Power Politics: Incumbent Triumphs Despite Opposition from Utility

Nevada saw a landslide victory in its Democratic primary this week for a state lawmaker who says she was targeted by Southwest Gas and other groups for promoting climate-change legislation.



Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, D-Henderson, won the primary with about 70% of the vote. Southwest Gas contributed $10,000 to her primary opponent, Joe Dalia, after Cohen sponsored a bill last year requiring that energy planning be aligned with the state's climate goals. The group Nevadans for Economic Opportunity (NEO) paid for mailers attacking Cohen.



"They have a lot of money that they can deploy in small races where very few voters are paying attention to the fact that they're deploying this money, so that's concerning for reformers," said Kenneth Miller, a professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas who is an expert on money in politics. "The good news is that there's not a lot of evidence that that money, when it's spent, influences voters very much."



The Retail Association of Nevada, which funds NEO, also has contributed to the Dalia campaign. Dalia had no comment. NEO and Southwest Gas also did not respond to multiple requests for comment.



While this kind of political activity isn't illegal, said Matt Kasper, deputy director of the Energy and Policy Institute, which published an investigation into this race, it undermines the democratic process.



"It's unfair when you have a 'dark money' entity do these types of actions in political races," he said. "It confuses voters, it gives them misinformation; voters aren't able to see who is always behind these types of campaigns."



Cohen said she's now bracing for further opposition as she competes in the general election.



"These are groups that endorsed Donald Trump, and then they're coming after me in a Democratic primary," she said. "I worry that this is sending a chilling message to legislators, because if the coalition against me is successful, it's basically telling legislators, 'Get in line or we'll take you out.'"



Cohen's Assembly Bill 380 ultimately failed. It would have given the Public Utilities Commission more oversight over Southwest Gas and would have required the gas company to justify any expansion of natural gas, given the state's goal of "net-zero" emissions by 2050.



As redistricting processes wrap up across the country, faith groups in North Carolina are working to raise awareness and educate residents on issues related to election integrity.



Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches, said many residents are unclear or unaware of how district map drawing and gerrymandering impact their local school board, city council and other community issues.



"What you have to do as a voter is understand how redistricting is going to affect your ability to elect anybody that reflects your values," Copeland asserted.



According to data released earlier this month by the Pew Research Center, public trust in government remains low. Only two in 10 Americans say they trust their representatives in Washington D.C. to do what's right "just about always" or "most of the time."



Free video lectures from experts on redistricting, courts and voter suppression are available at ncchurches.org.



Hilary Harris Klein, senior counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, explained some states are beginning to implement reforms, including independent redistricting commissions.



"The goal of independent redistricting commissions is to eliminate the inherent conflict of interest that legislators have when they draw their own lines," Harris Klein emphasized.



Copeland added as the nation continues to grieve after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere, communities can take steps to understand gun-control legislation, and how redistricting, voter suppression and elections impact how these types of laws are passed.



"If laws around gun-violence prevention are important to you, then pay attention to what the people running for office are saying about their plans related to gun-violence prevention, and vote accordingly," Copeland urged.



Just a few days ago, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., along with eighteen other lawmakers, released a bipartisan outline for increased gun safety measures.



As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help increase voter turnout.



Advocates are asking for $85 million annually for three years. Veronica Carrizales, vice president of policy and external affairs at the nonprofit California Calls, said direct contact with voters from trusted sources who speak their language really pays off.



"By having regular conversations with everyday voters and reminding them to turn out to vote," said Carrizales, "we've seen an increase of anywhere from 5% to 15% of new and occasional voters, by keeping them civically engaged and by reaching out to them."



In recent years, California started mailing ballots to all registered voters, and 15 counties began using centralized voting centers instead of local precincts to increase access to early voting. In addition, people on parole after a felony conviction now have the right to vote.



But advocates say it's important to raise public awareness about expanded voting rights, especially among groups that are underrepresented in voter turnout - young people, and people of color.



Efrain Escobedo, vice president of public policy and community engagement at the California Community Foundation, said the legacy of past discrimination - from voter ID to language barriers - has depressed turnout in communities of color.



"While we have put good policies on the books, what we haven't done is engage those communities to make sure that they understand that the system works differently," said Escobedo, "that we are encouraging them to vote, that they should trust the process."



Studies show the changes produced high voter turnout in November 2020, especially among people already likely to vote. But they also led to a wider gap in turnout between wealthier, white voters and young voters and people of color.



The legislature has until June 15 to pass a budget.









