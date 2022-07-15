Planned Parenthood of IL, WI Partner to Bolster Abortion Access

Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites.



Abortion in Wisconsin was functionally banned after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case guaranteeing access to abortions.



Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the new partnership will increase services at the state's Waukegan clinic, just across the Wisconsin-Illinois border, south of Kenosha.



"Abortion providers from Wisconsin now travel to Illinois several days a week to expand access to care at our Waukegan health center," Welch explained. "We opened the Waukegan health center in 2020 in anticipation of this moment."



The legality of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban is currently a matter of dispute, and the state's Democratic Attorney General has filed a lawsuit to strike down the pre-Civil War measure. Even if its enforceability is questionable, the threat of legal action pushed Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to discontinue providing abortion care at its clinics.



Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said the organization will continue to offer non-abortion-related reproductive health care. She added support is available for anyone who needs help getting to the Waukegan clinic.



"We have also added patient navigators who can work with patients one-on-one and offer additional travel and financial support," Atkinson outlined. "We really want to remove those barriers for people, as much as we're able."



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in 2020, Illinois clinics performed roughly 530 abortions for Wisconsin patients, out of the nearly 9,700 total abortions performed for out-of-state residents.



Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said demand has exploded since Roe's fall.



"Patients from Wisconsin traveling to our health centers across the state in Illinois for abortion has increased 10 times versus the pre-June average," Schultz reported. "We expect to see this need continue to expand."



Before the Supreme Court's ruling, the number of out-of-state abortions Illinois clinics provided had steadily grown over the years. In 1995, the state performed about 3,600 abortions for out-of-state patients, roughly 63% below the number provided in 2020.



The Conversation/Tennessee News Service Collaboration.



Tennessee's trigger ban on abortion is slated to go into effect next month, and some experts say the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade could pave the way for more women to be prosecuted for conduct during pregnancy.



University of Tennessee law professor Wendy Bach said state judges previously have used a so-called "fetal assault" law to jail a pregnant person on probation if a court has evidence that they're using drugs. Bach predicted that the Supreme Court decision opens the doors to state legislatures passing more laws that punish pregnant people, instead of providing help and treatment.



"There's a woman who was charged for criminal conduct for falling down a fight of stairs," she said, "so the range of conduct that we are talking about, that prosecutors have decided to charge is significant."



Bach said the fetal assault statute was not renewed by the Legislature in 2016 and is no longer law. However, she said Tennessee prosecuted and jailed about 120 women between 2014 and 2016 for potentially harming the fetuses they carried by taking narcotics. That's despite recommendations from the American Medical Association and other groups to create specialized drug-treatment programs during pregnancy rather than incarceration.



Bach said she also is concerned that abortion bans could dissuade people, especially those in Black and Brown communities, from disclosing information to their doctors - or avoiding medical care altogether.



"So, virtually every criminal court file I looked at documenting the fetal assault prosecutions contained information discovered in the medical setting," she said, "statements women made to their doctors, which their doctors really, really need to know."



Bach pointed out that a statewide lack of resources for people with substance-use disorders ultimately led to the end of the fetal assault law.



"We have very, very, very few beds to actually care for folks, so I think some of the legislators felt that it wasn't fair to criminalize the conduct if we couldn't provide the care," she said. "And also, some data that came out around women disengaging from care because of the fetal assault law."



She added that states such as Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin have authorized involuntary commitment, either in medical facilities or jail, of people who use drugs or alcohol during pregnancy.





This story was produced with original reporting from Wendy Bach for The Conversation. Find the original article here.





Minnesota's status as a "safe-haven" state was enhanced Monday after a court ruling lifted several abortion restrictions.



The procedure remained legal in Minnesota in spite of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn federal protections, but the state still had a number of requirements, including a 24-hour waiting period.



A Ramsey County judge said such rules violated the state's constitution.



Shayla Walker, executive director of the abortion rights group Our Justice, which was involved in bringing the case forward, called the decision a victory for anyone seeking this type of care.



"It comes at a time when Minnesota's protections for abortion are essential for people traveling as far as Texas and Missouri to get abortion care here," Walker pointed out.



Another requirement struck down involved both parents having to be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Opponents were quick to criticize the decision, including the group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. It called the judge's ruling extreme, while arguing the laws were common-sense measures.



Megan Peterson, executive director of the nonprofit Gender Justice, said the ruling aligns with the idea it is not enough just to allow this type of care.



"The court held that the Minnesota constitution protects not just the fundamental right to choose abortion, but also the fundamental right to access abortion care," Peterson explained.



The fallout from the ruling is spilling over into the race for Minnesota Attorney General. Republican candidate Jim Schultz urged DFL incumbent Keith Ellison to defend the state's law. Ellison, who was not in support of the restrictions, acknowledged his duties in that regard. He said he'll review the ruling as part of a 60-day window to file an appeal.



