Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio's Rare Second Primary

A rare August election is just a couple of weeks away, and Ohio voters are encouraged to cast their ballot early.
They'll select candidates for the Ohio House and Senate that they want to move on to November's general election. Because of ongoing litigation over redistricting, those state legislative races were not included in the May primary.
State Director for the group All Voting is Local Kayla Griffin said all the confusion at the time hindered turnout.
"We looked at the previous midterm elections for the last three to four years before cycles," said Griffin. "And this one was the lowest that we've seen. That means we're anticipating this August primary will be even lower because it is very hard to turn people out in August."
According to Griffin, early vote requests in the May 3 primary were down 40% compared with the 2018 election.
This week, early in-person voting at local boards of election runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Absentee voting by mail also is available and the deadline to request a ballot is July 30 at noon. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 1.
On August 2, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Many voting-rights groups pushed for the May primary to be delayed amid the redistricting drama.
After four sets of district maps were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court, Griffin said a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2 for legislative races using the third set of maps.
"So we will have these maps for the next couple of years," said Griffin. "And then we'll have to go back before our next census and reinstitute new maps in order to be in compliance with our constitution."
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office estimates the second primary will cost $20 million. Information for voters is available online at vote.ohio.gov.
During its next session, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider the legal validity of the "Independent State Legislature" theory. The case could cause a massive power shift in election administration.
Broadly, a ruling endorsing the theory could bar state courts from weighing in on federal election policy, including redistricting.
Ethan Herenstein, counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said a previous Supreme Court ruling also blocked federal courts from weighing in on partisan gerrymandering.
"So, in short," said Herenstein, "if the Supreme Court were to rule for the gerrymanderers in North Carolina, that may mean that state legislatures are free - when it comes to congressional elections - to gerrymander to their heart's delight and there will be no court available to stop them."
Proponents of the theory contend the constitution grants state legislatures broad authority to administer elections - although it also states that "the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations."
Herenstein explained that the principle wouldn't shield states from violating other federal election laws, and transgressions such as racial gerrymandering could still be prosecuted in federal court.
According to the Brennan Center, the theory was first formed in 2000 by then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Since then, Herenstein said it has moved from a fringe ideology to the center of American politics.
"The Independent State Legislature theory is an incredibly radical and unprecedented theory that would throw our elections into chaos," said Herenstein, "and it has been debunked from virtually every conceivable angle."
In a worst-case scenario, the Brennan Center reports legislatures could use the theory to refuse to certify election results and establish their own slate of presidential electors, a strategy virtually identical to a method President Donald Trump attempted to deploy to overturn the 2020 election.
The Supreme Court will likely issue a decision on the case next summer.
North Dakota's pending trigger law on abortions is being called unconstitutional in a new lawsuit.
Separately, a handful of cities will see rallies this weekend as organizers hope to channel their frustration into civic engagement. The suit was filed on behalf of the state's lone abortion clinic and seeks to block enforcement of the ban put in play by the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.
On July 28, most abortions will be outlawed in North Dakota.
Janna Farley, communications director for the ACLU of North and South Dakota, which is not part of the suit, said the rallies and other efforts show opponents of restrictions are not giving up without a fight.
"It's going to be in the courts, it's going to be at our Legislature, it's going to be at the ballot box," Farley emphasized.
Rallies will be held tomorrow morning in Bismarck and Minot, and in the evening in Fargo. With elections near, Farley hopes attendees feel encouraged to reach out to legislators.
Political experts say issues such as partisan gerrymandering have led to decisions unpopular with the public, like the end of Roe. Meanwhile, the state attorney general said he is reviewing the lawsuit.
Farley pointed out for a long time, it seemed mostly activists and nonprofits were speaking out against the restrictions. She feels it is time more citizens not happy with the ban lend their voice, noting there is concern other rights might be at stake.
"The same politicians who are seeking to control the bodies of pregnant people are also coming for the right to access birth control, or gender-affirming care, marry who you love and vote," Farley outlined.
In the Supreme Court's opinion related to Roe, one of the justices suggested other federal protections be reconsidered. And this fall, the court will hear arguments in a case which questions whether a state legislature can have broad authority over federal elections, and bypass oversight from state courts.
Today is the deadline for Missouri residents to make sure they are registered to vote if they want to cast a ballot in the August primary.
Eligible voters can register or update their voter registration by filling out an application and submitting it online, by mail or in person. Forms being submitted by mail need to be postmarked by today, the fourth Wednesday before the election.
Marilyn McLeod, president of the League of Women Voters of Missouri, said a bill was signed into law this session tightening the requirements for acceptable voter IDs, but it doesn't go into effect in time for the August election.
"The August election will use the rules that you have a variety of possible IDs to use when you vote," she said. "They could be a driver's license, a state ID, the card that you get from your election authority, student IDs."
However, by the time the November election comes around, there will be more limitations on voter IDs. McLeod added that while any voter could cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 because of the pandemic, that won't be the case this year; only voters who have reasons listed in certain categories of so-called "excuses" can vote by mail.
Since this is the first election cycle since the 2020 census, McLeod said it's also important to check your local election authority to see if your district has changed. Every 10 years, new voting district maps are drawn to reflect changes in the population.
"Your Missouri House District, your Missouri Senate District and your congressional district might have changed," she said, "so you do need to research that to find out where you are."
Turnout often is lower for primary elections than for general elections, but McLeod said the primary is an important step to select the candidates that make it onto the ballot in November. She urged voters to educate themselves about the candidates and issues that matter most to them.
