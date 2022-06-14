Tuesday, June 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2022
Law enforcement groups voice support for gun safety measures, a new report discredits 'false' stories of a youth-led crime wave, and we'll look at the latest from the Midwest on child poverty.

2022Talks - June 15, 2022
Sen. Mitch McConnell says he supports a bipartisan framework on gun safety, Sen. Chuck Schumer promises a vote before July 4, and a gunman is killed by police after opening fire at a children's summer camp.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Report: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Produce Highest Economic Mobility

Tuesday, June 14, 2022   

Higher-education experts are promoting a new way to rank colleges and universities, proposing an Economic Mobility Index (EMI) to measure whether the school creates a path to the middle class, instead of the traditional rankings.

The nonprofit think tank Third Way released its EMI rankings this spring, and California State University-Los Angeles, and California State University-Dominguez Hills took the top two spots in the U.S., with California State Universities in Bakersfield, Stanislaus, Fresno, and San Bernardino in the top 10.

Nicole Siegel, deputy director of education for Third Way, said it is because they provide the best return on investment for the highest number of students.

"The reality is selectivity and historical prestige have long been prioritized over student outcomes," Siegel contended. "But if the primary purpose of postsecondary education is supposed to be to catalyze an increase in economic mobility for students, we need to elevate the schools that are actually succeeding in this goal."

The top 10 schools on the EMI are all Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), where Hispanics make up at least 25% of the student body. Some highly selective schools such as Harvard also provide a big jump in earnings potential, but they serve very few low-income students.

Research from the group Excelencia in Education showed in the U.S., 559 schools qualify as HSIs, and 66% of Hispanic students are clustered in 18% of schools.

Alam Hasson, interim vice provost at Fresno State University, said one secret to their success is a personal approach to student retention.

"When we admit a student, we're making a commitment to do everything that we can to ensure that they can be as successful as they can be," Hasson stated. "And every student is different."

The school with the highest percentage of Hispanic students in the state, at 92%, is Imperial Valley College. Schools enrolling the largest numbers of Hispanic students include East Los Angeles College, California State University-Fullerton, California State University-Northridge, and the University of California Riverside.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


