Virginia Fundraiser Builds Support for New Petersburg Farm

A fundraising effort is underway for a new community farm in Petersburg.



The Central Virginia Agrarian Commons aims to raise about $137,000 to purchase the roughly five-acre plot, which it will then lease out to a Black-owned farming enterprise for the next 99 years.



Tyrone Cherry III, project co-leader on the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm, has spent years building and supporting community gardens around the city with the Petersburg League of Urban Growers. He said the new farm would help address the city's issues with food access, but is also an important symbol of growth for the area.



"Petersburg is growing, and this community farm is a testament to that," Cherry asserted. "That's why we're calling it the Petersburg Oasis. We want to remind the community that, yes, we are in a situation that's called a 'food desert,' but we can grow an oasis here in the food desert together."



The farm will be located next to an elementary school where Cherry used to teach. According to the fundraiser's website, the project aims to provide education programs for those students and serve as an incubator and educational resource for early-career farmers.



Duron Chavis, the project's other co-leader, contends the operation will also create numerous environmental benefits for Petersburg. He said farms in urban areas help control stormwater runoff by laying down soil and plant life to capture water, something concrete-based cityscapes cannot do.



"These spaces act like a sponge," Chavis explained. "And are able to keep the water and any pollutants that might come from the streetscape from getting into our rivers and lakes."



Chavis noted the operation will help new farmers access land, one of the biggest hurdles for those looking to enter agriculture. He added they are hoping to split up the property into multiple plots to support early-career farmers.



"How can you develop a customer base and hone your practice and your system of farming if you don't have land that you can reliably be able to farm on for at least a year, two years, three years?" Chavis pointed out.



The organization has raised nearly $63,000 so far. Including the cost of the land and a farm endowment, setting up the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm will cost about $200,000.



At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire.



As the programs return to pre-pandemic norms, Iowa families struggling to secure enough food are encouraged to explore options.



Temporarily removing income requirements allowed families negatively affected by the pandemic to access these meals during school and over the summer, but resuming eligibility rules comes as rising grocery costs take a big bite out of household budgets.



Annette Hacker, vice president of communications for Food Bank of Iowa, said it is especially hard on families with earnings barely above the income threshold.



"With rising food, fuel and housing prices, and inflation at a rate that we haven't seen since 1979, it's become more and more difficult for families -- working people -- to afford food," Hacker observed.



For households with children who do not qualify for free or reduced-price meals, they can research local pantries, including ones tied to schools, through the Food Bank of Iowa. She cautioned local sites can have varying hours and requirements, but rarely turn people away.



Despite the end of federal waivers, the Des Moines school district will continue universal meals this fall.



Feeding America, which leads the network of organizations Food Bank of Iowa is part of, recently called on Congress to extend the waivers for at least another year. Others have called for permanent universal free meals.



And Feeding America points out that the with more than 1 in 5 children in the U.S. living in a food-insecure household, the National School Lunch Program plays a key role in the healthy development and educational outcomes for low-income children.



Meanwhile, Hacker notes some families are losing a critical lifeline right now.



"We know that means that during the summer, parents have to come up with an extra minimum 10 meals per-week per-child at a time when groceries have never been higher," Hacker pointed out.



The Biden administration pushed for extensions this year, but differences in Congress halted the plan. Some Republicans have argued it would require spending for a number of families who do not need it.



Supporters of universal meals say they reduce stigma by guaranteeing a meal for every student while reducing administrative burdens for school districts.



