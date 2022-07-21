Long Lines, Empty Shelves: Ohio's Hunger Response Network is Hurting

New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio's hunger-fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges.



At the Southeast Ohio Foodbank in Logan, Director Rose Frech said with inventory at about 15% of capacity, they're struggling with severe food shortages. That's forced them to make difficult decisions, she said, such as canceling direct mobile food distributions.



"The real heartbreak is people came to rely on us for food for their families," said Frech. "To no longer be available to those folks in need - it's just frankly devastating."



CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank Tommie Harner said at the same time, there's been a spike in the number of people in need of food assistance.



"Many of them are struggling with rising inflation, the cost of fuel, the increased cost of food," said Harner. "And you go to the grocery store and many of the items are not available."



Ohio has nearly $2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds remaining. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks asked for $183 million, including $50 million for emergency food purchases, but the Legislature recessed for summer without fulfilling the request.



Harner explained that a lack of product availability, price increases and higher transportation costs are putting the squeeze on federal commodities.



"Just in the last six months, we've had 48 loads of USDA foods that have canceled," said Harner. "And many times that USDA food is our protein items."



Local food donations are also down, but Frech noted that private donors can only do so much.



"There are a lot of really generous people who care deeply about the community," said Frech. "But there's just not the same kind of wealth that you would see in other areas. So we're never going to be able to fundraise our way out of a situation like this."







An organization in rural Missouri is getting a funding boost to empower workers at meat-processing plants, especially immigrants and refugees, and help them advocate for themselves.



The Rural Community Workers Alliance, (RCWA) based in Milan near the Smithfield plant, said it will use a new Rapid Response grant from the HEAL Food Alliance to organize workers, make sure they know their rights in the workplace and advocate for policies that hold companies accountable.



Axel Fuentes, executive director of the RCWA said ironically, many food industry workers struggle to afford to feed their own families.



"Even when you hear the companies, they say, 'Well, we pay high rates.' It's not always the case, because in many cases, also they use a lot of contractors," Fuentes explained. "Those contractors, they are not necessarily paying the same rate as the companies are saying."



Fuentes added meat-processing plant workers also face a high likelihood of injury on the job. He noted meat processing requires repetitive and strenuous movements, and there is no regulation on how many cuts employees can be expected to produce in a given period of time. He added Missouri does not require companies to offer workers breaks during the workday.



Fuentes argued immigrant and refugee workers are often more vulnerable to being exploited by their employers.



"What we do is to teach them how to come together as a group, and how to address the situation either approaching management or sending letters or complaining to the government agencies and teaching them that they have rights," Fuentes outlined.



Navina Khanna, executive director of the HEAL Food Alliance, said the COVID pandemic has revealed the long-standing fragility of the food system, and farmworkers, workers at meat-processing plants and BIPOC communities more likely to face diet-related chronic health conditions are often most affected.



"We really believe that the solutions that are most impactful, and the folks who really know what the solutions are, are the people who are most affected by the problems that we're facing," Khanna stressed. "We intentionally aim to invest in and uplift the leadership of front-line communities in this work."



Khanna emphasized flexible grants are important, since it is not always possible to predict what the needs will be.



