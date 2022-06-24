NY's Newest State Law Requires School Districts Consider Silent Alarms

Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a new law, requiring schools to consider installing a silent, panic-alarm system.



Approval of what's known as "Alyssa's Law" comes in the wake of several mass shootings, which have made many elected officials consider more strict gun safety and school safety laws.



Andy Pallotta, president of New York State United Teachers, believes the new provision in school safety plans will quell some of the anxiety students and teachers feel about whether they can be safe in the classroom.



"Well, I think that we are in a position where we support anything that can make students feel safer and staff feel safer," Pallotta explained. "And then, the entire community feel that everything is being done to keep their schools as safe as possible. So, this makes sense."



The bill passed unanimously. The law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old who lost her life in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.



Pallotta thinks after hearing input from students, parents and teachers, school districts across the state will find ways to adopt new methods to urgently call first responders.



"In a state like New York, which just came through with a very good budget for education, I think that there are ways they can come up with different methods of making this happen," Pallotta contended.



New York is the third state to approve Alyssa's Law, following its approval in New Jersey and Florida in 2019 and 2020, respectively. It has also been submitted for votes in the state legislatures of Arizona, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia, as well as a national version in the U.S. House of Representatives.



A program in Oregon aims to ramp up the number of technicians in aviation just as the industry is predicting a major shortage.



Over the next two decades, according to a report from Boeing, the United States could have 192,000 fewer aviation technicians than it needs. The two-year Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Portland Community College could help address this gap.



Thomas Laxson, faculty department chair of the program, saw the effects of the shortage and said it could benefit students.



"I have employers calling my desk phone daily asking to come and speak with our students to offer them jobs," he said. "It's manifest in the way that the majority of our students have job offers before they've even graduated the program."



This year, the program partnered with Horizon Air, sister company to Alaska Airlines, to create the Horizon Technician Development Program. It provides more than $12,000 in scholarship money and a guaranteed job after graduation. Laxson said technicians can start at $30 an hour.



The industry also needs more pilots. The same Boeing report projected the North American fleet will need an additional 208,000 pilots by 2040. Laxson said he believes one reason for the shortages of pilots and maintenance crews is that technical education has been de-emphasized.



"An entire generation of people - frankly, my generation - whose parents all told us, 'University, university, university,' and we didn't see a lot of people entering the trades," he said. "And so, there's this generational skip that's happened. And as a result we've got this very strong, current need for additional folks."



Portland Community College also is trying to fill this gap by reaching out to high school students, such as with its Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone Program. Laxson said the program isn't just an opportunity to learn about airplanes and how they work, but also how to think inside of the aviation industry.



"It is really a remarkable industry in the sense that it changes you," he said. "For you to be successful in it, it's going to change you. You turn into a checklist person, and you turn into a very detail-oriented person."





Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



