Consumer Group Presses for Better Protections for Used Car Buyers

Consumer advocates are out to stop cars with unrepaired recall defects from winding up with new owners.
Federal law bans car dealers from selling unrepaired new cars and rental agencies from selling or renting them. Now consumer activists want the feds to forbid car dealers to sell at retail used cars with unrepaired safety recall defects.
The Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act would allow the feds to fine dealers that sell unrepaired recalled used cars, even if no one has suffered damages or been harmed.
Rosemary Shahan, president of the California based nonprofit Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, said these cars are ticking time bombs.
"In the case of the Takata airbags, they've killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more," said Shahan. "And as time goes on, and the vehicles get older, they're much more prone to having this problem."
Shahan singled out CarMax, the largest retailer of used vehicles in the nation, because they sell cars with unrepaired recalled safety defects, once they pass a 125-point safety inspection.
CarMax, in a statement, say they share "vehicle-specific open recall information in-store and online to ensure our customers know about open recalls prior to purchase" and say the current recall repair system requires manufacturers to pay for repairs at their dealerships, not via independent retailers who are their competitors.
Years ago, Shahan said, her group filed a complaint against CarMax with the Federal Trade Commission, but the FTC ruled they can keep advertising the cars as "safe" as long as they make the disclosure.
"It's very deceptive, especially when they're advertising that the vehicles have passed an inspection," said Shahan. "How could it possibly pass inspection, when it has unrepaired safety recall defects?"
Shahan encouraged all prospective car buyers to check the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website to find out whether the car is under recall, and if so, walk away.
The Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act was introduced last year but has not received a hearing or a vote.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Environmental Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
In the near future, Minnesota regulators will decide whether companies such as CenterPoint Energy can keep customer surcharges in place related to a 2021 winter storm. Watchdogs worry utilities are leaning too much on ratepayers for higher natural-gas prices.
get more stories like this via email
In February of 2021, Winter Storm Uri sent prices soaring, and utilities serving Minnesota incurred significant costs as a result. But the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota contends CenterPoint still made more than $1 billion in profits last year.
CUB's Senior Regulatory Advocate Brian Edstrom noted that the company benefited financially from a merger involving one of its affiliates, creating a tale of two economies.
"CenterPoint's shareholders did well," said Edstrom. "And their ratepayers did not do well."
He said there's nothing to suggest price gouging is happening. But CUB says as some customers fall behind on payments, state regulators should force the utilities to pick up at least some of the tab.
The company argues it did not receive windfall profits from the affiliate deal. And two administrative law judges have sided with the utilities, ahead of a final decision on the bill surcharge question.
Karlee Weinmann - research and communications manager for the Energy and Policy Institute - said while these companies did encounter sizable price costs, state findings show they didn't do enough to prepare for the situation.
She said it's worth noting CenterPoint's CEO took home $38 million in compensation last year.
"What we're seeing," said Weinmann, "is a real mismatch in what the experience is for the utility and its executives, and the customers it's supposed to serve."
She said she feels the pending outcome of the regulatory review is something the public should be watching closely.
"Especially at a time when we're seeing a lot of struggles among households, among business owners," said Weinmann. "This is just a pivitol place to be placing our attention."
Customers also are encouraged to offer feedback to the Public Utilities Commission before it makes its decision.
As hurricane season kicks into full gear, Pennsylvania officials are reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, and urging property owners to consider getting flood insurance to protect their homes.
get more stories like this via email
Hurricane Agnes was the costliest big storm to hit the United States at the time in 1972. It affected much of the East Coast, but Pennsylvania was hit the hardest, with more than 3,000 businesses and 68,000 homes destroyed.
Michael Humphreys, acting insurance commissioner for Pennsylvania, said natural disasters create hardship and stress for property owners left to deal with the aftermath.
"There are too many Pennsylvanians who have lost everything and didn't have flood insurance to help them rebuild," Humphreys recounted. "Even if your property is outside a federally designated Special Flood Hazard area, and you are not required to buy flood insurance by your mortgage lender, you should consider flood insurance. The risk of flooding doesn't go away just because you paid off your mortgage."
Just last summer, Tropical Storm Ida caused severe flooding damage throughout the Commonwealth, with cleanup costs estimated at $100 million. People looking to purchase a home or property should do their research before buying to determine if the area has had previous flooding.
Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said flooding continues to be the most common natural disaster experienced in the Commonwealth. He said over the past 28 years, 90% of flooding incidents in the state have occurred outside the Special Flood Hazard Zone, meaning places that have never seen flooding before.
"Please take the first step and at least inquire as to what a policy would cost," Padfield urged. "You may be surprised to how affordable a policy is, depending on your individual circumstances and the peace of mind it affords you and your family."
There is more information on the National Flood Insurance Program and other resources in the event of severe flooding on the state Insurance Department's website. In most cases, there is a 30-day waiting period after purchase before flood insurance policies become active.
Many recent Montana high school graduates are setting off on their own, meaning it's likely their first time being financially independent. A few tips could help them better manage their money.
Ally Haegele is the programs manager with Montana's Credit Unions for Community Development. She said first, young adults should understand their long-term financial goals.
Haegele said keeping the big picture in mind is an important way to draft a budget, but she also noted that people should give themselves grace.
"Not structuring a budget that it's so strict trying to achieve those big picture goals that you never go out to eat," said Haegele, "or you never let yourself get a coffee or whatever kind of indulgence you might allow yourself - especially as a young adult. Because then, they're just kind of setting themselves up to fail with the budget or be frustrated."
Haegele said people can download free budgeting apps to help guide them with their finances.
Jordyn Rogers is deputy director of the Great-Falls-based financial nonprofit Rural Dynamics. She said young people going on to higher education might have some additional considerations when it comes to saving money.
For instance, Rogers said, there are ways to save on textbooks.
"Consider renting textbooks for a fraction of the cost," said Rogers, "and you can even do that with e-books over a period of time that you have access to it."
For all young adults, Rogers said it's important to become creditworthy, since credit plays such a big role in people's finances later in life.
She said the easiest way to do this is through a credit card - keeping in mind that you have to be responsible and know your own habits.
"Buying a gas card that can report positively to the credit bureaus, because you pay it off every month," said Rogers, "is a great way to build your credit utilization and also pay for a cost that you know is going to be there."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Rural Dynamics, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Disabilities, Philanthropy, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.