Wednesday, June 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 22, 2022
Play

A new regional survey finds barriers restrict labor mobility; MT confronts fair housing during Pride Month, Oregon college aviation program could set technicians' numbers flying.

2022Talks - June 22, 2022
Play

The Senate, including 14 Republicans, vote to advance bipartisan gun bill, Georgia election workers testify on receiving violent threats after Jan. 6 attack, Energy Secretary to meet with oil executives on Thursday, and Louisiana governor signs abortion trigger ban into law.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

Federal COVID funding kept rural hospitals from closing their doors, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty must deal with unintended side-effects, and small towns in Wyoming preserve their heritage.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Regional Survey: Barriers Restrict Labor Mobility

Play

Wednesday, June 22, 2022   

The so-called "great resignation" isn't playing out for all workers. A new survey covering North Dakota and Minnesota shows people on the lower end of the income scale face obstacles in jumping to other job opportunities.

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, along with Community Action agencies in both states, heard from more than 200 individuals, mainly working in social services, education and health care. Most expressed a desire to move up the career ladder, but said they lack the resources to learn new skills, or that expenses such as child care get in the way.

Erick Garcia Luna, regional outreach director at the Minneapolis Fed, said it becomes more pronounced for people earning very little in their current job.

"If a family is making minimum wage," he said, "they're going to have a harder time taking the time, for example, to get trained for another job."

Nearly 60% of respondents making between $10,000 and $25,000 dollars a year said it's either "somewhat or very difficult" to make an occupational change. Community Action Partnership of North Dakota said the survey also revealed these individuals are finding it harder to meet basic needs amid rising inflation, but also can't afford to pursue a better-paying job.

Ashley Littlewolf, workforce development case manager lead at the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency, said she sees a lot of overlap with these barriers.

"They're feeding each other, the barriers are increasing each other," she said. "That need for new skills, and then finding the day care - and also, the jobs not paying enough."

While some employers are offering better pay, Littlewolf said the findings should prompt more action to boost starting wages. She said expanding the hiring pool can help, too.

"Taking a chance on someone who may not have that experience," she said, "but offering on-site training, offering the opportunity for them to enter that career path without the experience or education."

Disclosure: Community Action Partnership of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Portland Community College has a cohort of about 20 students, twice a year. (auremar/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR College Aviation Program Could Set Technicians' Numbers Flying

A program in Oregon aims to ramp up the number of technicians in aviation just as the industry is predicting a major shortage. Over the next two …

Health and Wellness

With Abortion Ruling Imminent, Potential Scenarios Play Out in MN

In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling that could remove longstanding federal abortion protections. In Minnesota…

Social Issues

Pride Month: LGBTQ Housing Discrimination Lingers in MT

Pride Month during June highlights the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities, which have long faced discrimination…

More than one-third of Victim Services workers in Ohio say they don't have enough paid time off from their jobs to maintain a work-life balance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Burnout, Inadequate Pay Plague Ohio's Victim Services Workforce

Ohioans who work, day in and day out, with some of the most vulnerable populations are struggling with major burnout, according to new data. Program …

Social Issues

KY Food Bank Demand Rises Amid Inflation, Fuel Costs

Food banks are struggling to keep up operations as they contend with rising fuel costs, inflation and an uptick in demand driven by the end of …

California has been wracked with devastating wildfire and drought, exacerbated by climate change. (toa555/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups to Rally Thursday at Capitol for Climate-Change Progress

A big rally is planned for tomorrow (Thursday) in Sacramento on issues related to climate change. Advocates will urge the California Air Resources …

Social Issues

New Data Debunks Narrative of Youth Crime Wave

A new report from The Sentencing Project debunks the myth of a post-pandemic crime wave fueled by young people. In March, Congress held a hearing …

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021