Report: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Produce Highest Economic Mobility

Higher-education experts are promoting a new way to rank colleges and universities, proposing an Economic Mobility Index (EMI) to measure whether the school creates a path to the middle class, instead of the traditional rankings.
get more stories like this via email
The nonprofit think tank Third Way released its EMI rankings this spring, and California State University-Los Angeles, and California State University-Dominguez Hills took the top two spots in the U.S., with California State Universities in Bakersfield, Stanislaus, Fresno, and San Bernardino in the top 10.
Nicole Siegel, deputy director of education for Third Way, said it is because they provide the best return on investment for the highest number of students.
"The reality is selectivity and historical prestige have long been prioritized over student outcomes," Siegel contended. "But if the primary purpose of postsecondary education is supposed to be to catalyze an increase in economic mobility for students, we need to elevate the schools that are actually succeeding in this goal."
The top 10 schools on the EMI are all Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), where Hispanics make up at least 25% of the student body. Some highly selective schools such as Harvard also provide a big jump in earnings potential, but they serve very few low-income students.
Research from the group Excelencia in Education showed in the U.S., 559 schools qualify as HSIs, and 66% of Hispanic students are clustered in 18% of schools.
Alam Hasson, interim vice provost at Fresno State University, said one secret to their success is a personal approach to student retention.
"When we admit a student, we're making a commitment to do everything that we can to ensure that they can be as successful as they can be," Hasson stated. "And every student is different."
The school with the highest percentage of Hispanic students in the state, at 92%, is Imperial Valley College. Schools enrolling the largest numbers of Hispanic students include East Los Angeles College, California State University-Fullerton, California State University-Northridge, and the University of California Riverside.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A university in Michigan is seeking to make it easier for folks to obtain a bachelor's degree after attending community college, by removing barriers to access such as artificial limits on transfer credits.
Wayne State University in Detroit is putting all transfer students at equal footing by accepting all credits earned in applied, technical or vocational studies - including from community colleges.
Mark Kornbluh is provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State. He noted that the average family income at Wayne is lower than at most other Michigan colleges and universities.
"This is sort of ingrained in our DNA," said Kornbluh, "that we're supporting students who have drive and interest but are coming with fewer resources to start. So partnering with community colleges is really important there, because it cuts the costs for college degrees significantly."
Kornbluh said previously, students could only transfer 12 credits from vocational training, such as training to be an EMT, for instance. But some of those programs require 60 or more credits.
He said eliminating that artificial limit will allow those students to pursue degrees such as in public health.
Ahmad Ezzeddine is the vice president for academic student affairs and global engagement with Wayne State. He said this policy will help folks who may have started a degree or credential, but change their mind and choose to pursue a bachelor's degree.
He added that collaboration with faculty for the program is key.
"The intent of this initiative is not to compromise the quality, integrity or rigor of our programs," said Ezzeddine, "but to remove what we think sometimes could be artificial barriers and allow students to proceed and make progress towards their degree."
More than 40% of undergraduates nationwide start their post-secondary education at community colleges, and at Wayne State about 45% of the student body are transfer students.
Ezzeddine said he hopes these transfer credit changes will remove barriers for even more students.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The cost of higher education is a major headache for people, even years after they've graduated. A program in Washington state aims to make borrowing for college a little easier.
get more stories like this via email
State lawmakers passed a measure this year that will establish a 1% interest rate student loan program. It will get started with a one time $150 million investment from the state, after an actuary analyzes the plan.
The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Pat Sullivan - D-Covington - said the state had big budget surplus this year.
"We had a decent amount of one time money that was available," said Sullivan, "and I really thought that putting it into a student loan account for 1% student loans just made a lot of sense. The timing was just perfect."
The state had a $15 billion surplus to work with during the 2022 session.
Most Republicans voted against the legislation, saying the money should have gone back to Washingtonians through tax breaks.
Washingtonians owe an average of about $33,000 in student debt, according to the website Student Loan Hero. Sullivans said that debt is a burden for people long after they leave college.
"Interest rates are too high," said Sullivan. "You're having people graduate unable to take out a loan even for a car in some instances, and buying a home is way out of reach given the debt load that they graduate with."
The Biden administration is considering canceling some amount of people's student debt - possibly up to $10,000.
Sullivan - who is also the Majority Leader in the state House - said that's great, but his 1% loan program aims to help students going forward.
"That'll help a lot of students but this is into the future," said Sullivan, "and so until the federal government can come up with a better solution for students, then they're going to continue to rack up debt."
A report on how the program could work long-term, and what funding level it might need, is due on the governor's desk December 1.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Illinois is taking steps to increase higher education opportunities for people across the state.
get more stories like this via email
Gov. JB Pritzker signed two higher-ed bills into law Tuesday. One will create new support staff to help students find and get financial aid, and the other will compel schools to create equity plans to remove barriers for students from underrepresented communities.
Emily Goldman, senior policy manager for the Partnership for College Completion, said the measures will help students stay enrolled once they enter college.
"These bills really are about ensuring that Illinois students have access to the resources that they need, to access and persist in college," Goldman explained.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) reports the state's overall public university enrollment increased from 2019 to the most recent school year, although total enrollment for undergraduates alone dropped slightly.
Black student enrollment at Illinois' public universities was also down a little more than 1% from the 2020-2021 school year, according to the IBHE. Goldman pointed out the declines are at least partly driven by rising tuition, which she attributes to a decadeslong trend of underfunding public universities.
"While we've seen that the rising costs at universities and colleges have leveled off since 2015," Goldman noted. "College affordability is still perhaps the most significant barrier for many students."
According to a report from Goldman's organization, Illinois' Black and Latino students have been steadily priced out of the state's public universities, as tuition nearly quadrupled from 1999 to 2018.
The state reports overall college enrollment among Black students, including at for-profit and out-of-state schools, dropped by about 40% in the last decade.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.