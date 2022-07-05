Albuquerque Ordinance Set to End Discrimination Against Renters

A new law in Albuquerque will soon prohibit landlords from refusing to rent to people based on their source of income.



The ordinance is designed to help low-income seniors, people with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness find safe and stable housing.



Supporters of the new ordinance, set to take effect in September, say many of the city's most vulnerable residents have been turned away by landlords when they offer a Section 8 voucher or other public subsidy to pay rent.



Albuquerque Managing Assistant City Attorney Torri Jacobus said, like many other communities, Albuquerque has a housing and homelessness crisis.



"Housing vouchers have been proven to be one of the ways in which people are able to either leave homelessness," said Jacobus, "or prevent homelessness and maintain stable housing."



To receive Section 8 assistance, a family's income must be at or below 50% of the area median income - which means many have difficulty affording basic goods and services, including housing.



Section 8 vouchers allow people to pay 30% of their income toward rent, with the federal government funding the rest.



In Albuquerque, Jacobus said 72% of Section 8 voucher holders are seniors, children and people with disabilities.



"Households with extremely low incomes make up about one-in-four households in Albuquerque," said Jacobus. "That then converts into households where monthly rent is more than half of their monthly income."



The ordinance also includes $150,000 to develop a "landlord incentive" program, and another $50,000 that Jacobus said will be allocated for education and technical assistance.



"To make sure they understand their rights, their responsibilities and the processes," said Jacobus. "And the Office of Civil Rights for the City of Albuquerque is going to provide those resources."



Prior to passage of the ordinance, a survey of 176 landlords by Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless found 65% refused to take housing vouchers.



At a public hearing, some property owners argued vouchers would create new burdens and financial hardships, but the ordinance ultimately passed on a 5-to-4 vote.







Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement.



He said the number of people experiencing homelessness has varied over the years, but the root causes remain. Denver, for example, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new convention centers, sports stadiums and other infrastructure.



"Yet when it comes to human infrastructure, for housing and the support services," said Parvensky, "the dollars are a fraction of those amounts and a fraction of what's needed to meet the needs of the community."



Looking ahead, Parvensky said he hopes funding recently approved by voters for services can be put to work redirecting pipelines to homelessness, for example, by helping youths aging out of foster care and people discharged from criminal-justice and mental-health systems access transitional housing.



Denver estimates it has a shortage of 27,000 housing units considered affordable for families earning less than 30% of the area median income, about $33,000 a year for a family of four.



Parvensky said ramping up nonprofit development is key to meeting demand. When housing is treated as a commodity, property owners win when home values and rents go up, and developers only want to build high-end units for high-end profits.



"If you don't own housing, or if you're a renter, you fall further and further behind as those costs go up," said Parvensky. "That gap can't be solved by the market alone, it needs to be solved with community and public investment."



Parvensky said he also sees opportunities to build on successful efforts connecting people with medical, mental and behavioral health services, and safe housing for partners fleeing domestic violence.



He said while no one wants to see tents lining city streets, most people realize that homelessness is a complex problem and requires complex solutions.



"It requires a lot of collaboration," said Parvensky, "and it just requires more investment across all communities to be able to meet the level of need that we are seeing on the streets and in our shelters."







