West Virginians Say Uber's 'Gig Economy' Has Downsides

Thousands of leaked documents shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have revealed questionable tactics deployed across the globe by ride-sharing company Uber from 2013 to 2017.



Critics of Uber say the company has deployed similar tactics at home, which ultimately have left more West Virginians without reliable transportation.



Mike Pushkin, D-Charleston, state Democratic Party chair and a cabdriver, has worked in the past to help regulate ride-sharing services in the Mountain State. He said Uber flooded the market initially when it began operating services in 2017, bringing in many new drivers from other states.



"And it's great for the customer at that point, because a ride is literally five minutes away at any time," Pushkin acknowledged. "But once they are settled into an area, the drivers disappear."



The tactics in the leaks include cozy relationships with politicians, encouraging violence with cabdrivers, and drumming up fake academic research about its economic model. Uber countered in an online statement it has hired a new CEO who was tasked with transforming how the company operates, and Uber is a different company today.



Pushkin noted he is not surprised the leaked documents revealed a company that allegedly disregarded the law.



"The news that's come out recently about Uber shouldn't be a big surprise to anyone who has followed that company for any amount of time," Pushkin asserted. "They've always been involved in those sorts of business practices."



He believes residents are now worse off when it comes to choices for transportation.



"And if you ask people in West Virginia now, they have less options now since Uber's been here," Pushkin contended.



According to the Pew Research Center, in 2021, 16% of Americans reported earning money through an online gig platform, including driving for ride-hailing apps such as Uber. According to Pew, people younger than 30 and Hispanic adults are most likely to rely on gig work.



Summer construction season is in full swing, and labor leaders in Iowa worry how seasonal workers will be affected down the road by changes to the state's unemployment rules. And those aren't their only concerns.



Iowa implemented a law on July 1, which cuts jobless benefits from 26 weeks down to 16. And there is now a shorter window for when a recipient must accept a lower-paying job.



Pete Hird, secretary/treasurer of the Iowa Federation of Labor/AFL-CIO, said a person who does road work or other forms of construction will be shortchanged during an early- or late-winter season.



"The worker doesn't have any control of these situations," Hird pointed out. "They spent their whole life learning to do one trade, and then all of a sudden, the weather turns around and kind of messes that all up."



Supporters of the changes, including Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, argued the move is a form of encouragement amid the state's workforce shortage. Despite challenges in filling open positions, Iowa's labor participation rate is near 68%, which is above the national average.



Hird noted his organization also is concerned about how Iowa modified language dealing with employee misconduct. He contended it opens the door to people being denied benefits without much recourse.



"We're really worried it's just gonna lead to further legal fights for people," Hird stressed. "The average person doesn't have an attorney on hand like an employer does. "



Groups opposed to the changes acknowledged there is not much opportunity in the near future to reverse them with Republicans in firm control of state government. In the meantime, Hird added they are doing their best to educate workers.



Democratic leaders have argued other remedies, such as raising Iowa's minimum wage, would move the needle in fixing the workforce shortage problem.



Workers at a hospital on the Oregon coast are citing a victory in contract negotiations with their employer.



More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City will receive raises averaging 10% over the first year of their new contract. Brittany King, a CT special imaging technologist at the hospital, said many workers have been struggling to afford living in the community, and this raise makes the hospital's wages competitive with the local job market.



"There are a lot of members," she said, "that told me specifically that, 'I think this is a wage that I can live with, that means I don't have to leave Samaritan.'"



King said workers have dealt with a number of tragedies in recent years, including the pandemic and 2020 wildfires. Their new contract also expands education funding.



Rachel Eggleton, a certified nursing assistant at the hospital, said workers rallied over Memorial Day weekend when contract negotiations stalled and the community members showed their support.



"Once they saw us out in the rain rallying," she said, "they realized, 'OK, maybe there's something wrong. Maybe we need to help out our health-care workers, because they've been there through thick and thin for the entire pandemic, regardless of whatever's happening.' We still provided the care that they needed."



Eggleton said this support has been key.



"Getting everybody involved and getting the community involved," she said, "it will always bring us better things."



