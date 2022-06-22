Regional Survey: Barriers Restrict Labor Mobility

The so-called "great resignation" isn't playing out for all workers. A new survey covering North Dakota and Minnesota shows people on the lower end of the income scale face obstacles in jumping to other job opportunities.



The Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, along with Community Action agencies in both states, heard from more than 200 individuals, mainly working in social services, education and health care. Most expressed a desire to move up the career ladder, but said they lack the resources to learn new skills, or that expenses such as child care get in the way.



Erick Garcia Luna, regional outreach director at the Minneapolis Fed, said it becomes more pronounced for people earning very little in their current job.



"If a family is making minimum wage," he said, "they're going to have a harder time taking the time, for example, to get trained for another job."



Nearly 60% of respondents making between $10,000 and $25,000 dollars a year said it's either "somewhat or very difficult" to make an occupational change. Community Action Partnership of North Dakota said the survey also revealed these individuals are finding it harder to meet basic needs amid rising inflation, but also can't afford to pursue a better-paying job.



Ashley Littlewolf, workforce development case manager lead at the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency, said she sees a lot of overlap with these barriers.



"They're feeding each other, the barriers are increasing each other," she said. "That need for new skills, and then finding the day care - and also, the jobs not paying enough."



While some employers are offering better pay, Littlewolf said the findings should prompt more action to boost starting wages. She said expanding the hiring pool can help, too.



"Taking a chance on someone who may not have that experience," she said, "but offering on-site training, offering the opportunity for them to enter that career path without the experience or education."



President Joe Biden is calling on oil and gas companies to start steering record profits away from shareholder pockets to give Americans some relief at the pump.



A new economic analysis suggests the approach could be key to lowering prices across the board.



Josh Bivens, research director for the Economic Policy Institute, recently deconstructed each major component impacting prices over the past year, including wages, corporate profits and supply-chain issues.



"It's overwhelmingly profits, it's not wages," Bivens reported. "Normally profits are about 11% to 12% of the final price of any good. But they contributed more than 50% to price growth over the 2020-21 period."



Normally, wages contribute about 60% to the price of goods, but last year labor came in at just under 8%. Supply-chain disruptions accounted for 38% of rising costs. Calls for a windfall profits tax have been largely absent in debates on how to tackle inflation, with some economists noting the drive to increase corporate profits is just business as usual.



Analysis by the group Accountable.US found top corporations producing food, energy, commodities, health care and housing delivered more than $140 billion to shareholders after raising prices.



Bivens argued a temporary tax on profits could help counterbalance the pricing power companies currently have over consumers.



"If the policy recommendation is to just ask them politely not to raise prices, that would be silly," Bivens contended. "But it really does put some policy options on the table, like an excess profits tax. You reduce the incentive to raise prices, you're not harming the economy's ability to move resources around in the long run."



Recent polling by Global Strategy Group suggests Americans are not buying the argument inflation is being driven by aggregate demand racing ahead of supply.



Seven in 10 Republicans, eight in 10 Independents, and nine in 10 Democrats blame corporate greed for rapidly rising prices.



