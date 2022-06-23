NV Experts Warn Conditions are Ripe for Large Fires

Fire season is now upon us - and local experts are speaking out on best practices for dealing with large wildfires, which seem to be Nevada's "new normal."



Continuing drought and high temperatures, linked to climate change, have created the same conditions that led to 610 fires last year, which burned more than 134,000 acres.



University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Professor Christina Restaino directs the "Living with Fire" program that teaches communities how to get ready.



"You need to prepare your own home and the property around your home," said Restaino, "by doing proper defensible space. Also through creating an evacuation plan for both family and your animals."



In addition, Restaino said people need to plan for smoky skies and poor air quality. And she said she believes more people are needed to help educate the community, study wildfire risk, and reduce the fuel load on the wildland/urban interface.



Tim Brown, the director of the Western Regional Climate Center at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, said the impact on people will be twofold.



"It's going to be respiratory issues - last year, compounded with COVID," said Brown. "On the mental side, it's the stress of dealing with those physical impacts, but also wondering just how bad is this season going to be?"



Jennifer Cantley - Nevada field coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force and an advisor to Gov. Steve Sisolak's Environmental Justice Team - said she relies on Environmental Protection Agency data from the website 'Airnow.gov.'



At one point, she said, it showed Douglas County with more 'red' air-quality days than Washoe or Clark counties.



"It showed that the rural communities do have dirty air just as much as the big cities, even though it's overlooked," said Cantley. "And most of the time, they don't have air monitoring systems."



Data from the Nevada Department of Wildlife indicate the problem is only getting worse.



More than 9 million acres of Nevada's landscape burned between 2000 and 2020, which is double the acreage lost to wildfire between 1980 and 1999.







Reports of harmful algal blooms have increased in Michigan in recent years, and state officials have tips on how to keep an eye out for them.



Algal blooms are rapid increases or accumulations of algae in surface waters, and mostly occur in lakes during summer and into fall. Cyanobacteria, known as blue-green algae, can sometimes produce toxins.



Gary Kohlhepp, supervisor of the Lake Michigan Unit for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, said they are the biggest human health concern when it comes to algal blooms. He pointed out in the vast majority of cases, an algal bloom shows up as scum on the surface of the water.



"Whenever you see those conditions, we advise people not come into contact with it, and also to not allow their pet to swim in it," Kohlhepp recommended. "When in doubt, stay out. If you're not sure whether it's cyanobacteria or green algae, the best course of action is just to avoid it."



Skin contact with cyanobacteria can cause rashes, hives, skin blisters or runny nose or asthmalike symptoms. Swallowing large amounts can lead to flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal issues or neurotoxic symptoms such as harm to the liver or kidneys.



Kohlhepp noted while algae are naturally occurring, blooms are often caused by agriculture or lawn fertilizer running from farms or land into waterways. The phosphorous and sometimes nitrogen in fertilizers can be a good source of food for algae, Kohlhepp stressed, sometimes too good.



"If there's a lot of food and especially when the weather warms up, so you get warmer temperatures, you get a lot of sunlight, not a lot of wind blowing, so it's pretty still calm conditions," Kohlhepp outlined. "That's a perfect recipe for these algae to really grow like crazy. "



Kohlhepp added algal blooms often last just a short time, for a few days or up to a week, and in rare cases multiple weeks. He cautioned there is a perception the blooms are everywhere, but it is actually a small number of lakes compared with the more than 10,000 lakes in Michigan.



