Advocate: IL Schools Should Adopt Restorative-Justice Policies

The start of the fall semester is just around the corner for Illinois students. As children return to class, one advocate is urging school administrators to consider alternatives to traditional disciplinary measures.



Michelle Day, founder and CEO of Nehemiah Trinity Rising, a nonprofit helping organizations build and implement restorative-justice practices, has worked extensively with schools in the Chicago area. She encouraged other school systems across the state to consider adopting restorative-justice approaches in lieu of traditional punitive discipline programs.



"And when you do that, then you can have a restorative environment that engenders the type of behaviors and type of results that improve not only the safety of the school but the education for the children," Day asserted.



Restorative justice can take many forms, but most commonly it is based on reconciliation and constructively addressing the harm one student may have caused another without resorting to traditional punishments, such as suspension or detention. The Chicago Public School system offers a free online restorative justice guide to help teachers and administrators apply the principle.



Day explained integrating restorative justice into schools should be a top-down, holistic process, and everyone from cafeteria workers to school administrators should understand how it works. She added school leaders should not feel discouraged if they do not see immediate results.



"It takes approximately three to five years to change a school environment," Day acknowledged. "But when you do, the results are astounding."



According to the National Education Policy Center, restorative-justice programs could help reduce racial disparities in school discipline. A 2021 study from the University of Pittsburgh revealed Black students were "grossly overrepresented in rates of school suspensions for minor disciplinary infractions."



Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county, is revamping its approach to juvenile justice, launching a new Department of Youth Development, which will take a more supportive, less punitive approach.



The agency made its debut July 1, and aims to divert teens away from the justice system and toward social services.



Vincent Holmes, interim director of the Department, said more kids with low-level offenses will bypass the courts, incarceration and probation.



"Instead, you're going to be referred to a community-based organization that understands the dynamics and the culture of your community," Holmes explained. "That agency is going to engage with you and your family unit, to do an assessment and determine exactly what types of services you may need, what type of care plan needs to be created for you."



Youths may be offered counseling, or make amends via a restorative justice program. The county's previous diversion programs operated via a patchwork of agreements with local police agencies, serving just 700 youths last year, according to Holmes. But he pointed out about 85% of youth who are arrested in Los Angeles are accused of crimes making them eligible for diversion programs; about 6,500 a year as of 2018.



Holmes noted the first order of business is to expand the diversion program countywide. Part of the goal is to reduce the number of youths of color caught up in the juvenile justice system.



"We believe that's certainly one way that we'll be able to address the disparate, disproportionate representation that we see Black and brown young people in our justice system," Holmes contended.



A 2021 study from the Sentencing Project found Latino youth were 28% more likely than their white peers to be detained or committed to juvenile facilities, which is a big improvement over 2021, when Latino youths were incarcerated 80% more often than white youths.



