Wednesday, July 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2022
Play

WI election officials reject new absentee-voting rules; EPA sued for CO smog-reduction plan with fracking loophole; NH grants to make communities more "livable.

2022Talks - July 14, 2022
Play

Congressional leaders respond to the latest inflation numbers, the January 6th Committee is talking to the Justice Department about false electors, and President Biden pledges his commitment to Israel's security.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty; Black property owners learn what's "rightfully yours" is an uphill battle over time; rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
SD Group: No Gold Rush in Black Hills, Please

Play

Wednesday, July 13, 2022   

Public comments are being accepted for a proposed project in the Black Hills National Forest that would involve exploratory drilling for gold. Some safeguards have been added to the plan, but opponents still have concerns.

Minnesota-based F-3 Gold has been pursuing the project in western South Dakota and wants to drill along three acres near Pactola Reservoir.

Lilias Jarding, executive director of the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, said her group worries it would move beyond the exploratory phase and pollute the water supply for Rapid City and tribal communities.

"If we got to the point where there was gold mining," she said, "the big concerns are arsenic, mercury and cyanide, which is used for processing the gold."

Despite its history with the industry, there's currently only one active gold mine in the Black Hills. Jarding said it's important to preserve the popular tourist area and not disrupt its economic impact. The U.S. Forest Service has given initial approval to a draft plan, but added provisions to protect resources. The company touts a "higher standard for sustainable exploration."

Despite any assurances, Jarding thinks anyone who loves the Black Hills should not endorse this kind of work on the landscape, even if it starts as something small.

"It's not reflective of reality," she said, "which is that any mining is destructive."

There are other proposals for the area, including another planned drilling project farther north of the reservoir. As for the F-3 plan, comments can be submitted online by Aug. 23. After that, federal officials are expected to make their final decision.


