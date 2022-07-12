Wildfire Mitigation Increases Odds of Saving Colorado Homes

A changing climate is bringing longer and more severe drought and extreme heat to Colorado and other western states, and as a result, wildfire season is becoming a year-round phenomenon.
John Shaver, Colorado forester and wildfire mitigation specialist who works with ranchers and farmers on fire-mitigation practices, said reducing fuel stores -- trees, brush and other flammable materials -- will not stop a raging wildfire, but mitigation can ensure when the fire does get there, it won't be as intense.
"What we're trying to do is break up the connectivity of fuels," Shaver explained. "To hopefully decrease that fire activity around those areas, for safety of the landowners, and safety of fire personnel and first responders."
The number of acres burned in the United States is approximately 112% above the 10-year average, according to the June wildfire outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center. Last year, state lawmakers passed the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program, which provides funding for communities to take on mitigation projects.
While many private landowners are reluctant to cut down trees, Shaver noted thinning out forests which have become unnaturally dense can make them healthier. He encouraged anyone concerned about wildfire to contact their local fire department and Forest Service office to see what resources are available.
"Just because you meet with us doesn't mean you have to do anything," Shaver stressed. "But there's a lot of little simple spring-cleaning things you can do around your home that actually do make a large impact in increasing the possibility of your house surviving."
More and more homes have been lost to ember showers, especially in the wildland-urban interface, so steps such as hardening roofing materials can make a big difference.
Shaver suggested moving firewood 30 feet from the home, making sure gutters are clean, and staining decks every two years to lock in moisture can help. To pay for the work, he encouraged communities to work together to create mitigation plans.
"Having those Community Wildfire Protection Plans updated with the newest science, setting true priority areas where we want to treat," Shaver urged. "Being able to use that document for applying for grants for the fuels reduction, it makes their application a lot more competitive."
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has commissioned the Empire State Line, a $180 million power transmission line to increase transmission capacity and integrate more renewable energy into the state's electric grid.
When the new line is completed, the state predicts 70% of New York's electricity will come from renewable sources. It comes one week after the governor signed a package of legislation aimed at increasing climate-change awareness in construction.
Anne Reynolds, executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, thinks one bill in particular will be vital to the state meeting its carbon-neutral goal.
"The Building Code Council, which is a little-known state organization that establishes the building codes that apply for the whole state, is now allowed to consider climate change and greenhouse gas emissions as they're developing the building code," Reynolds explained. "They can also consider the entire life of the measures."
Another new law allows utilities to test and own geothermal systems in some communities. The building code bill saw some opposition, including from The Business Council of New York State. The group argued it is too broad in allowing the state to regulate the energy efficiency of products used in construction.
The new state laws come shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the case West Virginia v. EPA, limiting the federal agency's ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.
While Reynolds saw it as a setback to President Joe Biden's climate agenda, she feels New York State has already insulated itself from this ruling's effects.
"We already have our own air regulation. We have our own climate law. We have a very comprehensive climate plan that's still in draft form," Reynolds outlined. "New York is going to keep marching on towards climate action and be an environmental leader, like we have been since the beginning of the environmental movement."
A third piece of legislation allows workers to be paid the prevailing wage as long as the renewable-energy system they're installing generates more than one megawatt of power. The previous definition of a "covered" system was more than five megawatts.
A series of in-person hearings across the state in the coming weeks will give North Carolinians a chance for input on a proposal by Duke Energy to cut its carbon emissions.
The utility was tasked with developing the plan by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, under legislation passed last fall to increase renewable energy.
As CEO of the nonprofit advocacy group Good Solar, Ethan Blumenthal said he's disappointed that only one out of the four plans proposed by Duke reaches the goal of 70% carbon emission reductions by 2030.
"One plan goes to 2032, and two of them go out to 2034," said Blumenthal, "when every second that we're emitting carbon creates more impacts."
Supporters of the plans point out that all four options achieve the 2050 carbon neutrality goal and would boost development of solar and wind.
The hearings will be July 11 in Durham, the 12 in Wilmington, 27 in Asheville, and 28 in Charlotte. More information is on the North Carolina Utilities Commission website at 'ncuc.net.'
Policy Manager at CleanAIRE NC Joel Porter said environmental groups would like to see North Carolina join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would put a price on their carbon dioxide output.
"We believe that if they were to incorporate an actual carbon price in the carbon plan," said Porter, "they would come close to hitting their 2030 goal, just by the virtue of having to pay for the right to pollute."
Blumenthal added that stronger efforts to decarbonize will result in more clean and affordable energy for North Carolinians.
"And I think it's incredibly important from the clean energy economy perspective," said Blumenthal, "that North Carolina continues to show what can be done, particularly in the region."
North Carolina ranks fourth in the nation for solar power generation and third for installed solar. In 2020, 16% of the electricity generated in the state came from renewables, according to federal data.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was at the center of the Supreme Court's recent decision to curb the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
Morrisey brought the case against the agency, and the high court's decision has renewable-energy experts pointing to the federal tax code as a way to further shift the nation away from fossil fuels.
Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, said tax incentives for clean energy would be a promising path toward reducing emissions, but tax reform has been slow-moving.
"Incentives for fossil fuels have been on the books for more than 100 years, and remain in force," Wetstone pointed out.
The Supreme Court ruling has prompted lawmakers to take a closer look at climate-related legislation. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan would allot $300 billion in clean-energy tax credits over the next decade. Its opponents criticize the price tag.
Morgan King, climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said it is up to states now to take the lead in efforts to cut carbon emissions. But federal figures say West Virginia still gets 88% of its electricity from coal-burning power plants.
"If at the federal level we can't regulate those greenhouse gas emissions, it is going to be a tremendous challenge to meet those science-based targets," King acknowledged.
According to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, without drastic cuts in carbon emissions, the planet is on track to hit the 1.5 degree Celsius warming mark within the next two decades.