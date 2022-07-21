Thursday, July 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 21, 2022
Play

New York City improves efforts to make more subway stations accessible to disabled commuters, Tennessee ranks poorly for voter participation, and a new program aims to support rural LGBTQ Virginians.

2022Talks - July 21, 2022
Play

Congress plans to revamp the Electoral Count Act, Merrick Garland says no one is above the law, the mayor of Highland Park calls for an assault weapons ban, and the Ukrainian first lady makes an impassioned plea.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  LGBTQIA Issues    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Program Aims to Support Rural LGBTQ Virginians

Play

Thursday, July 21, 2022   

New research out of the University of Minnesota reveals rural LGBTQ folks face unique, and often unmet, mental- and physical-health needs.

The Minnesota research, published last month, indicates social cohesion can play a major role in the health and well-being of LGBTQ people, and it documents how some organizations are trying to meet that need.

Marianna Tuttle, a research and communications fellow at the University of Minnesota's Rural Health Research Center, said community organizations can play a major role in supporting that sense of belonging.

"So the organizations we spoke with were doing a range of work," said Tuttle, "including support groups and relationship-building activities that may fall under the social and emotional support needs, to anti-bullying efforts and education for their entire community that could more broadly impact the environment folks live in."

One of the groups profiled in Tuttle's research is the Virginia Rural Health Association, which aims to improve health access and quality of care for the commonwealth's rural communities.

That association offers LGBTQ-specific programs through its Pride of Rural Virginia initiative, which has its next in-person program scheduled for August 6 at the Edinburg branch of the Shenandoah County Public Library.

Tuttle said prior research revealed rural LGBTQ folks saw a significant decrease in their social and emotional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said Pride events, and other community gatherings, can provide an important mental-health boost by increasing visibility and providing a sense of belonging.

"They're not the end-all, be-all, but they're a really important and positive start," said Tuttle. "Having the entire town or the entire region come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ folks' presence, their membership in the community, is a really good place to start."

Nearly half of all LGBTQ youths in rural areas say their community is unaccepting of LGBTQ people, according to a 2021 Trevor Project report. Similarly, those same kids reported higher rates of discrimination against LGBTQ folks.




get more stories like this via email
One of the most common issues cited in using the New York City subway is the lack of elevator and escalator access at stations for people with disabilities, though others mistake it as an issue of convenience. (Michael Vi/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NYC Subway Aims for Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities

New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%…

Social Issues

NH Education Department Holds Backpack Drive for Students In Need

The New Hampshire Department of Education is collecting new backpacks for students whose families may need some help this year getting those back-to-s…

Social Issues

November Election to Determine State, Local Races in Redrawn Nebraska Districts

With November's elections just over the horizon, voter-rights groups are working to get Nebraskans up to speed on recent changes in voting districts …

Farmworker families in Apopka benefit from a food distribution hosted by the Farmworker Association of Florida. (Yesica Ramirez)

Social Issues

Grants Fund Emergency Supports for Florida Farmworker Families

Florida farmworkers are getting some much-needed support thanks to a grant from the Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor Food Alliance (HEAL)…

Environment

Historic Drought: Advocates Slam Upper CO Basin States’ Conservation Plan

Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the …

A new national study says the average cardiovascular health score - out of a possible 100 - was 64.7 for U.S. adults and 65.5 for children. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

New Study: Most Americans' Hearts Not in Great Shape

Good heart health is associated with avoiding a range of medical issues. But new research shows only one in five Americans has optimal cardiovascular …

Social Issues

WA Voting Map Lawsuit in Yakima Valley Won't Affect 2022 Elections

A lawsuit challenging Washington state's new legislative map is underway, but it will not affect this year's primary or midterm elections. The suit …

Social Issues

Texas Abortion Poll: Lawmakers Out of Step With Constituents

Texas soon will enact one of the strictest abortion bans in the country - and a majority of voters don't like it. Three out of four - 77% of the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021