Monday, July 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 18, 2022
Ohio marks 4 years since the last execution with 'Day of Hope; 'NY law regulates Predatory immigrant bond companies; farmers' advocates say fertilizer industry at odds over prices.

2022Talks - July 18, 2022
Texas lawmakers release new details on the Uvalde shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman faces sentencing, and President Biden speaks at a Saudi summit while U.S. gas prices are dropping.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Environment    News
FL Research Tracks Impact of Drought, Sea-Level Rise on Forage Fish

Monday, July 18, 2022   

Preliminary research shows less fresh water and higher sea levels could be changing the forage fish in Florida's famed Apalachicola Bay and the fisheries that depend on them.

University of Central Florida biology graduate student Kira Allen won a $15,000 fellowship from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to research food web models.

Allen looked at how drought and reduced river flow affects prey fish, such as anchovies, pinfish and menhaden. She said the study also simulates the potential future impacts on predator species - like speckled sea trout and Spanish mackerel.

"The freshwater reduction and sea level rise result in a pretty big increase in salinity in the bay," said Allen. "And a lot of the fish that live in the bay prefer the lower salinities, we're seeing pretty heavy predictive declines in their population."

Allen said she hopes her findings will spark a new food web model for the Apalachicola Bay Estuary that could address environmental impacts on individual forage fish species.

Florida's fisheries managers face many challenges keeping estuaries healthy to support recreational and commercial fishing, as well as ecotourism.

The Forage Fish Research program is supported by a coalition that includes The Pew Charitable Trusts. Justin Grubich, a fisheries scientist with Pew, said the partner organizations came together about six years ago to help improve ecosystem approaches in state fisheries management.

"The idea was to look at how we can advance sort of ecosystem-based approaches to our fisheries management," said Grubich, "because we know in Florida recreational fisheries are a $12 billion industry. "

Grubich said after realizing they could tap a treasure trove of graduate students to advance the research, the coalition - including the International Game Fish Association - has been awarding fellowships to help inform future fisheries management.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.




The economic gains made through 2021 were not shared equally across racial groups. Women of color continue to have trouble paying for such necessities as food and housing, and many say they'll have trouble repaying student loans. (Black Queen Design/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Black Women Face Higher Student-Debt Burden in Pandemic

COVID-19 has touched just about every facet of life, and a new report from the Center for Responsible Lending says women repaying student loans have …

Environment

Climate Change, Extreme Temps Affect NC Black-Owned Small Businesses

A new Pew Research poll finds Americans are split on how to tackle climate change. In North Carolina, small Black-owned businesses say they're …

Social Issues

Ohioans Mark 4 Years Since Last Execution with 'Day of Hope'

Ohio's last execution was four years ago today, and advocates for ending the death penalty are hopeful it remains the last. At noon, people at …

The Monterey Bay Aquarium hosts an event today (Monday) as part of Latino Conservation Week, one of dozens of activities planned statewide. (Fastily/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

9th Annual Latino Conservation Week Kicks Off Today

This week is a great chance to enjoy the great outdoors - with more than fifty free events, up and down the state of California, as part of Latino …

Social Issues

Oakland Nonprofit Fills Community Fridges to Combat Hunger

Local nonprofits in the Bay Area are tackling hunger in low-income neighborhoods by stocking corner stores and "community fridges" around town with fr…

Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that already were high, made scarce supplies rarer still and squeezed farmers domestically and around the world. But farmer advocates also point to market concentration. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Farmers' Advocates, Fertilizer Industry at Odds Over Prices

Claire Carlson for the Daily Yonder Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration The f…

Environment

Courts Asked to Block Oil and Gas Leases Over Health, Climate

A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states…

Social Issues

NY Law Regulates ‘Predatory’ Immigrant Bond Companies

A new law in New York State is expected to keep for-profit lenders from taking advantage of immigrants in detention facilities. Some people in the …

 

