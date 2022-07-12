Tuesday, July 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2022
Play

A Massachusetts court rules in favor of early voting and vote-by-mail, New York takes swift action to tackle climate goals, and concerns linger about unemployment benefit cuts in Iowa.

2022Talks - July 12, 2022
Play

As President Biden departs for the Middle East, a poll finds a majority of Democrats want the party to nominate another candidate in 2024, and the FDA considers approving an over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

L.A. County Creates New Department of Youth Development

Play

Tuesday, July 12, 2022   

Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county, is revamping its approach to juvenile justice, launching a new Department of Youth Development, which will take a more supportive, less punitive approach.

The agency made its debut July 1, and aims to divert teens away from the justice system and toward social services.

Vincent Holmes, interim director of the Department, said more kids with low-level offenses will bypass the courts, incarceration and probation.

"Instead, you're going to be referred to a community-based organization that understands the dynamics and the culture of your community," Holmes explained. "That agency is going to engage with you and your family unit, to do an assessment and determine exactly what types of services you may need, what type of care plan needs to be created for you."

Youths may be offered counseling, or make amends via a restorative justice program. The county's previous diversion programs operated via a patchwork of agreements with local police agencies, serving just 700 youths last year, according to Holmes. But he pointed out about 85% of youth who are arrested in Los Angeles are accused of crimes making them eligible for diversion programs; about 6,500 a year as of 2018.

Holmes noted the first order of business is to expand the diversion program countywide. Part of the goal is to reduce the number of youths of color caught up in the juvenile justice system.

"We believe that's certainly one way that we'll be able to address the disparate, disproportionate representation that we see Black and brown young people in our justice system," Holmes contended.

A 2021 study from the Sentencing Project found Latino youth were 28% more likely than their white peers to be detained or committed to juvenile facilities, which is a big improvement over 2021, when Latino youths were incarcerated 80% more often than white youths.


get more stories like this via email
New York State has several new laws the governor says will accelerate progress on achieving a net-zero-emission electrical grid by 2040. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NYS Swift to Tackle Climate Goals

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has commissioned the Empire State Line, a $180 million power transmission line to increase transmission capacity and …

Social Issues

Coalition Calls for Free School Meals to Avoid Child Hunger Cliff

Much like textbooks and transportation, a healthy lunch is a vital part of a child's school day and can help achieve educational success. Since …

Health and Wellness

Certain Abortion Restrictions Lifted in MN

Minnesota's status as a "safe-haven" state was enhanced Monday after a court ruling lifted several abortion restrictions. The procedure remained …

Promote the Vote 2022 announced Monday it has collected nearly 670,000 signatures to get its amendment on the ballot. (Promote the Vote)

Social Issues

MI Voting, Reproductive Freedom Ballot Campaigns Submit Signatures

Two constitutional amendment campaigns submitted signatures Monday to qualify to appear on the November ballot, one called "Promote the Vote 2022" …

Social Issues

Concerns Linger About IA's Unemployment Cuts

Summer construction season is in full swing, and labor leaders in Iowa worry how seasonal workers will be affected down the road by changes to the …

Colorado communities can apply for state and federal funding to help reduce fuels that feed wildfires. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wildfire Mitigation Increases Odds of Saving Colorado Homes

A changing climate is bringing longer and more severe drought and extreme heat to Colorado and other western states, and as a result, wildfire season …

Social Issues

Used Wheelchairs, Assistive Equipment Find New Life in Eastern KY Shop

In Hazard, Kentucky, volunteers are refurbishing used wheelchairs and other assistive equipment, and giving them to community members for free…

Social Issues

Expert: Supreme Court Case Could Impact Wisconsin Elections Commission

In its next session, the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh a congressional gerrymandering case from North Carolina, and the court's ruling could have a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021