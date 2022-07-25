Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 26, 2022
Play

Advocates say electrifying USPS vehicles will benefit workers, unemployment reform in Ohio would make benefits more inclusive, and environmental concerns slow proposed helium mining in the Navajo Nation.

2022Talks - July 26, 2022
Play

Vice President Harris visits Indiana to campaign against a state abortion ban, President Biden drums up support for the CHIPS+ Act, the State Department condemns executions in Myanmar, and gas prices are falling.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Youth    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Community Peace Builders Instill Hope in Minneapolis

Play

Monday, July 25, 2022   

The summer season and violent crime can fuel narratives by the public and the media about safety in urban settings. But in Minnesota's largest city, an emerging effort aims to show that some youth want to firmly establish peace through communication.

Like many other places, Minneapolis has seen increases in violent crime in the past couple of years. On the north side, a group called Nonviolent Peaceforce is scaling up its Community Peace Builders program.

Will Wallace, a local mentor for the initiative, said a handful of young adults are trained in risk-assessment and de-escalation.

"I just think your tongue is your worst enemy," said Wallace. "They got this thing where they say, 'Oh, this summer is going to be hot, there's gonna be a lot of killing.' Well, we need to erase that."

The training emphasizes terms such as "listen" and "affirm." Peace Builders who are recruited are young adults who have overcome past issues tied to conflict in the streets.

Beyond easing tension among peers, they also provide unarmed security at local events.

Elijah O'Neal, one of the local Peace Builders, said he hopes to stifle narratives that area residents are only capable of violence.

He said he wants his peers to know they can overcome stereotypes and think about the bigger picture.

"We're not used to talking," said O'Neal. "All we're used to doing is yelling and screaming and trying to get somebody to hear us. But I'm trying to get them to understand that we could talk it out without getting so violent."

Fellow Peace Builder Markess Wilkins said one challenge is overcoming skepticism among his acquaintances. But he said he remains undeterred in convincing everyone about the path he chosen, hoping others follow suit.

"It kind of drains me a little bit," said Wilkins. "But at the end of the day, I know the work I'm doing. So, I don't ever let the putdowns get to me."

These Peace Builders began to hone their mentorship skills through the local organization EMERGE.

The training offered by Nonviolent Peaceforce has been used in conflict zones around the world.



Disclosure: Nonviolent Peaceforce contributes to our fund for reporting on Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Peace, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
With 96% of all incarcerated persons returning to their communities, the Institute for Educational Empowerment wants to ensure individuals are prepared to take on the challenges of re-entering society. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

Some Incarcerated People to Become College Grads at Miami Dade College

Eighteen incarcerated students will become college graduates Tuesday at Everglades Correctional Institution in South Florida. Imagine taking an …

Environment

Nebraska’s Onramp for Good-Paying EV Tech and Clean-Energy Jobs

Central Community College of Nebraska is putting students of all ages on a path to good-paying jobs in the state's growing clean-energy sector…

Environment

Coffers Refilled for Additional Private Land Conservation

Keep it Colorado has received $3 million in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado. According to Melissa Daruna, the group's executive director…

Since the 1970s, the number of days deemed "core fire seasons" have increased by 78 days, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Plan. (BrunoGermany/Pixabay)

Environment

Could Burying Power Save More Homes, Lives from Wildfires?

Western states under extreme drought made worse by climate change are a giant tinderbox - and one expert says it's time to minimize possible fire sour…

Social Issues

New Summer Food Benefits Surface for MN Children

In the coming days, many Minnesota families with young children - dealing with food insecurity - should see some financial aid to help get them …

An estimated seven out of 10 LGBTQ patients have experienced negative care, according to research from Johns Hopkins University. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WV Research Uncovers Barriers Affecting Health of Rural LGBTQ People

By Yasmeen Saadi for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Coll…

Environment

Experts to Gather in TN at First National Stream-Restoration Conference

Water experts will gather next week in Nashville to talk about the state of stream restoration, at the first national stream restoration conference…

Environment

Report: Joining Regional Initiative Could Help NC Meet Climate Goals

North Carolina wants to reduce carbon emissions from its power plants by 70% by 2030, but experts say the state is currently not on track to meet its …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021