Power Politics: Incumbent Triumphs Despite Opposition from Utility

As redistricting processes wrap up across the country, faith groups in North Carolina are working to raise awareness and educate residents on issues related to election integrity.



Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches, said many residents are unclear or unaware of how district map drawing and gerrymandering impact their local school board, city council and other community issues.



"What you have to do as a voter is understand how redistricting is going to affect your ability to elect anybody that reflects your values," Copeland asserted.



According to data released earlier this month by the Pew Research Center, public trust in government remains low. Only two in 10 Americans say they trust their representatives in Washington D.C. to do what's right "just about always" or "most of the time."



Free video lectures from experts on redistricting, courts and voter suppression are available at ncchurches.org.



Hilary Harris Klein, senior counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, explained some states are beginning to implement reforms, including independent redistricting commissions.



"The goal of independent redistricting commissions is to eliminate the inherent conflict of interest that legislators have when they draw their own lines," Harris Klein emphasized.



Copeland added as the nation continues to grieve after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere, communities can take steps to understand gun-control legislation, and how redistricting, voter suppression and elections impact how these types of laws are passed.



"If laws around gun-violence prevention are important to you, then pay attention to what the people running for office are saying about their plans related to gun-violence prevention, and vote accordingly," Copeland urged.



Just a few days ago, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., along with eighteen other lawmakers, released a bipartisan outline for increased gun safety measures.



As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help increase voter turnout.



Advocates are asking for $85 million annually for three years. Veronica Carrizales, vice president of policy and external affairs at the nonprofit California Calls, said direct contact with voters from trusted sources who speak their language really pays off.



"By having regular conversations with everyday voters and reminding them to turn out to vote," said Carrizales, "we've seen an increase of anywhere from 5% to 15% of new and occasional voters, by keeping them civically engaged and by reaching out to them."



In recent years, California started mailing ballots to all registered voters, and 15 counties began using centralized voting centers instead of local precincts to increase access to early voting. In addition, people on parole after a felony conviction now have the right to vote.



But advocates say it's important to raise public awareness about expanded voting rights, especially among groups that are underrepresented in voter turnout - young people, and people of color.



Efrain Escobedo, vice president of public policy and community engagement at the California Community Foundation, said the legacy of past discrimination - from voter ID to language barriers - has depressed turnout in communities of color.



"While we have put good policies on the books, what we haven't done is engage those communities to make sure that they understand that the system works differently," said Escobedo, "that we are encouraging them to vote, that they should trust the process."



Studies show the changes produced high voter turnout in November 2020, especially among people already likely to vote. But they also led to a wider gap in turnout between wealthier, white voters and young voters and people of color.



The legislature has until June 15 to pass a budget.









