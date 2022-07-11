Monday, July 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 11, 2022
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the legal validity of the "Independent State Legislature" theory; Nebraska is now in year three of a prison overcrowding emergency; the push is on for NC to adopt new heavy-duty electric-vehicle rules by the end of next year.

2022Talks - July 11, 2022
Joe Biden hopes to reinstate Roe v. Wade and helps boost access to childcare; Steve Bannon is willing to testify about Jan. 6; Blinken travels to Japan to pay tribute to Abe.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio's Rare Second Primary

A rare August election is just a couple of weeks away, and Ohio voters are encouraged to cast their ballot early.

They'll select candidates for the Ohio House and Senate that they want to move on to November's general election. Because of ongoing litigation over redistricting, those state legislative races were not included in the May primary.

State Director for the group All Voting is Local Kayla Griffin said all the confusion at the time hindered turnout.

"We looked at the previous midterm elections for the last three to four years before cycles," said Griffin. "And this one was the lowest that we've seen. That means we're anticipating this August primary will be even lower because it is very hard to turn people out in August."

According to Griffin, early vote requests in the May 3 primary were down 40% compared with the 2018 election.

This week, early in-person voting at local boards of election runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Absentee voting by mail also is available and the deadline to request a ballot is July 30 at noon. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 1.

On August 2, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Many voting-rights groups pushed for the May primary to be delayed amid the redistricting drama.

After four sets of district maps were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court, Griffin said a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2 for legislative races using the third set of maps.

"So we will have these maps for the next couple of years," said Griffin. "And then we'll have to go back before our next census and reinstitute new maps in order to be in compliance with our constitution."

The Ohio Secretary of State's Office estimates the second primary will cost $20 million. Information for voters is available online at vote.ohio.gov.




The National Low-Income Housing Coalition estimates that a family would need to make at least $45,416 per year to afford the average two-bedroom rental home in Nevada. (Zimmytws/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Congressional Hearing This Week Tackles Housing Crisis

Local housing advocates are speaking out ahead of a congressional hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee this Wednesday called "Nowhere to …

Environment

NC Pushes for Electric Trucks, School Buses to Cut Carbon Emissions

North Carolina businesses and advocacy groups want Gov. Roy Cooper to adopt new heavy-duty electric-vehicle rules by the end of next year. They say …

Social Issues

Study: Food Insecurity a Major Problem for Utah College Students

There may be some truth to the expression about the "starving college student" struggling to earn a degree. A survey of students enrolled in Utah …

The decades-long project to restore the historic Kissimmee River was completed in 2021. (Screenshot of aerial tour via South Florida Water Management District)

Environment

A Call to Prevent Future Mistakes with "Wild and Scenic" Rivers

It took about $1 billion to restore Florida's historic Kissimmee River to its natural state and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto - D- Kissimmee - wants to keep …

Social Issues

HEAL Grant Bolsters Workers' Center Programs in Central NY

An organization in Central New York is getting a funding boost to help workers who are still struggling with the financial effects of the pandemic…

Utilities such as CenterPoint Energy have sought to maintain customer surcharges for as long as 63 months to cover the higher cost of natural gas in February 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Watchdogs: Natural Gas Customers in MN Not Getting Fair Shake

In the near future, Minnesota regulators will decide whether companies such as CenterPoint Energy can keep customer surcharges in place related to a 2…

Social Issues

Nebraska's Prison Overcrowding Emergency Now in Third Year

Nebraska is now in year three of a prison overcrowding emergency, according to the latest numbers released by the Nebraska Department of Correctional …

Health and Wellness

ND Groups Navigate Challenges to Expand Crime Victim Aid

Non-profits assisting North Dakota crime victims are trying to maintain services they've been building in recent years. As demand reaches pre-…

 

