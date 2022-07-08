Friday, July 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 8, 2022
Advocates say "affordable" housing needs a new definition, a lawsuit is filed to halt North Dakota's abortion ban, and green groups in Illinois celebrate the defeat of the Bulldog coal mine.

2022Talks - July 8, 2022
A sought-after witness meets with the January 6th committee, a watchdog investigates Trump-era IRS audits of two FBI officials, and John McCain is among President Biden's Medal of Freedom recipients.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Groups to Build EV Charging Stations Across Rural Utah, Western States

Electric vehicles (EVs) are an economical and environmentally friendly way to get from Point A to Point B, but the lack of charging stations often limits drivers to short trips.

It could soon change, as the West Electric Highway program aims to install fast-charging stations every 50 miles along rural highways in Utah and other Western states. The project is funded through the bipartisan infrastructure law approved by Congress last year.

Tammie Bostick, executive director of the Utah Clean Cities Coalition, the lead agency on the project, said the ChargeWest network will take the worry out of driving an EV across the state.

"When we look at Charge West, it's an opportunity for us to imagine electrified transportation fully and to know that we can travel, with range confidence, to our destinations and be able to return," Bostick explained.

Other participating states include Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Bostick pointed out the programs is the first of its type, and hopes it will be a model for other states to follow.

The West Electric Highway program is backed by a coalition of local and state governments, environmental groups and tourism officials.

Bostick emphasized it will particularly benefit Utah's vacation destinations.

"Secondary highways, the scenic highways, the places that lead us to the places that we travel to, which are our national parks, our monuments, our state parks, our recreation areas," Bostick outlined.

Bostick added a major challenge to building the West Electric Highway system is a lack of electrical infrastructure needed to power fast-charging stations in many of the rural areas.

"So that could be building out their existing electrical system, but also to plan for off-grid system systems that are stand alone, that run on solar, that really don't need a large infrastructure to be available," Bostick explained.

The West Electric Highway program is one of the first fast-charging projects approved from the $2.5 billion allocated for projects under the National Electric Vehicle Charging Network.


More than a dozen states, mainly in the southern United States, are under extreme weather alerts with triple-digit heat indices, according to the National Weather Service.

Health and Wellness

TN Public Health Experts Urge Precaution in Extreme Heat

Southern states including Tennessee are in the grip of an unrelenting heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, heat indices could reach 1…

Social Issues

'Affordable' Housing Needs New Definition in NY, US

The reality of "affordable" housing is changing in New York, and advocates for renters' rights argued it is time for an update. For years, …

Social Issues

Lawsuit Filed Against North Dakota's Abortion Ban

North Dakota's pending trigger law on abortions is being called unconstitutional in a new lawsuit. Separately, a handful of cities will see rallies …

Wyoming has set a target to get 82% of Wyoming's working population ages 25-64 to complete a valuable postsecondary credential or degree by 2040. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Wyoming Students Could Help with Unfilled Jobs

Nearly 95,000 Wyomingites have completed some college, but have not earned a degree or credential, according to new data from the National Student …

Environment

IL Environmental Groups Celebrate Defeat of Bulldog Mine

Environmental groups are celebrating the scrapping of plans for the proposed Bulldog Mine in eastern Illinois. Indiana-based Sunrise Coal was issued …

Today, nearly one-third of all rural children come from racial or ethnic minority populations, compared with 28.1% in 2010, according to the report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Rural Diversity in U.S. Up Nearly 20 Percent

A version of this report originally appeared on The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Arkansas News Service for the Public News Servic…

Health and Wellness

ME to Protect Abortion Patients, Providers from Restrictive States

The legal status of abortion in various states is changing day-to-day with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but Maine is among those taking action to …

Social Issues

Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program. The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a …

 

