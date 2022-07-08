Groups to Build EV Charging Stations Across Rural Utah, Western States

Electric vehicles (EVs) are an economical and environmentally friendly way to get from Point A to Point B, but the lack of charging stations often limits drivers to short trips.



It could soon change, as the West Electric Highway program aims to install fast-charging stations every 50 miles along rural highways in Utah and other Western states. The project is funded through the bipartisan infrastructure law approved by Congress last year.



Tammie Bostick, executive director of the Utah Clean Cities Coalition, the lead agency on the project, said the ChargeWest network will take the worry out of driving an EV across the state.



"When we look at Charge West, it's an opportunity for us to imagine electrified transportation fully and to know that we can travel, with range confidence, to our destinations and be able to return," Bostick explained.



Other participating states include Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Bostick pointed out the programs is the first of its type, and hopes it will be a model for other states to follow.



The West Electric Highway program is backed by a coalition of local and state governments, environmental groups and tourism officials.



Bostick emphasized it will particularly benefit Utah's vacation destinations.



"Secondary highways, the scenic highways, the places that lead us to the places that we travel to, which are our national parks, our monuments, our state parks, our recreation areas," Bostick outlined.



Bostick added a major challenge to building the West Electric Highway system is a lack of electrical infrastructure needed to power fast-charging stations in many of the rural areas.



"So that could be building out their existing electrical system, but also to plan for off-grid system systems that are stand alone, that run on solar, that really don't need a large infrastructure to be available," Bostick explained.



The West Electric Highway program is one of the first fast-charging projects approved from the $2.5 billion allocated for projects under the National Electric Vehicle Charging Network.



Connecticut residents can expect to see a sharp increase in diesel fuel prices starting July 1, and trucking companies say it will be passed on to consumers.



The increase of 9 cents per gallon is based on an annual adjustment set by the Department of Revenue Services. Although the state has suspended the gas tax through December, prices continue to rise because of inflation and the price of crude oil.



Wayne Pesce, president of the Connecticut Food Association, which represents grocery retailers and distribution suppliers in the state, said it will lead to more people having to make difficult choices.



"Some of the things we're seeing," he said, "is consumers are trading off both beef and pork - and even poultry, in some instances - and they're eating a lot more rice and pasta, because they're making decisions based on how much income they have to spend on food."



Diesel, the main fuel source for most commercial trucks, also produces emissions harmful to health, including ground-level ozone and particulate matter. As of Wednesday, the average price of diesel in Connecticut was $6.17, 40-cents above the national average.



On top of the July increase, the state also will implement a highway use tax on large commercial trucks starting in January. Michael Fox, executive director of the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America, which represents hundreds of independently owned gas stations in the state, said suspending the current diesel tax of slightly more than 40 cents per gallon could help Connecticut residents afford basic needs.



"They can also suspend the increase scheduled for July 1," he said. "With over $900 million in budget surplus money, the state can afford to do this. That would be immediate relief for every consumer in the state of Connecticut."



Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials announced a diesel fuel tax exemption for farmers and agricultural producers. Fox said they're also calling for suspending the highway use tax, which is based on vehicle weight and ranges from 2.5 cents to 17.5 cents per mile.



Summer is here, and South Dakota roads and intersections will likely see more pedestrians. With larger pickup trucks and SUVs still prevalent, law-enforcement officials urge drivers to be even more keenly aware of their surroundings.



Its smaller population means South Dakota sees fewer pedestrian fatalities compared with other states, but the Governors' Highway Safety Association reported an 80% increase, reviewing data from 2020 to 2021.



Highway Patrol Capt. Robert Whisler said mid- to large-sized vehicles are popular in the Midwest, and their frames present unique challenges to anyone driving them.



"The height of the vehicle, and then the body lines of the vehicle, and then the cargo area of the vehicle, all add to the inability to see directly around the vehicle," he said.



Newer models are equipped with sensors, but safety experts warn of drivers becoming too reliant on technology when navigating intersections. A recent study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety noted that these vehicles are more likely than cars to hit pedestrians when making turns. It coincided with a sharp increase in pedestrian deaths across the nation.



Capt. Bryan Walz of the Pierre Police Department said new vehicles with all the "bells and whistles" are no replacement for a driver's standard safety practices.



"If we just do like we used to do and make sure we look left and then look right and then look left again before we turn, or before we go through an uncontrolled intersection," he said, "we can have that potential to avoid a collision with a pedestrian or another vehicle."



Rapid City Police community-relations specialist Brendyn Medina said the current trends are a good reminder for pedestrians to protect themselves.



"If somebody feels that just by being in the crosswalk that they're immediately protected from all harm, that's not the case," he said. "They still have due diligence, for their own safety, to look both ways, make sure that oncoming traffic sees that they're in the crosswalk."



