IA Group: Planned Riot Will Not Intimidate LGBTQ Community

A leading LGBTQ organization in Iowa said community members won't back down after authorities in Idaho blocked a planned riot at a Pride event there. Thirty-one members of a white nationalist group were arrested Saturday after law-enforcement officials got word of the plans.



Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy for One Iowa Action, said it follows more heated rhetoric in the past year amid a push by some conservatives to adopt policies deemed hostile toward those who identify as LGBTQ. They feel politicians on the right are fostering a more toxic environment.



"Painting the LGBTQ community with this kind of defamatory brush, it's not a surprise they would then gear up and try to disrupt an event in this way," Crow asserted.



But Crow noted LGBTQ people are used to hostilities and won't be intimidated from celebrating their sexual identity during Pride festivals in Iowa and elsewhere. In a number of cases, elected officials behind policies in question will cite reasons such as religious beliefs, and Iowa recently joined the group of states to approve a so-called "transgender sports" law.



Among Iowa leaders, the group pointed out recent comments by Gov. Kim Reynolds do not help the situation. At the GOP State Convention, Reynolds suggested "elementary school lessons on pronouns" are hurting public education. But Crow countered it is a great place to start in teaching people how to treat LGBTQ people as equals.



"One of those basic elements of respect is getting somebody's name right, their pronouns right," Crow explained. "But if they're being demonized by the top government official in the state as somehow harmful, yeah, that's going to put a damper on our ability to make sure that people are treated with basic decency and respect."



And while Reynolds' comments might not be as extreme as other conservative politicians, Crow added it appears she is trying to ramp up the rhetoric in the current environment. This spring, a Des Moines-area school district issued a diversity audit, which found racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs were a "pressing concern."



References: House Bill 2416 03/03/2022

Audit report Ankeny Community School Dist. 05/03/2022



get more stories like this via email



Two families are suing the State of Utah over a controversial law that allows schools to exclude transgender students from competing in girls' sports.



House Bill 11 was initially vetoed in March by Gov. Spencer Cox, then overridden by the Republican majority in the Legislature to become state law.



The bill is one of dozens either passed or under consideration in mostly "red" states to limit participation in sports and other activities by transgender children. In Utah, the families say the law violates the state Constitution by excluding their children based on their identity.



Aaron Welcher, communications director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah said he thinks the measure has set "a terrible precedent."



"What we're seeing is a search for a problem that isn't there," said Welcher. "And ultimately, the most horrible part of it, from a legal and policy perspective, is that it bans a whole group of people for their identity."



When he vetoed HB 11, the governor called the bill "flawed," saying he was concerned how it might affect the mental health of transgender youth.



Legislative Republicans say the law is designed to protect girls' sports from unfair competition.



The families bringing the lawsuit say they are proceeding anonymously to protect their children. They include a 16-year-old high school junior who wants to play volleyball, and a 13-year-old who wants to join a swim team.



Welcher said he worries the measure could open the door for more discrimination toward transgender and other Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning individuals.



"The law treats transgender children as outcasts; sends a dangerous message that it's okay to reject, exclude, because of who they are," said Welcher. "The law was not passed in response to any problem."



In his initial veto, the governor noted school officials could find only four instances of openly transgender students participating in Utah sports.



The case is supported by ACLU Utah, Equality Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.







References: UT HB0011: Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities the Utah Legislature 2022



get more stories like this via email

