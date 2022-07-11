Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio's Rare Second Primary

A rare August election is just a couple of weeks away, and Ohio voters are encouraged to cast their ballot early.



They'll select candidates for the Ohio House and Senate that they want to move on to November's general election. Because of ongoing litigation over redistricting, those state legislative races were not included in the May primary.



State Director for the group All Voting is Local Kayla Griffin said all the confusion at the time hindered turnout.



"We looked at the previous midterm elections for the last three to four years before cycles," said Griffin. "And this one was the lowest that we've seen. That means we're anticipating this August primary will be even lower because it is very hard to turn people out in August."



According to Griffin, early vote requests in the May 3 primary were down 40% compared with the 2018 election.



This week, early in-person voting at local boards of election runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Absentee voting by mail also is available and the deadline to request a ballot is July 30 at noon. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 1.



On August 2, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.



Many voting-rights groups pushed for the May primary to be delayed amid the redistricting drama.



After four sets of district maps were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court, Griffin said a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2 for legislative races using the third set of maps.



"So we will have these maps for the next couple of years," said Griffin. "And then we'll have to go back before our next census and reinstitute new maps in order to be in compliance with our constitution."



The Ohio Secretary of State's Office estimates the second primary will cost $20 million. Information for voters is available online at vote.ohio.gov.









During its next session, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider the legal validity of the "Independent State Legislature" theory. The case could cause a massive power shift in election administration.



Broadly, a ruling endorsing the theory could bar state courts from weighing in on federal election policy, including redistricting.



Ethan Herenstein, counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said a previous Supreme Court ruling also blocked federal courts from weighing in on partisan gerrymandering.



"So, in short," said Herenstein, "if the Supreme Court were to rule for the gerrymanderers in North Carolina, that may mean that state legislatures are free - when it comes to congressional elections - to gerrymander to their heart's delight and there will be no court available to stop them."



Proponents of the theory contend the constitution grants state legislatures broad authority to administer elections - although it also states that "the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations."



Herenstein explained that the principle wouldn't shield states from violating other federal election laws, and transgressions such as racial gerrymandering could still be prosecuted in federal court.



According to the Brennan Center, the theory was first formed in 2000 by then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Since then, Herenstein said it has moved from a fringe ideology to the center of American politics.



"The Independent State Legislature theory is an incredibly radical and unprecedented theory that would throw our elections into chaos," said Herenstein, "and it has been debunked from virtually every conceivable angle."



In a worst-case scenario, the Brennan Center reports legislatures could use the theory to refuse to certify election results and establish their own slate of presidential electors, a strategy virtually identical to a method President Donald Trump attempted to deploy to overturn the 2020 election.



The Supreme Court will likely issue a decision on the case next summer.







