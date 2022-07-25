Could Burying Power Save More Homes, Lives from Wildfires?

Western states under extreme drought made worse by climate change are a giant tinderbox - and one expert says it's time to minimize possible fire sources by burying power lines.



Above-ground transmission lines have been mostly an eyesore, but as climate change has worsened the risk and devastation from wildfires, Engineering Consultant with Resilient Analytics Paul Chinowsky said power lines should never be the possible source.



He said vegetation or heavy winds can cause lines to touch each other and create a spark.



"You've got equipment that really wasn't designed to handle the extreme temperatures and environmental conditions we have today," said Chinowsky.



Chinosky said the major hurdle is cost - estimated at $4 million or more for each mile of "undergrounding."



California's Pacific Gas & Electric utility recently agreed to pay more than $55 million dollars to avoid criminal prosecution for that state's 2021 Dixie wildfire sparked by aging power lines.



PG&E also has announced a multibillion-dollar effort to bury 10,000 miles of power lines.



Chinowsky said he believes the adversarial relationship that sometimes develops between local governments and their utility company needs to change. He said more cooperation is necessary to ease what would likely be higher rates for customers.



"Because this change is going to save homes," said Chinowsky. "It's going to save property. If we don't change it, we're never going to get it done and we're just going to keep reliving these very destructive wildfires."



Wildfires are now more frequent and intense and fire seasons last longer. That has led some building homes or structures near or within Western forests to use fire-resistant materials.



But Chinosky said the "new normal" is here to stay, and reducing risk is key.



"We'll always have some risk," said Chinowsky. "You can't eliminate all risk. You're not going to eliminate lightning strikes. But if we can eliminate risks that we have control over, it's going to save a lot of people a lot of unhappy times."



New Mexico's recent fire - the largest in the state's history - was not caused by above-ground power lines, but rather ignited by U.S. Forest Service workers using drip torches during a prescribed burn to thin dense woodlands.







References: Colorado Wildfire Preparedness Plan Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control 2022

Underground vs. Overhead: Power Line Installation-Cost Comparison and Mitigation Clarion Energy Content Directors 2/1/13



get more stories like this via email



Central Community College of Nebraska is putting students of all ages on a path to good-paying jobs in the state's growing clean-energy sector.



Taylor Schneider is the energy technology instructor at the school's Hastings campus. He said students receive valuable hands on experience in the latest solar, wind and battery-storage technologies.



They also get to climb a wind turbine tower that generates the school's electricity.



"Instead of instructor, you know, just 'death by PowerPoint,' so to speak, my students are getting that full experience." said Schneider. "Everybody that's graduated so far has all been placed in jobs, whether it be in the wind field or in the solar-energy field."



Schneider said wind sits at number two, with solar coming in at number five, on a list of the nation's fastest growing occupations projected for this decade.



In 2021, wind technicians brought home a median annual income of just over $52,000 per year. CCC offers one-year certificate programs, and a two-year associate's degree in energy technology.



Schneider said people with certificates or degrees have a big hand up compared with other applicants for jobs ranging from public policy to field technicians and engineers. Schneider explained that engineers get to be a part of the design process from the ground up.



"They can sit right next to that project manager and be like, 'Hey, this is how we're going to lay down our entire project,'" said Schneider. "'If we have 80 towers, this is where all these towers are going to be placed, and how components are going to be laid down, so we can get these erected in a timely fashion.'"



Six in ten Nebraskans are worried about climate change, according to a Yale University analysis, and 50% say they want their governor, local officials and Congress to do more to mitigate the impacts of a warming planet.



Kevin Taylor - the leader of the U.S. Climate Action program at the World Wildlife Fund - said the work being done at CCC reminds him of the old adage, "Out of crisis comes opportunity."



"In the transition we make away from fossil fuel to renewable energy," said Taylor, "away from internal-combustion engines to electric vehicles, and the electrification of everything, it's just an amazing time for young people to get involved in this space."







Disclosure: World Wildlife Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Yale Climate Opinion Maps 2021 Yale 2/23/22



get more stories like this via email

