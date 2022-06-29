Wednesday, June 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 29, 2022
A hospital workers union in Oregon secures higher wages, Latinos create advance directives for end-of-life plans, and Iowa readies for enforcement of a new elder abuse law.

2022Talks - June 29, 2022
The Jan. 6 Committee hears from a witness who was inside the White House that day, Wisconsin grapples with an 1849 abortion law, and SCOTUS makes it more difficult to prosecute doctors who overprescribe opioids.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Environment  |  Toxics    News
Hearing Today on Landmark Bill to Reduce Plastic Packaging in CA

Wednesday, June 29, 2022   

California lawmakers are considering a bill today to cut down on single-use plastics that are choking the nation's landfills and oceans.

Senate Bill 54 would require a 25% reduction in plastic packaging and single-use food-service ware over the next 10 years. It is the result of a compromise reached between environmental groups and the plastics industry.

Dr. Anja Brandon, U.S. plastics policy analyst for the Ocean Conservancy, said the scale of the solution needs to reflect the scale of the problem.

"I worked with other Ocean Conservancy scientists to estimate that this reduction would lead to 23 million tons less plastic in the state over the next 10 years," she said, "which is equivalent to nearly 26 times the weight of the Golden Gate Bridge."

Each year, more than 11 million metric tons of plastic is dumped into the ocean from land-based sources globally. The United States only recycles about 10% of its plastic.

The bill passed the Assembly Committee on Natural Resources Tuesday and goes before the Appropriations Committee today. It passed the state Senate in January. Some environmental groups oppose the bill, saying it doesn't go far enough.

Brandon said the bill would require manufacturers to contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up the plastic in the environment.

"It would also require that all producers of all single-use plastic packaging be held responsible financially for managing the full lifecycle of their packaging," she said, "through what's called extended producer responsibility."

A similar proposal already has qualified for the November ballot - one that would move the timeline up to 2030 and ban polystyrene foam containers. The ballot measure is opposed by the American Chemistry Council and the California Business Roundtable.


The Rev. Leonard Jackson speaks at a clean-energy rally in 2017. His Faith Organizing Alliance says the Juneteenth message of freedom can also be helpful in motivating people to work toward curbing climate change. (Steve Marcus)

Environment

In Spirit of Juneteenth, NV Community Groups Demand Climate Action

Members of Nevada's African American community say they're channeling the spirit of Juneteenth to fight for environmental justice. Church-affiliated …

Health and Wellness

WI Governor, AG Launch Lawsuit Against 1849 Abortion Ban

Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban faces a legal test, as the state's Democratic leaders announced Tuesday they are suing to overturn it. The …

Social Issues

As Utility Bills Rise, Resources in CT Can Help Older Adults

Starting Friday, Connecticut residents may start to see a sharp increase in energy costs just as summer gets into gear and inflation hits people hard…

A study to find out whether sperm age plays a role in pregnancy outcomes involved 379 male partners in couples who discontinued use of contraception for getting pregnant. (Andriy Bezuglov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: Sperm Cells' Age May Play Role in Reproductive Success

A new study found an association between what researchers are calling the biological age of sperm and reproductive success. While age is considered …

Social Issues

IA Readies Enforcement of New Elder Abuse Law

This Friday, Iowa's new elder abuse law goes into effect. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will …

Wildlife mapping efforts of species such as pronghorn reply on GPS radio collaring. (Stephen/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Western Migration Mapping Efforts Seek Congressional Funding

Mapping migration routes is important for conserving species such as pronghorn, so supporters hope Congress will fund mapping efforts. The United …

Social Issues

OR Coast Hospital Workers' Union Secures Higher Wages

Workers at a hospital on the Oregon coast are citing a victory in contract negotiations with their employer. More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 …

Environment

New Tree Canopy Assessment Has Puget Sound Covered

Trees in urban areas provide a number of benefits, from shade to cleaner air. Authors of a new assessment hope Puget Sound cities and towns will keep …

 

