ACLU, Institute for a Progressive Nevada, and the Asian Community Development Council.
If you have questions about your ballot or vote, you can contact your county registrar of voters or call the voter protection hotline at 866-OUR VOTE.
Harris emphasized every election, and every race from governor to the school board, affects people's lives, so everyone should make their voice heard.
"This is their home. This is where people live. This is where people work and they have their family," Harris stressed. "So if you want things to change in your community, you should go out and be the change that your community needs."
If there is a discrepancy or your ballot envelope lacks a signature, the county will try to reach you to "cure" the ballot. The last day to fix any errors is June 20.