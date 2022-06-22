Wednesday, June 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 22, 2022
Play

A new regional survey finds barriers restrict labor mobility; MT confronts fair housing during Pride Month, Oregon college aviation program could set technicians' numbers flying.

2022Talks - June 22, 2022
Play

The Senate, including 14 Republicans, vote to advance bipartisan gun bill, Georgia election workers testify on receiving violent threats after Jan. 6 attack, Energy Secretary to meet with oil executives on Thursday, and Louisiana governor signs abortion trigger ban into law.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

Federal COVID funding kept rural hospitals from closing their doors, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty must deal with unintended side-effects, and small towns in Wyoming preserve their heritage.

Health and Wellness  |  Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Burnout, Inadequate Pay Plague Ohio's Victim Services Workforce

Play

Wednesday, June 22, 2022   

Ohioans who work, day in and day out, with some of the most vulnerable populations are struggling with major burnout, according to new data.

Program directors and staff in the Ohio Victim Services Compensation 2022 survey reported they don't earn what they see as a living wage, and 45% of staff said their salaries don't cover their basic needs.

Rosa Beltre, president and chief executive of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, explained that these workers are first responders for survivors of violence and sexual assault. She agreed that they are overextended and underpaid.

"We are on the field of anti-oppression and anti-violence," she said, "and the way that we pay our staff, the way that we compensate our staff continues to fall into the cycles of oppressive methods."

In the survey, 57% reported having to work more than one job to make ends meet, which leads to fatigue and lower performance at their Victim Services job. Average Victim Services budgets fell 16% between 2020 and 2022, which means less funding available to pay employees.

Beltre said Victim Services workers often are expected to be well-versed in legal and medical advocacy as well as social work and psychology. She contended they deserve a compensation package that includes a competitive salary, health-care and retirement benefits, and reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses, from gas to education.

"We're asking them to come in with a master's degree in social work or be a sociologist," she said, "and what we're paying them doesn't cover their expenses, or the years that it took them to obtain the degree or the experience."

The bulk of funding for victim-services organizations comes from the federal Victims of Crimes Act, which consists of fines and penalties paid by convicted offenders. Beltre said the funding has decreased more than 70% in Ohio in the past few years.

"That has trickled down to the programs, that has trickled down to the services, and we are not exempt from the exodus that all of the corporations or organizations are experiencing," she said. "We have been heavily hit, and it's not sustainable."

The VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victim Funds Act of 2021 will provide more federal dollars to states. However, it will take time for the funds to be distributed.


get more stories like this via email
The Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Portland Community College has a cohort of about 20 students, twice a year. (auremar/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR College Aviation Program Could Set Technicians' Numbers Flying

A program in Oregon aims to ramp up the number of technicians in aviation just as the industry is predicting a major shortage. Over the next two …

Social Issues

Regional Survey: Barriers Restrict Labor Mobility

The so-called "great resignation" isn't playing out for all workers. A new survey covering North Dakota and Minnesota shows people on the lower end …

Health and Wellness

With Abortion Ruling Imminent, Potential Scenarios Play Out in MN

In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling that could remove longstanding federal abortion protections. In Minnesota…

Members of the LGBTQ community are far less likely to own a home than those who are not. (teksomolika/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Pride Month: LGBTQ Housing Discrimination Lingers in MT

Pride Month during June highlights the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities, which have long faced discrimination…

Social Issues

KY Food Bank Demand Rises Amid Inflation, Fuel Costs

Food banks are struggling to keep up operations as they contend with rising fuel costs, inflation and an uptick in demand driven by the end of …

California has been wracked with devastating wildfire and drought, exacerbated by climate change. (toa555/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups to Rally Thursday at Capitol for Climate-Change Progress

A big rally is planned for tomorrow (Thursday) in Sacramento on issues related to climate change. Advocates will urge the California Air Resources …

Social Issues

New Data Debunks Narrative of Youth Crime Wave

A new report from The Sentencing Project debunks the myth of a post-pandemic crime wave fueled by young people. In March, Congress held a hearing …

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021