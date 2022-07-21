NYC Subway Aims for Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities

New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%, are disability accessible.



It is slated to change as part of a class-action settlement. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said, as part of its next round of capital improvements, all remaining subway stations will be made accessible for people with disabilities.



Jeff Peters, director of communications at the Center for Independence of the Disabled in New York, feels it is a major step forward, despite the lengthy timeline.



"The fact that it is a long time frame is not the greatest thing in the world," Peters acknowledged. "Of course, we'd all love to see this be done in a faster manner. But this is now the first time that they've actually mandated that there is a date, and there is money set aside for this."



The MTA is aiming for 81 stations to be made accessible by 2025, with improvements to a second round of 85 stations 10 years after. In the two decades afterward, 180 stations will be made accessible by 2055.



According to the New York City Department of Health, more than more than three million people in the city live with a disability.



Peters believes it should not signal the end of disability-access improvements for mass transit, rather, it is a new beginning with plenty of work ahead. He added the changes to be made do not start with construction plans, but with better education about what 'disability access' means.



"When we educate people about what needs to be done, they understand a little bit more," Peters explained. "Sometimes we'll hear, 'I never thought of it like that.' Or, 'I didn't see it this way, thanks for bringing it to my attention.' Sometimes, people just need to see how things will affect other people."



Greater awareness can help elected officials and everyday citizens comprehend the necessity of elevator and escalator access at subway platforms, and for functioning tactile strips to alert blind people of their location on a station's platform. Peters emphasized once others know this, it will underscore the importance of these improvements.



Advocates for people with disabilities are urging the Massachusetts General Court to pass what is known as the Wheelchair Warranty bill, to improve the repair process for those who rely on wheelchairs.



Two large corporations provide most of the country's wheelchairs, and groups say the lack of competition leads to longer wait times for repairs. The bill would shorten the time manufacturers have to assess faulty chairs and offer loaners, and require them to keep adequate parts on hand.



Rich Levasseur, a power-chair user in Tewksbury, said people in wheelchairs often need to constantly reposition themselves so as not to exacerbate medical conditions.



"Long repair times mean worsening health conditions," Levasseur explained. "In my case, I can develop sores which can become infected and become pressure wounds."



The bill would extend the minimum warranty period to two years, and include what is called a "reasonable right to repair," meaning wheelchair users can attempt to make fixes themselves without voiding the warranty. Levasseur pointed to a time when a loose battery cable was causing his chair to start and stop intermittently, and said he could not have waited for the manufacturer.



Ellen Leigh, a power wheelchair user in Arlington, said it is not a recent supply chain issue. She pointed out whenever she has needed repairs -- from replacing tires to motors -- it has always taken months and included delays and mistakes. She pointed to simple repairs, such as replacing a bolt which fell out of her headrest. It took about three months to fix.



"In the meantime, I could not use this head/neck cushion," Leigh recounted. "This lack of support caused increased pain and fatigue. This wastes time and resources, and most importantly, leaves someone like me with a faulty or inoperable and potentially dangerous wheelchair."



Sen. John Cronin, D-Worcester, a sponsor of the bill, said it aims to level the playing field between wheelchair users and the companies controlling the supply: Numotion and National Seating and Mobility.



"It's important that our elected representatives hear the voices of people who have been overlooked and marginalized," Cronin contended. "That includes consumers who have little or no bargaining power or choice."



With only about a month left in the legislative session, advocates stressed the General Court needs to start advancing the bill. It is in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.



