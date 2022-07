Consumer Group Presses for Better Protections for Used Car Buyers

Consumer advocates are out to stop cars with unrepaired recall defects from winding up with new owners.



Federal law bans car dealers from selling unrepaired new cars and rental agencies from selling or renting them. Now consumer activists want the feds to forbid car dealers to sell at retail used cars with unrepaired safety recall defects.



The Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act would allow the feds to fine dealers that sell unrepaired recalled used cars, even if no one has suffered damages or been harmed.



Rosemary Shahan, president of the California based nonprofit Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, said these cars are ticking time bombs.



"In the case of the Takata airbags, they've killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more," said Shahan. "And as time goes on, and the vehicles get older, they're much more prone to having this problem."



Shahan singled out CarMax, the largest retailer of used vehicles in the nation, because they sell cars with unrepaired recalled safety defects, once they pass a 125-point safety inspection.



CarMax, in a statement, say they share "vehicle-specific open recall information in-store and online to ensure our customers know about open recalls prior to purchase" and say the current recall repair system requires manufacturers to pay for repairs at their dealerships, not via independent retailers who are their competitors.



Years ago, Shahan said, her group filed a complaint against CarMax with the Federal Trade Commission, but the FTC ruled they can keep advertising the cars as "safe" as long as they make the disclosure.



"It's very deceptive, especially when they're advertising that the vehicles have passed an inspection," said Shahan. "How could it possibly pass inspection, when it has unrepaired safety recall defects?"



Shahan encouraged all prospective car buyers to check the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website to find out whether the car is under recall, and if so, walk away.



The Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act was introduced last year but has not received a hearing or a vote.







Disclosure: Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Environmental Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: S.1835 - Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act the U.S. Congress 2022

Recalls Look-up by VIN - Vehicle Identification Number the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration 2022



get more stories like this via email



As hurricane season kicks into full gear, Pennsylvania officials are reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, and urging property owners to consider getting flood insurance to protect their homes.



Hurricane Agnes was the costliest big storm to hit the United States at the time in 1972. It affected much of the East Coast, but Pennsylvania was hit the hardest, with more than 3,000 businesses and 68,000 homes destroyed.



Michael Humphreys, acting insurance commissioner for Pennsylvania, said natural disasters create hardship and stress for property owners left to deal with the aftermath.



"There are too many Pennsylvanians who have lost everything and didn't have flood insurance to help them rebuild," Humphreys recounted. "Even if your property is outside a federally designated Special Flood Hazard area, and you are not required to buy flood insurance by your mortgage lender, you should consider flood insurance. The risk of flooding doesn't go away just because you paid off your mortgage."



Just last summer, Tropical Storm Ida caused severe flooding damage throughout the Commonwealth, with cleanup costs estimated at $100 million. People looking to purchase a home or property should do their research before buying to determine if the area has had previous flooding.



Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said flooding continues to be the most common natural disaster experienced in the Commonwealth. He said over the past 28 years, 90% of flooding incidents in the state have occurred outside the Special Flood Hazard Zone, meaning places that have never seen flooding before.



"Please take the first step and at least inquire as to what a policy would cost," Padfield urged. "You may be surprised to how affordable a policy is, depending on your individual circumstances and the peace of mind it affords you and your family."



There is more information on the National Flood Insurance Program and other resources in the event of severe flooding on the state Insurance Department's website. In most cases, there is a 30-day waiting period after purchase before flood insurance policies become active.



References: Flood insurance information Pa. Insurance Dept. 2022



get more stories like this via email