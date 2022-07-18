Monday, July 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 18, 2022
Play

Ohio marks 4 years since the last execution with 'Day of Hope; 'NY law regulates Predatory immigrant bond companies; farmers' advocates say fertilizer industry at odds over prices.

2022Talks - July 18, 2022
Play

Texas lawmakers release new details on the Uvalde shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman faces sentencing, and President Biden speaks at a Saudi summit while U.S. gas prices are dropping.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

9th Annual Latino Conservation Week Kicks Off Today

Play

Monday, July 18, 2022   

This week is a great chance to enjoy the great outdoors - with more than fifty free events, up and down the state of California, as part of Latino Conservation Week.

People can go paddle boarding, hiking, take nature walks, attend film screenings and more.

Juan Rosas is a conservation program associate with the Hispanic Access Foundation - which organizes the event with the help of dozens of community, non-profit, faith-based, and government organizations and agencies.

He said the program dispels the misconception that Latinos don't care about the outdoors.

"A lot of the Latino community do live in nature-deprived areas," said Rosas. "So, to be able to take them hiking and fishing, camping - have virtual events, webinars, educational resources that they can firsthand experience - is the goal of Latino Conservation Week."

An event on Saturday, July 23 will promote the proposed Western Riverside County National Wildlife Refuge.

Rep. Ken Calvert - R-Corona - and Rep. Mark Takano - D-Riverside - recently reintroduced a bill in Congress to officially create the new urban refuge. They say the idea is to improve access to nature for millions of people living in Southern California.

Find out more about all the events online at 'LatinoConservationWeek.com.'

This year's event slogan is "Disfrutando y Conservando Nuestra Tierra,"which means "Enjoying and Conserving Our Land." According to Rosas, this annual event has really caught on, growing significantly over the years.

"It started in 2014 with nine events," said Rosas. "And this year, in year nine, it looks like we're just nearing 200 events that are going on, all around the United States. So, we're so excited."

Many of the events touch on environmental justice themes, since so many Latinos in California labor in manufacturing and agriculture - industries that often pollute the air and water in nearby communities.




Disclosure: Hispanic Access Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Education, Environment, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The economic gains made through 2021 were not shared equally across racial groups. Women of color continue to have trouble paying for such necessities as food and housing, and many say they'll have trouble repaying student loans. (Black Queen Design/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Black Women Face Higher Student-Debt Burden in Pandemic

COVID-19 has touched just about every facet of life, and a new report from the Center for Responsible Lending says women repaying student loans have …

Environment

Climate Change, Extreme Temps Affect NC Black-Owned Small Businesses

A new Pew Research poll finds Americans are split on how to tackle climate change. In North Carolina, small Black-owned businesses say they're …

Social Issues

Ohioans Mark 4 Years Since Last Execution with 'Day of Hope'

Ohio's last execution was four years ago today, and advocates for ending the death penalty are hopeful it remains the last. At noon, people at …

Florida Forage Fish Research program fellow Kira Allen, from the University of Central Florida, explains her ecosystem model that explores the effects of climate change on Apalachicola Bay food webs. (Justin Grubich)

Environment

FL Research Tracks Impact of Drought, Sea-Level Rise on Forage Fish

Preliminary research shows less fresh water and higher sea levels could be changing the forage fish in Florida's famed Apalachicola Bay and the fisher…

Social Issues

Oakland Nonprofit Fills Community Fridges to Combat Hunger

Local nonprofits in the Bay Area are tackling hunger in low-income neighborhoods by stocking corner stores and "community fridges" around town with fr…

Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that already were high, made scarce supplies rarer still and squeezed farmers domestically and around the world. But farmer advocates also point to market concentration. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Farmers' Advocates, Fertilizer Industry at Odds Over Prices

Claire Carlson for the Daily Yonder Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration The f…

Environment

Courts Asked to Block Oil and Gas Leases Over Health, Climate

A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states…

Social Issues

NY Law Regulates ‘Predatory’ Immigrant Bond Companies

A new law in New York State is expected to keep for-profit lenders from taking advantage of immigrants in detention facilities. Some people in the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021