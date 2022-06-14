Report: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Produce Highest Economic Mobility

Higher-education experts are promoting a new way to rank colleges and universities, proposing an Economic Mobility Index (EMI) to measure whether the school creates a path to the middle class, instead of the traditional rankings.



The nonprofit think tank Third Way released its EMI rankings this spring, and California State University-Los Angeles, and California State University-Dominguez Hills took the top two spots in the U.S., with California State Universities in Bakersfield, Stanislaus, Fresno, and San Bernardino in the top 10.



Nicole Siegel, deputy director of education for Third Way, said it is because they provide the best return on investment for the highest number of students.



"The reality is selectivity and historical prestige have long been prioritized over student outcomes," Siegel contended. "But if the primary purpose of postsecondary education is supposed to be to catalyze an increase in economic mobility for students, we need to elevate the schools that are actually succeeding in this goal."



The top 10 schools on the EMI are all Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), where Hispanics make up at least 25% of the student body. Some highly selective schools such as Harvard also provide a big jump in earnings potential, but they serve very few low-income students.



Research from the group Excelencia in Education showed in the U.S., 559 schools qualify as HSIs, and 66% of Hispanic students are clustered in 18% of schools.



Alam Hasson, interim vice provost at Fresno State University, said one secret to their success is a personal approach to student retention.



"When we admit a student, we're making a commitment to do everything that we can to ensure that they can be as successful as they can be," Hasson stated. "And every student is different."



The school with the highest percentage of Hispanic students in the state, at 92%, is Imperial Valley College. Schools enrolling the largest numbers of Hispanic students include East Los Angeles College, California State University-Fullerton, California State University-Northridge, and the University of California Riverside.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



The cost of higher education is a major headache for people, even years after they've graduated. A program in Washington state aims to make borrowing for college a little easier.



State lawmakers passed a measure this year that will establish a 1% interest rate student loan program. It will get started with a one time $150 million investment from the state, after an actuary analyzes the plan.



The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Pat Sullivan - D-Covington - said the state had big budget surplus this year.



"We had a decent amount of one time money that was available," said Sullivan, "and I really thought that putting it into a student loan account for 1% student loans just made a lot of sense. The timing was just perfect."



The state had a $15 billion surplus to work with during the 2022 session.



Most Republicans voted against the legislation, saying the money should have gone back to Washingtonians through tax breaks.



Washingtonians owe an average of about $33,000 in student debt, according to the website Student Loan Hero. Sullivans said that debt is a burden for people long after they leave college.



"Interest rates are too high," said Sullivan. "You're having people graduate unable to take out a loan even for a car in some instances, and buying a home is way out of reach given the debt load that they graduate with."



The Biden administration is considering canceling some amount of people's student debt - possibly up to $10,000.



Sullivan - who is also the Majority Leader in the state House - said that's great, but his 1% loan program aims to help students going forward.



"That'll help a lot of students but this is into the future," said Sullivan, "and so until the federal government can come up with a better solution for students, then they're going to continue to rack up debt."



A report on how the program could work long-term, and what funding level it might need, is due on the governor's desk December 1.



