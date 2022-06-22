Wednesday, June 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 22, 2022
Play

A new regional survey finds barriers restrict labor mobility; MT confronts fair housing during Pride Month, Oregon college aviation program could set technicians' numbers flying.

2022Talks - June 22, 2022
Play

The Senate, including 14 Republicans, vote to advance bipartisan gun bill, Georgia election workers testify on receiving violent threats after Jan. 6 attack, Energy Secretary to meet with oil executives on Thursday, and Louisiana governor signs abortion trigger ban into law.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

Federal COVID funding kept rural hospitals from closing their doors, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty must deal with unintended side-effects, and small towns in Wyoming preserve their heritage.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
New Data Debunks Narrative of Youth Crime Wave

Play

Wednesday, June 22, 2022   

A new report from The Sentencing Project debunks the myth of a post-pandemic crime wave fueled by young people.

In March, Congress held a hearing about a spike in carjackings in big cities, but the data actually show a drop in overall robberies by youths in 2020, and a drop in the share of crime committed by youths over the past 20 years.

Tshaka Barrows, co-executive director of the W. Haywood Burns Institute in Oakland, rejected calls to ditch progressive policies on juvenile justice.

"To think that somehow we don't need to revisit failed approaches that specifically have a racial impact that's structural - that dates all the way back to the founding of this country - to me, is disingenuous," he said. "It lacks a true reflection of the magnitude of what we're dealing with."

Barrows said he supports restorative-justice programs that rehabilitate young people and keep them out of the criminal-justice system. He said he views the recent recall of progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin as a setback, and added that huge investments in law enforcement have not made communities safer.

Report author Richard Mendel, senior research fellow at The Sentencing Project, said he thinks young people who commit minor crimes should not be expelled or locked up - but rather, redirected to counseling.

"You take them away from school, you take them away from activities of rites of passage and adolescence, and you surround them instead with incarceration, with other troubled kids," he said, "and it's a negative dynamic that halts their natural progression to 'age out' of these behaviors."

State data show the felony juvenile arrest rate decreased from 2019 to 2020 - from 3.9 per 1,000 to 2.7 at the height of the pandemic.


The Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Portland Community College has a cohort of about 20 students, twice a year. (auremar/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR College Aviation Program Could Set Technicians' Numbers Flying

A program in Oregon aims to ramp up the number of technicians in aviation just as the industry is predicting a major shortage. Over the next two …

Social Issues

Regional Survey: Barriers Restrict Labor Mobility

The so-called "great resignation" isn't playing out for all workers. A new survey covering North Dakota and Minnesota shows people on the lower end …

Health and Wellness

With Abortion Ruling Imminent, Potential Scenarios Play Out in MN

In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling that could remove longstanding federal abortion protections. In Minnesota…

Members of the LGBTQ community are far less likely to own a home than those who are not. (teksomolika/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Pride Month: LGBTQ Housing Discrimination Lingers in MT

Pride Month during June highlights the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities, which have long faced discrimination…

Health and Wellness

Burnout, Inadequate Pay Plague Ohio's Victim Services Workforce

Ohioans who work, day in and day out, with some of the most vulnerable populations are struggling with major burnout, according to new data. Program …

An estimated one in five Americans relies on food banks for groceries, according to a 2020 analysis by Consumer Reports. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

KY Food Bank Demand Rises Amid Inflation, Fuel Costs

Food banks are struggling to keep up operations as they contend with rising fuel costs, inflation and an uptick in demand driven by the end of …

Environment

Groups to Rally Thursday at Capitol for Climate-Change Progress

A big rally is planned for tomorrow (Thursday) in Sacramento on issues related to climate change. Advocates will urge the California Air Resources …

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

 

