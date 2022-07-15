Friday, July 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2022
Play

Foreclosure prevention advocates seek to address Minnesota's racial housing gap, a Missouri group warns rental units are becoming unaffordable, and will MAGA election deniers upend the midterm elections?

2022Talks - July 15, 2022
Play

A Senate bill allowing abortion patients to cross state lines stalls, experts say the end of Roe could affect other precedents, and a House bill would monitor white supremacy in the military and police forces.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MO Group Warns of Rental Units Losing Affordability Requirements

Play

Friday, July 15, 2022   

In the next five years, roughly 8,000 affordable housing units in Missouri may no longer be affordable.

The state's Low Income Housing Tax Credit program gives incentives to developers to build new housing for low-income families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

Units are required to remain affordable for 30 years, after which developers have options. They can keep the rent low, raise it to market value or sell the property.

Wayne Crawford, executive director of the Missouri Inclusive Housing Development Project, known as "Mo-Housing," said it can mean renters who rely on those units will have to pick up and find somewhere new to live.

"If nothing changes, in the next 10 years, you're going to have a projected loss of 19,260 properties that are going to go out of the affordable housing market," Crawford projected. "That's 19,260 people and/or families that are going to lose their homes."

Crawford contended a dialogue is needed between the affordable housing development community, the developers who use the tax credits, the Missouri Housing Development Commission, community leaders and legislators, to keep successful renters from possibly becoming homeless. In Missouri, there is already a shortage of more than 120,000 affordable homes.

Crawford added the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit has proven to be a successful program, but he pointed out unless steps are taken now, many of the renters who benefit from it will be at risk again.

"When the home you have been successfully living in for decades is sold, or your rent triples due to fair market values, we are throwing people who have developed a successful life back on the streets," Crawford stated. "These people do not have the necessary advocates and lawyers to understand their rights. They simply leave."

Some 65% of extremely low-income Missourians pay more than half their income on rent, and more than a quarter of Missourians with disabilities have incomes below the federal poverty line.


get more stories like this via email
Visitors at the Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware, Ohio learn how agro-forestry, cover crops, pasture-raised livestock and soil health practices can help end the climate crisis. (Raul Castro-Dean)


Environment

Tours Put Sustainable Farming Methods on Display

Some farmers in the region are taking time, even during the busy growing season, to give people a firsthand look at what sustainable agriculture is …

Social Issues

East Buffalo Tops Store Reopens Amid Neighborhood Ambivalence

The Tops supermarket in Buffalo, where a racially-motivated gunman killed 10 people and injured three, has reopened today, almost two months since …

Social Issues

Report: IN Ranks Third in Nation for Black Homicide Victimization Rate

More than 200 Black Hoosiers lost their lives to homicide in 2019, and a new report reveals the state has one of the highest overall rates of Black …

If passed by Congress, legislation to recognize "downwinders" exposed to radiation in New Mexico would provide $50,000 lump-sum payouts and medical benefits. (nuclearactive.org)

Environment

NM "Downwinders" Continue Fight for Radiation Exposure Relief

A New Mexico group seeking financial compensation for those suffering negative health effects from the 1945 Trinity atomic bomb tests has two more yea…

Social Issues

Eugene Mural Brings New Attention to Native Oregon Plants

A new mural in Eugene depicts Kalapuya people harvesting native plants and preparing them as food and medicine. It is part of a larger project to …

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, roughly one in five of all abortions performed in Illinois in 2020 was for a patient from out of state. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Planned Parenthood of IL, WI Partner to Bolster Abortion Access

Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites. Abortion in Wisconsin was functionally …

Social Issues

Groups Call for Water Infrastructure Testing in IL Prisons

After reports of water contamination in Illinois prisons, groups are calling on the state to conduct a top-down review of the water and sewer systems …

Social Issues

Will MAGA Election Deniers Upend Midterms?

The midterm election on Nov. 8 will be a referendum on President Joe Biden and Democrats, but also a preview of what could happen at polling places …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021