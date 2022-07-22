Friday, July 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2022
Play

Union reacts to gubernatorial candidate s plan to cut public-school funding; NM community college creates a path to bachelor's degree; monarch butterfly moves into endangered status.

2022Talks - July 22, 2022
Play

House lawmakers pass Right to Contraception Act, Georgia federal appeals court greenlights near-total abortion ban, and White House says President Biden is in good spirits despite COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Unions Warn of Potential Effect on Jobs from WA Timber, Schools Proposal

Play

Friday, July 22, 2022   

Washington state's top education official is proposing a change to how timber revenue is used for schools. Unions are urging caution so the policy doesn't result in unintended consequences for workers.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has proposed no longer using money from timber sales on state-owned lands for urban-area school construction.

Policymakers shouldn't yet assume today is anything like the "timber wars" of the 1990s, which pitted urban versus rural areas, said Sara Palmer, vice chair of the natural resources policy committee for the Washington Federation of State Employees, which represents staff in the Department of Natural Resources.

"Today it's a little more complicated, there's a little more nuance to it," she said, "and our members really feel that what we are doing at this time is sound, scientifically based land management. And we want that to continue to be a priority in the state of Washington for state trust lands."

Reykdal has proposed that the money from timber sales go to rural schools, as it has in the past, as well as sustaining healthy forests. He said it's harder and more expensive for rural communities to pass bonds for school construction than it is for urban communities.

Palmer said prioritizing funding for rural schools is a positive development, but her union is waiting to hear more details on the proposal. She said there are concerns about how it could affect workers in her union, as well as a sister union - the Washington Public Employees Association - and mill and forest workers.

"We really feel it is possible to balance economic needs and environmental needs and to find a middle path," she said. "We're really proud of the work that we do on that, and we're really proud of the work the department has done on that over the years."

Reykdal is rolling out this and other policy recommendations so legislators can consider them next session.

Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The Pennsylvania Department of Education's figures for 2020-21 show a statewide average expenditure for public schools at $19,667 per pupil. (Wavebreak3/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

PSEA Reacts to Gubernatorial Candidate’s Plan to Cut Public-School Funding

Pennsylvania spends an average of almost $20,000 per student per year on education statewide, but one candidate for governor has said he thinks …

Health and Wellness

Advocates: New 988 Suicide Prevention Line Will Save Utahns' Lives

Mental-health advocates say the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline could save the lives of many Utahns and others facing mental-health crises…

Social Issues

Ohio Film Industry Leaders Call for More Investment

By Andrew Kuder / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann Reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration According to data from the Ohi…

Conservation experts say the monarch butterfly's western population is at greatest risk of extinction, having declined by an estimated 99.9%. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Monarch Butterfly Moves Into Endangered Status

An insect commonly seen flying through gardens is now closer to extinction. The migratory monarch butterfly has landed on an endangered species list…

Social Issues

Task Force Urges Policy Reform to Keep MI Kids Out of Juvenile Justice System

Young people who have run-ins with the juvenile justice system are more likely to end up in the adult system. The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile …

In 2018, undocumented immigrants in Arizona paid an estimated $228.5 million in state and local taxes, not including federal taxes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AZ Groups Push for In-State Tuition for Undocumented, DACA Graduates

A measure to provide in-state tuition to all Arizona high school graduates regardless of immigration status will be on the ballot this November…

Social Issues

NM Community College Creates Path to Bachelor's Degree

When it opened in 1973, Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces, New Mexico, focused on relatively short-term training. It's since branched out …

Health and Wellness

NYC Subway Aims for Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities

New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021