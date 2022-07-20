MN Farmer to Congress: Protect Small Producers, Food Security

A U.S. House subcommittee held a hearing Tuesday highlighting the threat climate change poses to the world's food supply, and how farmers can be assisted in adopting solutions.
Testimony included input from a Minnesota farmer.
Bonnie Haugen, who has a dairy operation in Fillmore County, touted her farm's regenerative practices, including rotational grazing. She noted it can keep soil from eroding.
Haugen urged Congress to expand funding for programs which would incentivize farmers to implement climate-friendly practices and limit the presence of Confined Animal Feeding Operations.
"Please remember that big CAFO dairies are not the same as ours," Haugen explained. "They're like big-box stores, similar to a Walmart building in the middle of one of our small towns."
She and other witnesses argued corporate farms greatly contribute to harmful emissions from agriculture, which ultimately result in more extreme weather events, disrupting the growing and delivery of food. Republican committee members argued higher gas prices are a bigger threat to agriculture right now, along with regulations under the Biden administration.
Sarah Goldman, policy organizer for the Land Stewardship Project, said Haugen's testimony accurately captured the challenges farmers face in helping to reduce the impact of climate change as try to they maintain a healthy food supply.
"Supporting family farms is really a way to counterbalance some of those pressures that we've seen," Goldman contended.
Goldman added market concentration forces too many family farms out of business, and thinks there are not enough conservation resources to keep their land resilient and profitable.
"There's some great programs that are out there to support farmers doing regenerative, sustainable agriculture," Goldman acknowledged. "But there isn't enough funding."
Last year, the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy reported 67% of farmers who applied to programs in the last decade were rejected, partly due to a lack of funding.
Goldman stressed she hopes the next Farm Bill will contain some solutions. It is due for reauthorization next year.
Some farmers in the region are taking time, even during the busy growing season, to give people a firsthand look at what sustainable agriculture is all about.
The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's Farm Tour and Workshop series showcases regenerative grazing, organic grain transitioning, winter high-tunnel produce growing, and many other techniques.
August Taylor, communications and outreach associate for the Association, said they are also highlighting the work of farmers of color.
"I hear a lot from people that they want to connect more with farmers of color," Taylor noted. "This allows people of various backgrounds to see firsthand farms stewarded by farmers of color. It's really powerful to people to actually go meet the person, on their farm."
Events include tours of an urban farm in Mansfield, a mixed-vegetable family farm near Dayton and September's Black Farming Conference in Yellow Springs. Tours and workshops run through the end of the year in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Learn more and register for events at oeffa.org.
While the series offers growers and producers the chance to learn tricks of the trade from others in the business, Taylor pointed out interested "foodies" and families are also encouraged to attend.
"Being able to tour a farm is really an experience that transcends age, because there's always something to notice on a farm," Taylor pointed out. "An adult might notice different crop systems, but a child might notice different varieties of flowers in their pasture."
Taylor added today, they are featuring a tour of a rural elementary school garden in Amesville, to show people how to start a kid-friendly garden in their own community.
From extreme drought to wet springs, Minnesota farmers are seeing firsthand the impact of climate change. To help address the growing threat, a new funding opportunity aims to give producers more tools to protect natural resources.
The McKnight Foundation is giving the state $100,000 to bolster its Water Quality Certification Program. It means adding a Climate Smart component, where current enrollees receive funds to assess and apply practices to make their land more resilient.
State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said in the broader climate-change fight, Minnesota farmers are on the frontlines.
"What we've had in the last couple of years," said Petersen, "2019 we had the wettest year on record. 2021, we had the worst drought we've had since 1988. We had the worst week of drought we've ever had in August of 2021."
He said producers can be part of the solution through practices like grazing livestock or improved management of nitrogen fertilizer.
As for measuring the certification program, Petersen said they're approaching one million enrolled acres. He acknowledged they could be moving faster, but said demand is still promising.
Brad Jordahl Redlin - the manager of the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program - said competition for conservation aid is fierce, and their initiative fills some of those gaps.
He noted an official works closely with a farmer in assessing their operations. He likened it to an energy audit of someone's home.
"'Those windows are particularly leaky, but we love the insulation above the garage,' said Redlin. "We kind of do that for our Climate Smart farm endorsement. 'You have an opportunity here on this corner section to maybe do some no-till, or do some perennial plantings on a border.'"
In southern Minnesota, farmer Ron Frank has been doing conservation work on his land for several years. But he said the certification program pushes these efforts even further.
"The program has helped me get a little deeper into the cover crops and those kinds of things," said Frank.
Climate Smart participants can receive a minimum of $1,000 a year for up to five years. It's now the fifth endorsement water quality program enrollees can receive.
From the Frosted Elfin Butterfly to the Rusty Batch Bumble Bee, vital links of Ohio's ecosystem are in trouble.
This is Pollinator Week, bringing awareness to the crucial role of pollinators in our ecosystem and the challenges many of them face.
Marci Lininger, director of the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative, explained roughly 40% of the world's pollinators are at risk of extinction or decline. She said several challenges are putting pressure on pollinator populations, including habitat loss.
"Infrastructure, we're constantly building, we're constantly growing," Lininger outlined. "You can also look at the use of herbicides and pesticides. Different things like roads, increased traffic, climate change. So, all those things kind-of factor together."
More than 75% of all flowering plants need help with pollination. Ohioans are encouraged to help support pollinators by providing organic habitat, like planting wildflowers on their property, or getting involved in Pollinator Week activities. Learn more online at ohiopollinator.org.
Pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food, Lininger noted, which makes them essential to healthy food systems.
"Without pollinators, we're going to see changes in prices of the things that we want to eat," Lininger pointed out. "We're going to see changes in availability in the foods that we want to eat. If you're a vegetarian, that's super important, but even if you're a meat-eater, what do the cows eat? There are certain native grasses that cattle eat."
The Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative partners with organizations and groups to get the word out about the importance of pollinators. It also provides guidance and technical assistance for restoration events and other projects supporting pollinator conservation.