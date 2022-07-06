Hazardous Site Costs Shift from Taxpayers Back to Polluters

Starting this month, chemical companies will resume being taxed for cleanup of areas with a lot of leftover toxic waste, also known as Superfund sites. It follows a slowdown in getting sites removed from the federal list.



The tax was reinstated last Friday after it was allowed to expire in the mid-1990s. The recent changes were authorized under the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden.



For a quarter century, said Emily Rogers, Zero Out Toxics campaign advocate for the Public Interest Research Group, the program languished by leaning on taxpayers as opposed to having the industry foot the bill.



"The funds that were used to clean up Superfund sites dropped precipitously," she said, "and with that drop, also the number of sites that were cleaned each year dropped precipitously."



Annual completion of Superfund projects has fallen to single digits in recent years. Iowa has 11 sites on the National Priorities List. Supporters have said the tax will provide $14 billion over the next decade to accelerate this work. Industry groups lobbied against the move, and PIRG has estimated similar opposition amid efforts to reinstate a tax for petroleum companies.



Beyond Iowa, Rogers sai Superfund sites can be found all over the country, especially in marginalized communities. She said one in six Americans lives within three miles of these hazardous sites.



"The waste at these sites can cause some really serious human health effects," she said, "so that's one reason we've been working so hard to get funding reinstated."



Under the growing threat of climate change, PIRG noted that many of these sites are at greater risk of flooding, potentially spreading contamination into nearby communities. The program's funding is used whenever the party at fault for the pollution can't be located or lacks the money to pay for the cleanup.



References: Background on program U.S. Public Interest Research Group 12/9/2021

National Priorities List, which includes Iowa Environmental Protection Agency 2022



get more stories like this via email



Minnesota has more than 10,000 brownfield sites, which are abandoned or idled properties in need of contamination removal. State officials will soon provide grants to help retail corridors in underserved areas assess their own environmental threats.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is using $2 million from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to carry out the initiative. Over the next five years, 64 site assessments and up to 15 specific cleanup plans will be funded.



Amy Hadiaris, supervisor of the voluntary investigation and cleanup program for the MPCA, said they are specifically trying to help transform family-owned business and other commercial sites that have long suffered from environmental injustice.



"They don't have the resources needed to turn over those properties, to investigate them, to put them to higher use," Hadiaris explained.



While owners and communities from across the state will be able to apply, four specific sites already have been identified for priority cleanup and brownfield redevelopment. Skeptics of the government programs said while there is an environmental benefit, they sometimes push out longtime residents of low-income neighborhoods after a site is redeveloped.



Hadiaris suggested they hope to avoid such outcomes when the grant money is applied and projects move forward.



"Our goal is to support redevelopment projects that are important to the community," Hadiaris emphasized. "Maybe that's small businesses or affordable housing, nonprofit services; maybe even green space, like a pocket park in a neighborhood that doesn't have much green space."



One of the targeted sites is the West Broadway corridor in North Minneapolis. The redevelopment is being led by Justice Built Communities, which said one of its goals is preventing gentrification and displacement. As for other possible sites around Minnesota, applications will be accepted throughout the program's five-year window. Funds will not be available until later this year.



References: Brownfield information Minn. Dept. of Health 2022

Announcement Minn. Pollution Control Agency 05/18/2022



get more stories like this via email

