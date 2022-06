'Public Health Emergency': Protecting Youth from Gun Violence

Congress continues to debate possible changes to the nation's gun laws after the recent school shooting in Texas. In the meantime, efforts move forward in Minnesota to establish safer environments in schools and surrounding communities.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says gun violence is now the leading cause of death for all children and teens.



Ayolanda Evans Mack - director of community response and education for the group Protect Minnesota - said it goes beyond school grounds, pointing to incidents in places such as North Minneapolis, where young children have been victims of gunfire in their neighborhoods.



She said it doesn't mean these areas are inherently violent, but adds they need help in reducing shootings.



"We call it a public health emergency," said Evans Mack, "and there is a disparity in the ways in which we actually talk about gun safety in Black communities."



She said she feels there's not enough education provided about things such as trigger locks, safe storage or the consequences of straw gun purchases. Instead, she said these communities are simply told to end the violence on their own.



Protect Minnesota has worked to provide some prevention tools in underserved areas. Elsewhere, Ramsey County has expanded its free gun-lock initiative.



As for schools, Stephanie Burrage - deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education - said even smaller-scale incidents on campus can have major effects.



She recalled her own experience while working in the Robbinsdale School District, and the response went well beyond helping students. Burrage had to provide emotional support for a teacher when the school reopened.



"And just to be able to take each step," said Burrage, "and I remember walking with her and I told her and I said 'I'm gonna walk this with you.' Because we do have to be here for the kids."



She said the department is focused on hearing what districts might need in terms of us support, including guidance on safety plans.



Meanwhile, the Children's Defense Fund urges policymakers to rid these environments of opportunities for shootings by adopting common-sense gun reforms.



While the U.S. Senate is discussing a bipartisan package, broader partisan divides remain.







National law enforcement groups are joining the chorus of Kentuckians calling on the U.S. Senate to pass meaningful gun-safety measures. A bipartisan group of senators is working on specific legislation after announcing an agreement to support "red flag" laws, boost background checks and increase mental health resources.



Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Minority Leader, said Tuesday he would support a bill which follows the agreement.



Kym Craven, executive director of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, said her group has been advocating for measures to prevent people with a history of violence or domestic abuse from getting firearms.



"We have a lot of research at our fingertips that we can reflect on and come together," Craven contended. "And create programs and strategies to reduce the number of gun deaths that are occurring across our nation."



Last week, U.S. House lawmakers passed the Protecting Our Kids Act, to raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, and create federal laws against gun trafficking, amid other reforms. Only one Kentucky member of the chamber, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, voted to approve the bill. In 2020, the Commonwealth had the 13th-highest gun-death rate in the country, according to the Giffords Law Center.



Craven pointed out several states have struck a balance between responsible gun ownership and policies like implementing universal background checks and closing private-sale loopholes.



"If we look at some of the states that have the strictest gun laws, and when they combine that with programming, they are among the lowest states that are having gun violence," Craven reported.



Fredrick Thomas, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, said for those who chose to serve their communities by becoming a police officer, it is a moral issue.



"I can't ignore the underserved communities, who see loved ones transform into victims in the blink of an eye," Thomas emphasized. "I can't ignore the fact that federal inactions have led us to this horrific inflection point."



Mass shootings have occurred every day in June except one, across Kentucky and more than a dozen other states, according to the Gun Violence Archive.



