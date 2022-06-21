Mental-Health Program Provides Alternative to Emergency-Room Boarding

On a given day in Massachusetts, more than 100 children and teenagers are brought to hospital emergency rooms because they're facing a mental-health crisis and sometimes have to stay there for days or weeks.
Nonprofit Youth Villages is partnering with the Massachusetts Health and Human Services Department for a program called Intercept, to provide immediate in-home mental-health treatment for kids and teens.
Matt Stone, executive director of Youth Villages, hopes to see similar programs in other communities.
"The vast majority of the children and adolescents that we are serving in this program," Stone explained. "They don't need a bed in a facility. What they need is intensive in-home support, to help the parents and caregivers be able to manage the crisis."
Stone noted Youth Villages has served more than 100 families, referred by 20 different hospitals. Family intervention specialists meet with families two to three times a week; help address issues with schools, courts and children's services; and build and help families execute treatment plans. They're also on call 24/7 in case of an emergency.
Joy Rosen, vice president for systems behavioral and mental health at Mass General Brigham, said during the pandemic, hospitals have seen increased numbers of children and teens in mental distress. She pointed out there are a number of factors, from remote learning and feeling isolated, to potential loss of a friend or family member.
"Anyone is accepted, regardless of their insurance, whether they're documented or undocumented," Rosen stressed. "It's really a breath of fresh air, and particularly at a time when clinicians did not feel they had many resources at their fingertips for these suffering kids and families."
Angela is a parent of a teenager who went through the Intercept program. She emphasized the difference it makes to be able to take care of your kid at home. She recounted when her daughter was experiencing an eating disorder and self-harm, she was stuck in the emergency room for two full weeks because inpatient facilities wouldn't take her, until she was discharged with Youth Villages.
"Awareness of this program really needs to be heightened up a bit to help get kids home. An emergency room is not a place for mental illness with kids," Angela asserted. "She saw way too many things as a teenager that she should not have seen in that emergency room."
Virginia is home to more than 780,000 military veterans, and one organization is offering mental and emotional support.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness' (NAMI) Homefront program is a free, six-class course for veterans, active-duty military members and their families.
Mary Beth Walsh, director of programs for NAMI-Virginia, said military families often have their own unique mental and emotional needs, which the program aims to address.
"It's an educational course that helps lead family members through ways that they can not only help their loved ones, but also ways that they can focus on themselves and gain support for their own needs," Walsh explained.
In addition to NAMI's program, the Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) also offers care via its mental-health specialty clinics, primary-care clinics, nursing homes and residential-care facilities. Walsh pointed out NAMI also partners with VA facilities to offer peer-to-peer support programs, which emphasize connecting veterans with folks who have shared experiences.
Walsh noted the peer-to-peer support model is used across NAMI's other mental-health programs, but is particularly important for veterans. As she explained, military veterans have a unique culture, language and experiences.
"Being able to talk to somebody who has been there and can really say, 'I've been through what you're going through,' it's such a huge aspect of what can really help somebody feel not so isolated and alone," Walsh emphasized.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, said there are a few signs people should keep an eye out for if they think someone is struggling with their mental health.
"Things that you really worry about are like loss of interest in things, a loss of feeling happiness or pleasure, really feeling helpless or hopeless," Randall advised. "Generally, we get concerned when those kinds of feelings persist for more than two weeks."
According to the federal government, more than 1.7 million veterans received mental-health counseling through a VA program in the 2018 fiscal year. The department also has a veterans' crisis phone line for emergency situations.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are many stressors for people right now, from the pandemic to the economy.
There is a high prevalence of mental illness in Oregon compared with other states, and organizations are figuring out different ways to reach people who may be struggling.
Adrienne Scavera, training and outreach director for the Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon (MHAAO), said her organization has people with lived experiences to provide peer-support services, which she believes is a unique way to connect with people.
"The fact that folks can openly share about their previous life experience can really be meaningful when it comes to reducing stigma," Scavera explained.
Scavera pointed out peer-support services have become more recognized and valued over her time working with the association. An annual study from Mental Health America ranked Oregon in the bottom five this year for factors such as mental-health prevalence and access to care.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, said she has noticed less stigma around conversations around mental health, especially among young people. She said for a long time, mental-health care was siloed from other parts of the health care system.
"Mental health is part of our health," Randall stated. "It's a conversation you should be having with your primary-care physician when you go get your annual checkup."
Scavera noted everyone is dealing with mental-health issues to some degree. She added people should not be judgmental and should keep an open mind, so they can listen and learn from others about their experiences.
"That can really help to challenge the misconceptions that exist about people with lived experience," Scavera emphasized. "Because at MHAAO, we believe that everyone can recover and that what that looks like is also going to look different from person to person."
The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people across the country. For people with disabilities, who already face a lot of social isolation to begin with, COVID-19 has only exacerbated mental-health challenges.
A recent study found adults with disabilities report experiencing more mental distress than those without disabilities.
Dr. Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled-New York, said during Mental Health Awareness Month, it is important to recognize the barriers to receiving mental-health treatment people with disabilities face.
"For a person with a disability, who has issues with transportation and traveling, may feel stuck that they can't physically go out and seek services," McLennon-Wier explained. "Because of their limited incomes, may feel that they can't afford mental-health services."
McLennon-Wier added mental-health resources are available through telehealth for people who may face transportation challenges. In New York, psychologists, social workers, mental-health counselors and marriage and family therapists are permitted to deliver services virtually.
The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation estimates 22 million people nationwide may identify as a person with a disability as a result of complications from long COVID.
McLennon-Wier said the major life change may be difficult for people to grapple with, but they should know they are not alone.
"That person who is newly disabled is going to have a lot of different emotions tied to the diagnosis," McLennon-Wier noted. "So it takes time to adapt and to rethink how you typically have done things that you're unable to do the same way."
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, long COVID can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act if it significantly impacts major life activities.
In New York, Mount Sinai's Center for Post-COVID Care offers resources to manage anxiety and depression, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and other emotional issues as a result of lingering symptoms.
