Tuesday, June 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2022
Play

Law enforcement groups voice support for gun safety measures, a new report discredits 'false' stories of a youth-led crime wave, and we'll look at the latest from the Midwest on child poverty.

2022Talks - June 15, 2022
Play

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he supports a bipartisan framework on gun safety, Sen. Chuck Schumer promises a vote before July 4, and a gunman is killed by police after opening fire at a children's summer camp.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Infrastructure Funding a Chance to Advance Environmental Justice

Play

Tuesday, June 14, 2022   

The Infrastructure Act is providing $1.2 trillion for improvement projects across water, energy, building and transportation sectors. A new report looks at how officials can use funds to address environmental justice.

Authored by the National Wildlife Federation, the report provides a framework for front-line and fenceline communities experiencing environmental-justice issues such as frequent flooding to finance solutions through infrastructure dollars.

Tatiana Eaves, an environmental and climate justice policy specialist for the federation, said the Infrastructure Act is an opportunity for decision makers.

"We must always let community leaders speak for themselves," said Eaves, "and trust them as the experts of their own lived experience and for us to listen as many communities already know what the solutions are. They just need the resources to bring them into reality."

This November, New Yorkers will vote on a ballot measure for approval of the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

The bond would leverage federal infrastructure dollars to support land conservation, environmental justice and water-quality improvement.

Shawyn Patterson-Howard is mayor of Mount Vernon, New York. For almost two decades, Mount Vernon residents have lived with raw sewage backing up into their homes, flooding streets and polluting local waterways due to old and corroded clay sewer pipes.

Patterson-Howard said the infrastructure dollars could help the Black-majority city with pipe replacement.

"Without proper maintenance and investment over the last few decades, the sewer system and the stormwater system has begun to collapse," said Patterson-Howard. "So we have to find a way to improve regionally our stormwater system, which is definitely being impacted in light of climate change."

Patterson-Howard estimates replacement will cost between $250 and $300 million.

In April, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $150 million for this project. The report suggests federal infrastructure dollars also could support grants to help low-income homeowners repair failing septic systems.



Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
California State University-Los Angeles ranks number one on the Economic Mobility Index because it helps so many graduates escape poverty. (JustEfrain/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Report: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Produce Highest Economic Mobility

Higher-education experts are promoting a new way to rank colleges and universities, proposing an Economic Mobility Index (EMI) to measure whether the …

Health and Wellness

Tips Offered on How to Make It Through the Heat Wave

Ohioans are facing record high June heat this week. Experts cautioned keeping cool is as much about health and safety as it is about comfort…

Social Issues

IA Group: Planned Riot Will Not Intimidate LGBTQ Community

A leading LGBTQ organization in Iowa said community members won't back down after authorities in Idaho blocked a planned riot at a Pride event there…

Starting in August 2020, pharmaceutical manufacturers launched an aggressive attack against 340B-covered entities by refusing to ship 340B-priced medications to local pharmacies that expand the reach of health centers, known as contract pharmacies, a new report found. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Health Centers Push Back Against Big-Pharma Tactics

Colorado's community health centers are joining a national effort pushing back against Big Pharma's recent moves making it harder to provide discounte…

Social Issues

Health Workers, Too, Feel Impacts of Gun Violence

People across the nation are continuing to discuss gun violence in the wake of two prominent mass shootings in Texas and New York. The conversation …

A new report says Minnesota has a low percentage of older adults with a dedicated health care provider. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report: MN Ranks High for Senior Well-Being, But Concerns Emerge

Minnesota is among the top five states in a new report measuring a range of well-being factors for older populations, but some concerning trends …

Environment

New IL Law Seeks to Limit PFAS-Based Air Pollution

Illinois has enacted a new law to prohibit the incineration of some PFAS-based substances. The man-made chemical compounds are most commonly …

Social Issues

NC Faith Groups Raise Awareness on Election Integrity

As redistricting processes wrap up across the country, faith groups in North Carolina are working to raise awareness and educate residents on issues …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021